Clear

'RuPaul's Drag Race' favorite Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34

Zavion Davenport, best known as Chi Chi DeVayne, a beloved "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant, has died at age 34, his mother told CNN.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Zavion Davenport, best known as Chi Chi DeVayne, has died at age 34, Zavion's mother, Tina Davenport, told CNN.

"It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned 'Chi Chi Devayne,'" a statement on behalf of the family said.

The statement added: "His final words to his family and fans, 'Never Give Up!'"

Details on the cause of death were not immediately available, but Davenport posted to Instagram from the hospital and referenced a battle with pneumonia.

DeVayne was a fan favorite on "RuPaul's Drag Race," competing on season 8 and season 3 of the show's all-star edition.

On social media, host and executive producer RuPaul said, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

The statement added: "May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

World of Wonder, the production company behind the series, also released a statement confirming the sad news.

"We're heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met," a statement said. "Rest in power, Chi Chi."

The Davenport family said in their statement that additional information regarding a memorial and "the method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness" will be made at a later time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14337272
Mobile11264230
Montgomery7257153
Madison576938
Unassigned469468
Tuscaloosa461785
Baldwin393130
Shelby357238
Marshall332338
Lee288847
Morgan257722
Etowah237736
Calhoun202823
DeKalb194414
Elmore184840
Walker165867
Houston155013
Limestone149213
St. Clair147222
Russell14622
Franklin138322
Dallas138125
Cullman131712
Colbert130418
Lauderdale127821
Autauga124122
Talladega119015
Jackson11655
Escambia114217
Blount9015
Tallapoosa90179
Dale89029
Chilton8849
Clarke86110
Chambers85938
Coffee8486
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7407
Marion62227
Barbour6137
Marengo59517
Lowndes58524
Bullock52213
Hale50426
Bibb4905
Winston48811
Washington47613
Perry4604
Wilcox45810
Pickens45710
Monroe4386
Randolph41711
Conecuh41010
Lawrence3793
Sumter37919
Macon36015
Crenshaw3579
Cherokee3138
Clay3135
Choctaw30112
Geneva3002
Henry2783
Greene26513
Fayette2526
Lamar2492
Cleburne1641
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137800

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25096341
Davidson22326235
Rutherford722361
Hamilton714561
Knox546645
Williamson397926
Sumner373078
Unassigned31824
Out of TN299020
Wilson256326
Bradley223216
Montgomery221221
Sevier209610
Putnam200822
Robertson167823
Trousdale15866
Blount158415
Hamblen153016
Washington15134
Maury147011
Madison145828
Tipton129512
Sullivan122120
Hardeman110819
Bedford100613
Gibson87711
Macon87614
Loudon8233
Dickson8075
Lake8071
Anderson7996
Fayette78710
Dyer7729
Bledsoe7583
Henderson7324
Obion7004
Carter6799
Lawrence6718
Cheatham6709
Jefferson6674
Weakley6587
Greene6539
McMinn65120
Coffee6505
Haywood6489
Warren6416
Cumberland6277
Hawkins60610
Rhea5962
Cocke5786
Lauderdale57810
Roane5592
Hardin5498
Monroe54710
Smith4895
McNairy4457
Carroll4266
Giles42014
Marshall4004
DeKalb3984
Franklin3914
White3646
Johnson3621
Lincoln3621
Henry3573
Claiborne3231
Crockett3208
Hickman3191
Overton3071
Chester2952
Polk28810
Campbell2842
Marion2765
Decatur2503
Wayne2442
Grainger2341
Benton1972
Unicoi1910
Union1850
Cannon1720
Jackson1701
Morgan1621
Humphreys1463
Scott1452
Grundy1362
Fentress1350
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1241
Clay940
Lewis931
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock842
Moore800
Houston680
Van Buren460
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events