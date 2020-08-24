Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cardinal Dolan is making a mistake by praying at RNC

Article Image

The 2020 Republican National Convention this week will look very different from 2016. Festivities will be largely virtual, with President Donald Trump front-and-center. Their event will feature more live speakers, including Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., and hope to strike a different tone than the Democrats did. Chris Cillizza is joined by Sarah Isgur, CNN political analyst who has extensive experience working on Republican campaigns, to answer all of your RNC questions.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Brian Frawley

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx, New York was founded in 1905 as an Irish-Catholic refuge for a largely immigrant population in search of a spiritual home. Today, it remains a haven for immigrants from Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

Over 30 years ago, as an Augustinian priest, I served as the pastor of this urban parish and had the chance to experience the daily hospitality and inclusion that had been seamlessly offered to and embraced by the church's newest arrivals.

In many ways, there was nothing so remarkable about this. Then and now, the biblical mandate of welcoming the stranger remains at the heart of the gospel. It's what Christians -- and specifically Catholics -- are supposed to do.

Monday night, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York will be offering the opening prayer at the Republican National Convention.

This event is a gathering of President Donald Trump's Republican party, which has been defined by the message that arguably won Trump the White House in 2016 -- a message about building a wall to keep out immigrants, expressed in language that was often graphic, racist and cruel.

This is not the first time that Cardinal Dolan has offered prayers at a convention. He delivered the invocation at both the Democratic and Republican conventions in 2012.

But that was eight years ago. That was before the nation had the opportunity to experience this President and his GOP enablers not only to use demeaning language to garner support for keeping out immigrants, but also divide families at the border and place children in what many would consider unlivable conditions.

That was before the tear gassing of peaceful protesters, the sympathetic tone delivered to the "very fine people on both sides" of the rally in Charlottesville or the smattering of racist and sexist language that Trump has continually used against those who dare to challenge him or his policies.

Although Trump identifies as Presbyterian, he is known to have reportedly referred to himself as the best President for the Catholic church in our nation's history.

And yet, there are vast differences between Trump and his Catholic, Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, which will likely be on display at this week's GOP convention.

It's not just their differences in policy and personality that will be made evident; even greater are their differences in how they seem to be guided by their faith.

To be Catholic as the gospels remind us is to love your neighbor -- even and especially those who are excluded and marked by difference.

To be Catholic is to protect the environment as Pope Francis so clearly laid out in his encyclical "Laudato Si" where he affirms the existence of climate change and decries its impact on the poor.

To be Catholic is to actively promote access to health care and support efforts to reduce gun violence.

These markers represent just some of what it means to be truly Catholic -- but Biden exemplifies them while Trump falls spectacularly short.

This is why it's so hard to understand why Cardinal Dolan has agreed to stand before the Republican convention. In response to questions about his participation in the RNC, Dolan has said: "I want to say that I maintain almost neutrality when it comes to politics ... If we don't pray for America, as Catholics, who will?"

But Dolan should understand the power of his presence at the convention and be mindful that this gesture will be seen by many as an affirmation of the President -- or at least a statement that all we have seen and heard from him these past three years has yet to disqualify him as the faith-based President he presents himself as.

Instead, it gives every appearance of another hierarchical hit job on Biden's pro-choice views -- something that too many bishops and priests call out as the only Catholic issue that ever matters.

Sixty years ago, next month, a Catholic President in the midst of a presidential campaign delivered a now famous speech to Southern Baptists in Houston, Texas.

At the time, many non-Catholics viewed Kennedy with suspicion. They feared that his being Catholic would prevent him from governing freely and without the undue influence of the church. Kennedy responded strongly and emphatically his respect for the separation of church and state when he said, "I do not speak for the church on public matters -- and the church does not speak for me."

Sixty years later, we have a candidate who, while not Catholic, seeks to blur the lines of separation between himself and the church and embrace a connection that he presumably hopes will reap dividends in heavily Catholic battleground states.

Cardinal Dolan, like so many of the Republicans who will be praying with him, seems prepared to become another enabling pawn in Trump's strategy to divide and conquer.

One can only hope that voters will find in the contrast between these two candidates a clearer image of what it means to truly be Catholic -- even if that level of clarity may have been lost on Republican leaders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110769

Reported Deaths: 1950
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14621285
Mobile11540241
Montgomery7412155
Madison590739
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa479286
Baldwin406932
Shelby364338
Marshall342839
Lee293047
Morgan262022
Etowah250937
Calhoun214423
DeKalb198914
Elmore191142
Houston174014
Walker171367
St. Clair155024
Limestone153314
Russell15002
Franklin143222
Dallas140425
Cullman136512
Colbert134319
Lauderdale132922
Autauga126622
Talladega121816
Jackson12165
Escambia117220
Dale96036
Chilton93610
Blount9346
Tallapoosa91979
Coffee9025
Clarke88410
Chambers87038
Covington81922
Butler80436
Pike7817
Marion65527
Barbour6297
Marengo60817
Lowndes58724
Bullock52713
Hale51226
Bibb5106
Winston50011
Pickens49710
Washington48413
Perry4724
Wilcox46910
Monroe4486
Randolph43611
Conecuh42111
Lawrence4025
Sumter39019
Macon37416
Crenshaw36714
Geneva3532
Cherokee3319
Clay3166
Henry3083
Choctaw30612
Fayette2706
Greene26814
Lamar2602
Cleburne1774
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 143937

Reported Deaths: 1567
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25858369
Davidson22766245
Hamilton746361
Rutherford746164
Knox579849
Williamson414027
Sumner387182
Unassigned32945
Out of TN293721
Wilson265929
Bradley233616
Montgomery231324
Sevier215211
Putnam214523
Robertson174825
Blount173215
Trousdale15926
Washington15926
Maury158111
Hamblen157618
Madison155531
Sullivan147122
Tipton132313
Hardeman117422
Bedford105114
Gibson98112
Macon88014
Loudon8743
Dyer8529
Dickson8447
Anderson8368
Lake8151
Fayette81410
Henderson7886
Bledsoe7683
Obion7545
Warren7357
Weakley7357
Carter72714
Greene72110
McMinn71420
Cumberland7067
Jefferson7035
Haywood69910
Lawrence6998
Coffee6915
Cheatham69010
Hawkins63412
Lauderdale63212
Hardin6158
Rhea6132
Monroe60110
Cocke6006
Roane5862
Carroll5086
Smith5038
McNairy4877
Marshall4674
White4307
Giles42814
Franklin4224
DeKalb4165
Henry4084
Johnson3871
Lincoln3851
Overton3571
Crockett35512
Claiborne3442
Chester3334
Hickman3301
Polk30210
Campbell2992
Marion2975
Decatur2704
Wayne2592
Grainger2461
Benton2233
Unicoi2121
Union2050
Jackson1891
Cannon1850
Morgan1821
Scott1532
Humphreys1513
Fentress1470
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1020
Perry970
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore840
Houston720
Van Buren530
Pickett461

Most Popular Stories

Community Events