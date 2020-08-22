Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

In the Hamptons, some hosts are paying for party guests to take rapid coronavirus tests at the door

CNN's Randi Kaye talks to a woman who may lose her hands as one of the side effects due to having coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 4:10 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Dr. Asma Rashid goes to a lot of exclusive parties in New York these days -- but for a different reason. Hosts are paying her big bucks to administer rapid coronavirus tests to guests at social events in the Hamptons, where the wealthy fled to seek refuge from the pandemic.

The tests have become a common feature before guests can be allowed into parties at the affluent seaside communities -- and cost up to $500 per person, says Rashid, who runs a members-only medical concierge service.

And unlike regular tests, where people are waiting for days or even weeks, clients get their results on the spot. It's a stark contrast to the rest of the country, where testing delays have been rampant. Experts say the longer turnaround has undermined the tests' usefulness in identifying the virus and curbing its spread.

Hamptons party guests sign a consent to release their results once they're out, Rashid said, which is usually within 10 to 30 minutes. The host then determines whether they're allowed to enter.

"Instead of having hors d'oeuvres at the party, now the theme is let's do rapid testing, really," Rashid told CNN's Anderson Cooper this week.

The tests are not always right, experts warn

There are two types of coronavirus testing. A viral test shows whether one has a current infection while an antibody test detects past infections.

Rashid says she's administered the finger prick, nose swab or saliva tests in cars at various events, including sleepovers and family gatherings.

"I always have a disclaimer that no one test is 100%. Pandemic precautions should still be exercised," she says. "But I do agree as a society and as citizens, if we have taken part in testing our guests, it's still a good thing versus a taboo."

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against the use of some rapid tests, saying they may give inaccurate negative results. For example, multiple studies have raised questions on a rapid test the White House uses, and the FDA has received reports of potential problems with that test.

That test -- the Abbott's point-of-care "ID NOW Covid-19" test, produces results in minutes. It's portable enough to be used in mobile testing sites and rural regions that lack easy access to labs.

While studies have raised doubts about its accuracy, Abbott has disputed those reports and pointed to more favorable findings. Last month, the company said it has delivered 4.3 million such tests to all states and the rate of false negative complaints is 0.015%.

It's unclear what specific tests are used in the Hamptons -- there are several other tests authorized by the FDA. Rashid says her clients are aware of some of the tests' false positives or negatives.

"They realize these tests are not 100%. But really do we have any current test that's in the market that's 100% reassurance to our people here in the United States?" she says.

Testing delays undermine efforts elsewhere

Suffolk County, where the Hamptons is located, has reported a total of 44,400 coronavirus cases and 2,000 deaths since the pandemic started. The county especially saw a sharp increase after the July 4 holiday.

Some parties have made headlines for defying social distancing rules. In July, state authorities said they're investigating a drive-in benefit concert in Southhampton that violated social distancing guidelines. The benefit was billed as a socially-distanced drive-in concert, headlined by The Chainsmokers.

But instead, it "involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles ... and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said at the time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was "appalled" by videos from the concert that showed "egregious social distancing violations." He called it reckless endangerment of public health.

But in the past few weeks, Rashid says most of her rapid tests have been negative.

"Luckily in the Hamptons we are not seeing a lot of positive results. There are not many cases," Rashid says.

While some Hamptons partygoers are able to get their results instantly, testing delays have been rampant just miles away. Last month, health experts warned that New York City is facing major delays in returning coronavirus test results, which could affect efforts to reopen the economy.

And the problem extends beyond New York. Some states, labs and public health departments have warned that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have slowed in part due to a growing demand for tests and persistent obstacles in the test supply chain.

"You do the testing to find out who's carrying the virus and then quickly get them isolated so they don't spread it around," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes for Health. "We need to do things that are more on the spot," Collins said. "There's a number of new technologies that are coming along that look very promising in that space. We need to invest a lot of money, and the government is willing to do so, in scaling those up."

Rashid says she's aware that rapid tests are not available to everyone and in some cases, she has trouble getting them as well.

"Even for myself, we are able to pull some strings but if the manufacturer says we don't have the test for another two weeks we can't do anything about it," she says. "I think that's definitely a question at a government level as to why it's not mass produced," she says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107804

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14419276
Mobile11329235
Montgomery7293156
Madison580038
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa464886
Baldwin395731
Shelby358239
Marshall332638
Lee289947
Morgan257722
Etowah239237
Calhoun207223
DeKalb195114
Elmore188240
Walker168467
Houston156813
Limestone149814
St. Clair148723
Russell14712
Franklin140622
Dallas138825
Cullman132611
Colbert131619
Lauderdale128722
Autauga124022
Talladega120815
Jackson11705
Escambia115217
Blount9125
Tallapoosa90578
Dale89332
Chilton8919
Chambers86138
Clarke86111
Coffee8506
Butler79636
Covington79421
Pike7537
Marion62827
Barbour6197
Marengo59717
Lowndes58424
Bullock52713
Hale50726
Bibb4946
Winston49211
Washington47713
Pickens46110
Wilcox46110
Perry4594
Monroe4406
Randolph41811
Conecuh41211
Lawrence3834
Sumter38019
Macon36415
Crenshaw36111
Cherokee3199
Clay3145
Geneva3062
Choctaw30112
Henry2783
Greene26814
Fayette2566
Lamar2552
Cleburne1692
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 139175

Reported Deaths: 1488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25210346
Davidson22461242
Rutherford730061
Hamilton722361
Knox552048
Williamson401426
Sumner378180
Unassigned31874
Out of TN291520
Wilson258127
Bradley224716
Montgomery224022
Sevier210811
Putnam206222
Robertson169423
Blount164815
Trousdale15896
Hamblen153916
Washington15244
Maury149211
Madison148728
Tipton129513
Sullivan122821
Hardeman113322
Bedford101613
Gibson91211
Macon87514
Loudon8283
Dickson8135
Lake8091
Anderson8086
Fayette79710
Dyer7949
Bledsoe7593
Henderson7504
Obion7165
Carter6889
Lawrence6788
Cheatham6729
Jefferson6714
Weakley6717
Greene6699
Warren6696
McMinn66120
Coffee6605
Cumberland6587
Haywood6559
Hawkins61310
Rhea6022
Lauderdale59811
Cocke5836
Roane5672
Hardin5638
Monroe56210
Smith4927
McNairy4547
Carroll4496
Giles42414
DeKalb4054
Marshall4054
Franklin4004
White3846
Lincoln3691
Henry3684
Johnson3661
Crockett34011
Claiborne3282
Hickman3231
Overton3161
Chester3063
Polk29410
Campbell2882
Marion2785
Decatur2523
Wayne2462
Grainger2421
Benton2053
Union1960
Unicoi1950
Cannon1750
Jackson1741
Morgan1671
Scott1512
Humphreys1473
Grundy1392
Fentress1370
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1301
Lewis981
Clay950
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock872
Moore810
Houston700
Van Buren490
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events