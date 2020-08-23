Stelter: Trump hijacking Fox News affects all of us

It's no secret that President Donald Trump is one of America's most avid Fox News watchers. But Trump's love for Fox has changed all Americans' lives.

Trump will often hear about news -- or conspiracy theories -- on Fox, and he will create policy based on what he hears on the network. He also frequently calls the network to tell shows what to cover.

"Its as if Trump has hijacked Fox News, said CNN's Chief Media Correspondent and anchor of Reliable Sources Brian Stelter in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota Sunday. "Even people who never watch Fox are affected, because the president is misinformed by the channel."

Stelter delved into the Trump-Fox relationship in his new book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth."

In Sunday's interview on "Reliable Sources," Stelter said Trump helped changed the way the network relayed news. "Fox and Friends" producers told Stelter that they started "programming the show for the president" because they knew he was watching.

The relationship is a two-way street, Stelter notes.

"Trump is feeding talking points to morning and evening hosts, but a lot of the times Trump is just reacting to what he's watching," Stelter said.

Stelter said he was surprised by how many people at Fox were willing to talk to him for the book.

"Hundreds of people in and around Fox News wanted to talk," he said.