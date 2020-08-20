Clear

The riskiest thing about the Post Office freak-out

President Donald Trump was asked to respond to critical remarks excerpted from former President Barack Obama's speech that were released ahead of their scheduled delivery at the Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:20 AM
Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

There is some hazard in the increasingly frantic argument Democrats are making that President Donald Trump is tearing down American democracy and the entire American experiment is at risk.

These arguments can't just be made for effect or they'll lose their power. If you allege the USPS is being sabotaged, and you make people nervous their votes aren't going to be counted in time, and you say authoritarianism is taking root, and then people wonder whether the entire system is broken, and Trump still wins... what then?

On the other hand, if you believe there's evidence the democratic system is at stake and you don't do everything you can to make people understand that, it might be even worse.

Cleanup at the Post Office. The efforts by Louis DeJoy and the USPS to make Americans confident the mail-in vote is safe -- rolling back cost-cutting changes and appearing before Congress -- done now that he's working with a PR firm, will undercut the idea that the USPS is being sabotaged.

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Jessica Schneider and Paul Murphy: Perhaps the most public-facing postmaster general since Benjamin Franklin, DeJoy is also considering capitalizing on his newfound spotlight by doing local television interviews to assuage voters over fears their mail-in ballots will not be safe with the US Postal Service, a source told CNN.

He'll also appear with postal union members in a public service campaign in September. That's sure to anger Trump, who has built mail-in voting into the bedrock principle of his "rigged election" fantasy conspiracy theory.

Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear, an American company based in Ohio, over an allegation about the company's policy toward political speech. It's not yet clear if the Secret Service will remove Goodyear tires from the presidential limousine.

Deferring the payroll tax deferral. Businesses are pushing back against Trump's call for a payroll tax deferral since they don't think employees want to make up the payments next year.

A self-described 'proud Islamophobe' banned from social media just won a GOP nomination. She's unlikely to win the general election in a blue district. But this is where the GOP is. Trump's a big fan.

The school reopening debate was different a century ago. Here's what happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic.

Sturgis and Covid. They're starting to trace Covid-19 exposures for people who were at that massive motorcycle rally.

Preparing for the imminent post-election nightmare

There's a decent to good chance we will not see a projected winner or decisive end to the 2020 campaign on Election Day. Read this very good report by CNN's Jeremy Herb, Pamela Brown, Kevin Liptak and Marshall Cohen about what that post-election space might actually feel like and, how the campaigns are prepping for it:

The 2020 election doomsday scenarios are endless. Dozens of lawsuits challenging state results. Claims of voter fraud and a "rigged" election. Millions of ballots arriving late due to delays in the mail. Ballot counting stretching on for weeks after Election Day. A refusal to concede as Inauguration Day approaches.

Ready your lawyers. Both campaigns have set aside millions of dollars and created massive legal teams now deep in contingency planning for what's expected to be a prolonged and potentially contested post-vote period while states tabulate a flood of mail-in ballots, anticipating legal challenges across numerous states.

You're going to have to be patient. People will freak out. Millions of ballots are unlikely to be in the hands of election officials when the polls close November 3, making it difficult -- if not impossible -- to quickly call the battleground states that will decide whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden occupies the White House in January 2021. While muddying up everything else about the election season, the pandemic and its expected effect on mail-in voting are making one thing clear: Election Day will almost certainly turn into Election Week or even Election Month.

Election officials are already asking for patience, reminding the public that a wait for results doesn't mean anything is wrong. But even if a delay in calling the race is widely anticipated, it opens to door to potential chaos in the hours and days following the election, not to mention potentially lengthy and politically fraught challenges to the election -- and after years of rising concern over foreign meddling, room for doubts to grow about the integrity of American democracy itself.

What if Trump won't go? And Democrats have begun gaming out, at least in theory, what it might look like if Trump loses and refuses to leave office.

Recent deployments of federal law enforcement officers to American cities have raised additional concerns at how far Trump and his administration, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, might go in preventing or intimidating voters from casting ballots -- an idea viewed as outlandish by many Trump allies but serious enough that at least one election integrity group has run exercises that include the scenario.

Mail-in voting is a type of absentee voting

Somewhat related to that story above, here is a very simple story about the difference between mail-in voting, which Trump says is bad, and absentee voting, which he thinks is good.

There is some distinction between universal mail-in voting and requested absentee voting. But it's rhetorical at best.

Refer to this every time Trump rails against universal mail-in voting but encourages Republicans to vote absentee, as he did in Florida's primary and almost surely will do in the general election.

Somebody else Trump could commemorate

One more thought on the 19th Amendment. Trump commemorated 100 years of women's suffrage by announcing Tuesday that he'd pardon Susan B. Anthony, who died in 1906, 14 years before the 19th Amendment was enacted.

She was convicted of illegally voting in the 1872 presidential election and used the trial to build support for her movement.

But she was fined $100 and never went to jail.

Instead, Trump might have considered something to commemorate Alice Paul, who was sentenced to seven months in jail for obstructing traffic in front of the White House while protesting for the 19th Amendment in 1917, three years before it passed.

She went on a hunger strike, was force fed and sent to a psychiatric ward. All for picketing in front of the White House during Woodrow Wilson's administration.

Later, after the 19th Amendment passed, she helped write the Equal Rights Amendment, which was never added to the Constitution. Paul died in 1977, but the Equal Rights Amendment lives on and there's a new effort to enact it. Trump could have signed on to that too, since voting rights is very much a concern right now. Here's a photo of her from the Library of Congress website.

