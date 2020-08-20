Clear

There are dozens of large wildfires burning across the US right now. Here's where they are

Article Image

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes have sparked 367 wildfires, with more than 300,000 acres burned across California, according to a Cal Fire spokesman. At least four blazes have already burned more than 150,000 acres in Colorado.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop

While people in the West are suffering through record-breaking heat, wildfires are ravaging many areas, especially in California, and red-flag warnings have been issued from the Northwest into the Rockies.

There were at least 77 large complexes of wildfires burning in 15 states across the country as of Tuesday evening -- almost a third of them in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fires have burned at least 649,054 acres in the 14 states where fires are still spreading, according to the NIFC.

Some 45 million people remain under some sort of heat warning or advisories, and no reprieve from the record heat in the West is expected until the weekend.

Most of California and some surrounding areas are under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.

Here's where the largest of the fires have been reported as of Tuesday evening, according to the NIFC, which counts area fires as complexes, not single fires. These numbers will be updated as soon as new data is available.

Alaska

Number of fires: Seven

Acres burned: More than 26,000 acres

Cause: Lightning strikes have caused most of the 331 fires reported this year to date, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center.

Arizona

Number of fires: 11

Size: More than 31,000 acres

Cause: A lightning strike caused the largest, the Cassadora Springs Fire, according to information on InciWeb Information System.

California

Number of fires: 25

Total size: More than 345,000 acres

Cause: The August complex, made up of 20 individual fires, was caused by lightning strikes in the Mendocino National Forest, according to information on InciWeb Information System.

Colorado

Number of fires: Five

Size: More than 135,000 acres

Smoke is covering much of Colorado, and the Denver metro area is under an air quality alert.

Cause: The Pine Gulch Fire, the largest burning now, was caused by lightning, according to an incident report on InciWeb.

Florida

Number of fires: One

Size: More than 100 acres

Cause: Unclear

Idaho

Number of fires: Two

Size: More than 490 acres

Cause: The cause of the Muldoon Fire, which has burned about 400 acres, is under investigation.

Montana

Number of fires: Three

Size: Almost 8,000 acres

Cause: The Bear Creek Fire was caused by lightning. It's burned more than 7,500 acres.

Nevada

Number of fires: Two that are totally contained, meaning they are no longer spreading.

Size: They burned more than 14,000 acres before they were contained.

Cause: Lightning caused the Poodle Fire, which has burned more than 13,600 acres.

New Mexico

Number of fires: Two

Size: More than 2,600 acres

Cause: Lightning also caused the Dark Canyon Fire, which has burned more than 3,000 acres.

Oregon

Number of fires: Seven, with two contained

Size: More than 22,000 acres

Cause: The cause of the Indian Creek Fire is under investigation. It's burned more than 14,000 acres.

South Dakota

Number of fires: One

Size: More than 500 acres

Cause: Unclear

Texas

Number of fires: Two

Size: More than 4,000 acres

Cause: Unclear

Utah

Number of fires: Four

Size: More than 1,500 acres

Cause: Unclear

Washington

Number of fires: Six

Size: More than 44,000 acres

Cause: The Taylor Pond Fire was caused by lightning, according to a Facebook post by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. It's burned almost 38,000 acres.

Wyoming

Number of fires: 1

Size: More than 825,000 acres

Cause: The Waddle Creek Fire, on the border with Montana, is still under investigation, according to CNN affiliate KULR.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 106784

Reported Deaths: 1876
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14198264
Mobile11138229
Montgomery7226153
Madison577338
Unassigned454669
Tuscaloosa452485
Baldwin390630
Shelby353838
Marshall331738
Lee286147
Morgan255522
Etowah233636
Calhoun198223
DeKalb193214
Elmore183740
Walker164567
Houston154013
Limestone147313
Russell14532
St. Clair144222
Franklin137322
Dallas136825
Cullman130312
Colbert130018
Lauderdale126921
Autauga123522
Talladega117015
Jackson11565
Escambia112617
Tallapoosa90279
Dale89030
Blount8875
Chilton8809
Chambers85938
Coffee8476
Clarke83910
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7317
Marion61927
Barbour6066
Marengo59117
Lowndes58524
Bullock50413
Hale49826
Winston48411
Bibb4765
Washington47513
Perry4594
Wilcox45610
Pickens44310
Monroe4346
Randolph41611
Conecuh40810
Sumter37919
Lawrence3773
Macon35515
Crenshaw3539
Cherokee3138
Clay3105
Choctaw29712
Geneva2972
Henry2783
Greene26113
Fayette2476
Lamar2472
Cleburne1481
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 135770

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24905340
Davidson22190231
Rutherford717961
Hamilton699561
Knox534943
Williamson393227
Sumner366577
Unassigned31574
Out of TN298222
Wilson252626
Bradley219216
Montgomery218218
Sevier206010
Putnam195921
Robertson165022
Trousdale15876
Blount154215
Hamblen151216
Washington14763
Maury144911
Madison141427
Tipton127412
Sullivan121219
Hardeman109119
Bedford98912
Macon86913
Gibson84610
Loudon8193
Lake8051
Dickson7944
Anderson7786
Fayette76610
Bledsoe7522
Dyer7519
Henderson7164
Obion6874
Cheatham6569
Lawrence6558
Jefferson6524
Carter6489
Weakley6377
Coffee6304
Warren6296
Greene6279
McMinn62720
Haywood6258
Cumberland5987
Rhea5892
Hawkins58510
Lauderdale5729
Cocke5605
Roane5452
Monroe52610
Hardin5258
Smith4804
McNairy4377
Giles41614
Carroll4116
DeKalb3942
Franklin3844
Marshall3734
Johnson3531
Lincoln3511
White3496
Henry3361
Claiborne3151
Crockett3138
Hickman3091
Chester2902
Overton2881
Polk2819
Campbell2792
Marion2625
Decatur2473
Wayne2382
Grainger2281
Benton1902
Unicoi1840
Union1840
Cannon1650
Jackson1561
Morgan1481
Humphreys1453
Scott1432
Grundy1332
Sequatchie1281
Fentress1270
Meigs1211
Clay920
Lewis921
Perry920
Stewart850
Hancock842
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren460
Pickett391

Most Popular Stories

Community Events