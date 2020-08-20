Clear

Why Kamala Harris' shoutouts to AKAs and HBCUs matter so much

CNN's Van Jones gets emotional talking about the significance of Kamala Harris' vice presidential acceptance speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brandon Tensley, CNN

Just because the speech wasn't too surprising doesn't mean that it wasn't impactful.

During the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Kamala Harris accepted her party's vice presidential nomination -- and as she did, she brought a rich history of Black womanhood with her, and embraced what makes her different at a moment afflicted by division.

Unlike some in past cohorts of politicians, Harris didn't downplay the tapestry of her identity for the sake of a gauzy concept of unity. (Why would she? Hang-ups with her identity say more about others than her.) Instead, she elevated what makes her stand out -- in ways big and, seemingly, small.

"Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine Nine, and my HBCU brothers and sisters," Harris said.

She was referring to the nickname for America's nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, and nodding to the fact that she's the first graduate of a historically Black college or university to be selected as a major party candidate's running mate.

Harris' remarks couldn't have contrasted more with President Donald Trump's rhetoric over the past four years.

Nasty. Shithole countries. Go back. Whereas Trump has spent years using his position in the White House to excoriate otherness and to prop up the country's many hierarchies, Harris used the convention's stage to do the precise opposite.

"I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America," she said. "I do so, committed ... to a vision passed on through generations of Americans -- one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community -- where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love."

At a time when the leader of an awesomely powerful country points to our differences as un-American, Harris demonstrated that, actually, our differences are the most American thing.

But she didn't just implicitly rebuke the President. She also pushed even those who view themselves as liberal to reexamine whom history has held up and rewarded.

"This week marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. And we celebrate the women who fought for that right," Harris said. "Yet so many of the Black women who helped secure that victory were still prohibited from voting, long after its ratification."

She then said the names of some of the Black women who fought for access to the ballot, and for civil rights more broadly, but who've suffered from historical elision: Mary Church Terrell, Mary McLeod Bethune, Fannie Lou Hamer, Diane Nash, Constance Baker Motley, Shirley Chisholm.

"Without fanfare or recognition, they organized, testified, rallied, marched, and fought -- not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table. These women and the generations that followed worked to make democracy and opportunity real in the lives of all of us who followed," Harris said.

The newly minted vice presidential nominee name-checked someone else, too: her mother, who, to Harris, was just as much of a trailblazer as the aforementioned women.

"(Shyamala Gopalan) came here from India at age 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer. At the University of California Berkeley, she met my father, Donald Harris -- who had come from Jamaica to study economics," Harris said. "They fell in love in that most American way -- while marching together for justice in the civil rights movement of the 1960s."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14337272
Mobile11264230
Montgomery7257153
Madison576938
Unassigned469468
Tuscaloosa461785
Baldwin393130
Shelby357238
Marshall332338
Lee288847
Morgan257722
Etowah237736
Calhoun202823
DeKalb194414
Elmore184840
Walker165867
Houston155013
Limestone149213
St. Clair147222
Russell14622
Franklin138322
Dallas138125
Cullman131712
Colbert130418
Lauderdale127821
Autauga124122
Talladega119015
Jackson11655
Escambia114217
Blount9015
Tallapoosa90179
Dale89029
Chilton8849
Clarke86110
Chambers85938
Coffee8486
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7407
Marion62227
Barbour6137
Marengo59517
Lowndes58524
Bullock52213
Hale50426
Bibb4905
Winston48811
Washington47613
Perry4604
Wilcox45810
Pickens45710
Monroe4386
Randolph41711
Conecuh41010
Lawrence3793
Sumter37919
Macon36015
Crenshaw3579
Cherokee3138
Clay3135
Choctaw30112
Geneva3002
Henry2783
Greene26513
Fayette2526
Lamar2492
Cleburne1641
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137800

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25096341
Davidson22326235
Rutherford722361
Hamilton714561
Knox546645
Williamson397926
Sumner373078
Unassigned31824
Out of TN299020
Wilson256326
Bradley223216
Montgomery221221
Sevier209610
Putnam200822
Robertson167823
Trousdale15866
Blount158415
Hamblen153016
Washington15134
Maury147011
Madison145828
Tipton129512
Sullivan122120
Hardeman110819
Bedford100613
Gibson87711
Macon87614
Loudon8233
Dickson8075
Lake8071
Anderson7996
Fayette78710
Dyer7729
Bledsoe7583
Henderson7324
Obion7004
Carter6799
Lawrence6718
Cheatham6709
Jefferson6674
Weakley6587
Greene6539
McMinn65120
Coffee6505
Haywood6489
Warren6416
Cumberland6277
Hawkins60610
Rhea5962
Cocke5786
Lauderdale57810
Roane5592
Hardin5498
Monroe54710
Smith4895
McNairy4457
Carroll4266
Giles42014
Marshall4004
DeKalb3984
Franklin3914
White3646
Johnson3621
Lincoln3621
Henry3573
Claiborne3231
Crockett3208
Hickman3191
Overton3071
Chester2952
Polk28810
Campbell2842
Marion2765
Decatur2503
Wayne2442
Grainger2341
Benton1972
Unicoi1910
Union1850
Cannon1720
Jackson1701
Morgan1621
Humphreys1463
Scott1452
Grundy1362
Fentress1350
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1241
Clay940
Lewis931
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock842
Moore800
Houston680
Van Buren460
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events