Clear

Trump's sister delivers a staggering verdict on her brother

Article Image

In audio excerpts obtained by CNN, President Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is heard criticizing her brother in private, saying the president "has no principles." CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the audio, first reported by The Washington Post, which was secretly recorded by President Trump's niece, Mary Trump.

Posted: Aug 23, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

"Donald is out for Donald, period." "Donald is cruel." "You can't trust him." "He has no principles. None." "The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy sh*t."

We've all heard remarks to this effect describing Donald Trump ever since that staged escalator ride to launch his run for president in June 2015. But this time these words aren't coming from Democrats or the so-called "liberal media." Rather these are the words of Trump's own sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal appellate judge, told in confidence to her niece Mary Trump in 2018 and 2019.

Before you go yelling, "Fake news," note that all of the words of President Trump's 83-year-old sister Barry are recorded on tape and made public for the world to hear after Mary Trump first provided them to The Washington Post (Barry has not responded to requests for comment about the recordings). Mary had, unknown to her aunt, recorded approximately 15 hours of conversations, according to what she told the Post. A spokesman for Mary, who claims that her relatives had lied about the value of the family estate two decades earlier during a legal battle over her inheritance, told the paper that these recordings were made in anticipation of possible litigation about the estate.

President Trump hasn't yet disputed what his sister has said. Instead he responded in a statement released Saturday night, "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!" Trump presumably was referring to his brother Robert, who died on Aug. 15, rather than his niece's father. The President held a funeral service for Robert at the White House on Friday.

There's no disputing Mary is no fan of her uncle Donald. She has declared her intention to do "everything in my power" to defeat her uncle and elect Joe Biden.

The President's niece also said on my SiriusXM radio show in early August that she believes her uncle should face criminal charges for his intentional lying to the American people about the risks of Covid-19 as well as for possible financial crimes he may have committed. (Lawyers for the President have denied past allegations of wrongdoing regarding his financial dealings.)

But let's not lose sight of the candid words of Trump's older sister, who typically has avoided public criticism of her brother. She paints not only a damning but an alarming picture of her brother. When a sibling says in confidence that her brother is cruel, lies, and is misleading his base with his phoniness, people should take notice.

Unlike niece Mary, Barry has no political axe to grind. She was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan to the federal bench and, as she notes in the recording, her brother Donald used his connections to help her get her name put forward for consideration. But she does share in these conversations that her brother repeatedly reminded her of this favor to the point where, according to the Washington Post report on the recording, she says she told him, "You say that one more time and I will level you."

The President's sister made it clear she didn't believe her brother had any real business acumen. When her niece Mary asked what Donald had accomplished on his own, Barry responded, "I don't know," then adding, "Well he has five bankruptcies." (Trump's companies have filed at least four -- by some counts, six -- bankruptcies, but he has not filed personally for bankruptcy.)

Barry slammed her brother's separation of immigrant families -- "what they're doing with kids at the border" -- and expressed her disbelief that devout people didn't speak up against this type of action. "All he wants to do is appeal to his base," said Barry in the recordings. "He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this."

The former judge also said that when Donald was in school she "did his homework for him" and that she believes he had someone take the entrance exams for him to get into the University of Pennsylvania. (Trump denies anyone took the SATs for him.)

Will any of this move Trump supporters? Stop laughing. And to those who oppose Trump, these conversations are simply Exhibit One Million confirming their views about him.

But maybe, just maybe, there are voters out there -- especially in swing states -- who haven't made up their mind yet in this presidential election. For those people, I have this simple plea: Please listen carefully to the words of the President's own sister, who has known him for his entire life. Think about them for a moment and then ask yourself: Is this really the person you want in the White House for four more years?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107804

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14579285
Mobile11510241
Montgomery7397155
Madison587839
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa476986
Baldwin403732
Shelby362538
Marshall340939
Lee291647
Morgan261222
Etowah247937
Calhoun213423
DeKalb197614
Elmore190942
Houston172514
Walker170667
Limestone152214
St. Clair151424
Russell14932
Franklin142322
Dallas140225
Cullman136112
Colbert133719
Lauderdale132022
Autauga126422
Talladega121016
Jackson12085
Escambia116920
Dale95436
Blount9316
Chilton92310
Tallapoosa91779
Coffee8995
Clarke88210
Chambers86938
Covington81722
Butler80236
Pike7747
Marion64927
Barbour6267
Marengo60617
Lowndes58524
Bullock52713
Hale51226
Bibb5036
Winston49811
Pickens49210
Washington48313
Perry4684
Wilcox46810
Monroe4466
Randolph43011
Conecuh42011
Lawrence3964
Sumter39019
Macon37316
Crenshaw36613
Geneva3452
Cherokee3309
Clay3166
Choctaw30412
Henry3013
Greene26814
Fayette2656
Lamar2592
Cleburne1764
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142083

Reported Deaths: 1563
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25527364
Davidson22656245
Rutherford740464
Hamilton737361
Knox568249
Williamson409627
Sumner384682
Unassigned32256
Out of TN283021
Wilson262729
Bradley230616
Montgomery229424
Sevier214011
Putnam212123
Robertson173225
Blount171515
Trousdale15926
Hamblen156418
Washington15556
Maury154011
Madison153331
Sullivan143722
Tipton130913
Hardeman116722
Bedford103714
Gibson96912
Macon87914
Loudon8623
Dickson8327
Dyer8299
Anderson8288
Lake8151
Fayette80610
Henderson7786
Bledsoe7633
Obion7355
Greene71210
Carter71114
Warren7047
Weakley7037
McMinn69520
Lawrence6948
Cheatham68810
Cumberland6887
Jefferson6885
Haywood68610
Coffee6755
Hawkins62912
Lauderdale62112
Rhea6122
Hardin5928
Cocke5916
Monroe59110
Roane5812
Smith4988
Carroll4826
McNairy4827
Marshall4434
Giles42714
Franklin4174
White4137
DeKalb4125
Henry3914
Johnson3841
Lincoln3791
Crockett34912
Overton3471
Claiborne3382
Hickman3281
Chester3254
Polk29810
Campbell2952
Marion2895
Decatur2674
Wayne2532
Grainger2441
Benton2143
Unicoi2071
Union2010
Jackson1881
Cannon1800
Morgan1761
Scott1532
Humphreys1503
Fentress1420
Grundy1392
Sequatchie1351
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay990
Perry960
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore820
Houston710
Van Buren510
Pickett451

Most Popular Stories

Community Events