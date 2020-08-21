Clear

Administrators prepared for Covid-19 to change life on campus, but students partied anyway

CNN's Nick Watt reports 17 states are reporting coronavirus outbreaks on college campuses, specifically putting Greek life in the spotlight.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Annie Grayer, CNN

College students knew that returning to school for in-person classes this fall would be unlike any other semester -- after all, Covid-19 testing, social distancing and mask wearing have become the new normal.

But as thousands of students return to campuses, and in spite of the risks, some are proving the urge to socialize and party too tempting to resist. At least 15 states are reporting positive cases of Covid-19 at colleges and universities. As a result, some schools are reversing their decision to hold in-person classes for the whole fall semester.

Duncan Donahue is a junior at the University of Notre Dame living off campus. He describes refreshing his university's Covid-19 case tracking dashboard as "harrowing."

Now that his university halted in-person classes for two weeks in an attempt to curtail the rising number of Covid-19 cases, which have surpassed 300 as of Thursday, Donahue has mixed feelings about the parties his classmates threw.

"We've all been cooped up for six months and not been able to enjoy certain social events that we normally do. And so, I think that for a lot of students, coming back to Notre Dame was sort of like a chance to return to normalcy" Donahue told CNN. "Obviously that's a terrible idea, but I sympathize with the idea."

When Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C announced the university's decision, he addressed why students so far had not been punished for reporting parties.

"We have a policy that information gained through such inquiries will not be used in any disciplinary action. We will continue to adhere to this policy because we want students to be forthright with us, so that we can discover the source of the infections in order to keep the community safe" Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"If, however, we learn a serious violation of our policies from other sources we will take disciplinary action" Jenkins added, stating that several reports of this nature have already been submitted and are under review by the university conduct process.

Eviction notices and self-quarantines

As universities across the country see an increase in cases after opening their doors, a concerted effort has been placed on shutting down parties and enforcing social distancing.

Several students at the University of Connecticut were evicted from their dorms when the university learned that students had an unapproved party that ignored social distancing rules in a residence hall.

"It's something everyone coming back to campus knew would happen," editor-in-chief of the Daily Campus, UConn's student newspaper, Peter Fenteany told CNN about the parties. "But it's not something that I expected on the first weekend."

UConn's Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, Eleanor JB Daugherty, and Executive Director of Residential Life, Pamela Schipani, sent a letter to the community on Tuesday recounting the party.

"According to the report we reviewed this morning, students were not wearing masks, closely assembled, and endangering not only their own health and wellbeing, but that of others at a time when UConn is working to protect our community and resume classes in the context of a deadly global pandemic," Daugherty and Schipani wrote.

Since students returned to campus on August 14, 12 residential students who live on Storrs Campus have coronavirus, according to the university's Covid-19 dashboard, eight of whom tested positive upon arrival. Two off-campus students and two faculty and staff have also tested positive. An additional 25 students are self-quarantining after potential exposure as of Tuesday, according to UConn deputy spokesman, Michael Enright.

At Syracuse University in New York, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie wrote a letter on Thursday admonishing students after learning about a party on campus.

"Last night, a large group of first-year students selfishly jeopardized the very thing that so many of you claim to want from Syracuse University -- that is, a chance at a residential college experience," Haynie wrote. "I say this because the students who gathered on the Quad last night may have done damage enough to shut down campus, including residence calls and in-person learning, before the academic semester even begins."

Haynie referred to the behavior of the partiers as "selfish and unsettling" and said that the university's Department of Public Safety is reviewing security camera video to try to identify students who were there.

"The world is watching, and they expect you to fail. Prove them wrong. Be better. Be adults," he wrote.

Since students returned to campus, the university has reported 13 cases of Covid as of Tuesday, and ten students are currently in quarantine.

Boston City Councilor Liz Breadon, whose district encompasses Boston College and Boston University, wrote a letter to the presidents of both institutions ahead of their fall semesters to share her concerns about how universities could enforce social distancing amongst students off campus.

"People coming to Massachusetts must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative Covid-19 test administered 72 hours before arrival. The penalty for non-compliance is a $500 fine, yet I have little confidence that we can enforce this regulation for returning students living off campus," Breadon wrote.

"It is of great concern to residents of Allston-Brighton that off-campus students are already returning from numerous places around the country which are experiencing out-of-control surges in infections, and that many people are asymptomatic while spreading infections to others" she added.

Boston University Assistant Vice President Rachel Lapal shared the university's response to Breadon's concerns.

"Boston University continues to be in close communication with Councilor Breadon and her office as students return to campus and the local community" the statement read. "Students, both on campus and in neighboring communities, who fail to meet these health expectations and commitments will be prohibited from full participation in the BU community.

Penn State University President Thursday warned gatherings on campus of those not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing is unacceptable and will not be tolerated after reports and video surfaced of students appearing to flout campus rules amid the pandemic.

A video obtained by CNN appears to show college students gathered on Penn State campus Wednesday evening -- appearing in close proximity. Masks are visible on some of the students seen from a distance in the video provided to CNN.

Penn State University president Eric Barron in a stern message said, "I ask students flouting the University's health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14419276
Mobile11329235
Montgomery7293156
Madison580038
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa464886
Baldwin395731
Shelby358239
Marshall332638
Lee289947
Morgan257722
Etowah239237
Calhoun207223
DeKalb195114
Elmore188240
Walker168467
Houston156813
Limestone149814
St. Clair148723
Russell14712
Franklin140622
Dallas138825
Cullman132611
Colbert131619
Lauderdale128722
Autauga124022
Talladega120815
Jackson11705
Escambia115217
Blount9125
Tallapoosa90578
Dale89332
Chilton8919
Chambers86138
Clarke86111
Coffee8506
Butler79636
Covington79421
Pike7537
Marion62827
Barbour6197
Marengo59717
Lowndes58424
Bullock52713
Hale50726
Bibb4946
Winston49211
Washington47713
Pickens46110
Wilcox46110
Perry4594
Monroe4406
Randolph41811
Conecuh41211
Lawrence3834
Sumter38019
Macon36415
Crenshaw36111
Cherokee3199
Clay3145
Geneva3062
Choctaw30112
Henry2783
Greene26814
Fayette2566
Lamar2552
Cleburne1692
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 139175

Reported Deaths: 1488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25210346
Davidson22461242
Rutherford730061
Hamilton722361
Knox552048
Williamson401426
Sumner378180
Unassigned31874
Out of TN291520
Wilson258127
Bradley224716
Montgomery224022
Sevier210811
Putnam206222
Robertson169423
Blount164815
Trousdale15896
Hamblen153916
Washington15244
Maury149211
Madison148728
Tipton129513
Sullivan122821
Hardeman113322
Bedford101613
Gibson91211
Macon87514
Loudon8283
Dickson8135
Lake8091
Anderson8086
Fayette79710
Dyer7949
Bledsoe7593
Henderson7504
Obion7165
Carter6889
Lawrence6788
Cheatham6729
Jefferson6714
Weakley6717
Greene6699
Warren6696
McMinn66120
Coffee6605
Cumberland6587
Haywood6559
Hawkins61310
Rhea6022
Lauderdale59811
Cocke5836
Roane5672
Hardin5638
Monroe56210
Smith4927
McNairy4547
Carroll4496
Giles42414
DeKalb4054
Marshall4054
Franklin4004
White3846
Lincoln3691
Henry3684
Johnson3661
Crockett34011
Claiborne3282
Hickman3231
Overton3161
Chester3063
Polk29410
Campbell2882
Marion2785
Decatur2523
Wayne2462
Grainger2421
Benton2053
Union1960
Unicoi1950
Cannon1750
Jackson1741
Morgan1671
Scott1512
Humphreys1473
Grundy1392
Fentress1370
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1301
Lewis981
Clay950
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock872
Moore810
Houston700
Van Buren490
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events