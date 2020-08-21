Clear

American Airlines is dropping service to these 15 cities. This is likely only the beginning

American Airlines will temporarily stop flying routes to 15 small cities across the United States in October, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the travel industry.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

American Airlines will temporarily stop flying routes to 15 small cities across the United States in October, signaling that some areas could wind up underserved as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the travel industry.

American said that, for now, it plans to halt service during its "October schedule period," which runs from October 7 to November 3, but there are no guarantees service will return after that.

American "continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks," the company said in a press release.

The affected cities are Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia, Joplin, MiIssouri; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Haven, Connecticut; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Sioux City, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Those cities range from about 30,000 people, such as Williamsport and Del Rio, to the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek metro area that includes half a million people.

Though airlines have drastically reduced the number of flights they're operating, major carriers that accepted federal aid through the CARES Act earlier this year have so far been barred from cutting off service to an entire market.

But that requirement expires this fall, and American Airlines has already notified 25,000 workers that they may be furloughed beginning October 1.The company has said it supports a CARES Act extension through March 2021, however.

Small-city airports have already been hit particularly hard by the pandemic's economic fallout, and if airlines stop serving certain areas altogether, it could leave a smattering of air travel "deserts" that will make it more difficult for those locations to bring their economies back to life when the pandemic subsides.

"About 75% of our traffic is a business traveler," said Craig Williams, the director of the airport in Kalamazoo, which is the nearest to Kellogg's headquarters in Battle Creek. "If we don't have a recovery anytime soon, then the airline industry is going to have to make some true hard looks at what is happening. And that'll impact small airports all across the country — ours included."

Nonetheless, Williams said he's optimistic. United Airlines is expected to resume service to Kalamazoo just as American begins its one-month hiatus from the area.

But it's not clear if American will indeed resume service in November, nor is it clear when or if other airlines will take similar steps.

The pandemic has gutted the airline industry's profits, and major carriers are bleeding tens of millions of dollars each day. And with demand for air travel near record lows and no sign of when it will return, airlines including American are scrambling to cut costs and angling to operate as leaner businesses for at least the next few years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14419276
Mobile11329235
Montgomery7293156
Madison580038
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa464886
Baldwin395731
Shelby358239
Marshall332638
Lee289947
Morgan257722
Etowah239237
Calhoun207223
DeKalb195114
Elmore188240
Walker168467
Houston156813
Limestone149814
St. Clair148723
Russell14712
Franklin140622
Dallas138825
Cullman132611
Colbert131619
Lauderdale128722
Autauga124022
Talladega120815
Jackson11705
Escambia115217
Blount9125
Tallapoosa90578
Dale89332
Chilton8919
Chambers86138
Clarke86111
Coffee8506
Butler79636
Covington79421
Pike7537
Marion62827
Barbour6197
Marengo59717
Lowndes58424
Bullock52713
Hale50726
Bibb4946
Winston49211
Washington47713
Pickens46110
Wilcox46110
Perry4594
Monroe4406
Randolph41811
Conecuh41211
Lawrence3834
Sumter38019
Macon36415
Crenshaw36111
Cherokee3199
Clay3145
Geneva3062
Choctaw30112
Henry2783
Greene26814
Fayette2566
Lamar2552
Cleburne1692
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 139175

Reported Deaths: 1488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25210346
Davidson22461242
Rutherford730061
Hamilton722361
Knox552048
Williamson401426
Sumner378180
Unassigned31874
Out of TN291520
Wilson258127
Bradley224716
Montgomery224022
Sevier210811
Putnam206222
Robertson169423
Blount164815
Trousdale15896
Hamblen153916
Washington15244
Maury149211
Madison148728
Tipton129513
Sullivan122821
Hardeman113322
Bedford101613
Gibson91211
Macon87514
Loudon8283
Dickson8135
Lake8091
Anderson8086
Fayette79710
Dyer7949
Bledsoe7593
Henderson7504
Obion7165
Carter6889
Lawrence6788
Cheatham6729
Jefferson6714
Weakley6717
Greene6699
Warren6696
McMinn66120
Coffee6605
Cumberland6587
Haywood6559
Hawkins61310
Rhea6022
Lauderdale59811
Cocke5836
Roane5672
Hardin5638
Monroe56210
Smith4927
McNairy4547
Carroll4496
Giles42414
DeKalb4054
Marshall4054
Franklin4004
White3846
Lincoln3691
Henry3684
Johnson3661
Crockett34011
Claiborne3282
Hickman3231
Overton3161
Chester3063
Polk29410
Campbell2882
Marion2785
Decatur2523
Wayne2462
Grainger2421
Benton2053
Union1960
Unicoi1950
Cannon1750
Jackson1741
Morgan1671
Scott1512
Humphreys1473
Grundy1392
Fentress1370
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1301
Lewis981
Clay950
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock872
Moore810
Houston700
Van Buren490
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events