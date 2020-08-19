Clear

A risky roll call turns into a surprise moment of national unity

The Biden family celebrates after the roll call at the DNC officially nominates Joe Biden for president.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Out of many, One.

Locked down, isolated and fearful as a pandemic fractured national bonds and the power of community, America got a sudden, startling look at itself on Tuesday night as the Democratic National Convention's virtual roll call vote whipped coast to coast and around the globe.

For a few sunny minutes, the despondency of the summer of Covid lifted during a celebratory glimpse into the country's vibrant geographic diversity, cultural breadth and enduring common purpose. A risky television production experiment that could have gone badly wrong instead turned into a pageant of national unity, and injected unusual bounce into nominee Joe Biden's basement campaign.

It was the surprise highlight of an evening showcasing the party's past and present, including two aged former presidents, the young star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, more Republicans speaking in support of the nominee, and his wife, Jill Biden. And it might just have given the nation's flattened tourism industry the kind of publicity money can't buy.

State-by-state roll calls -- an academic exercise now that political consultants have consigned contested conventions to history -- drag when parades of grandstanding delegates grab their moments of fame in crowded, hot convention halls.

Not this time.

An advertisement for America

The virtual tour played out in short recorded videos, and live shots became a tantalizing glimpse of a vast and fertile land that is out there waiting once the current nightmare -- in which more than 170,000 people have died, millions lost their jobs and tens of millions have been cut off from friends, coworkers and loved ones -- finally abates.

The ultimate outdoor Room Rater moment served up stunning backdrops from rocky crags in Colorado to the Bering Sea in Alaska and Arizona cacti. It swept from American Samoa, with a verdant mountain vista, to a farmyard in Maine and on to Michigan's delegation in the Motor City, standing like salesmen in a local TV ad in front of three gleaming new vehicles.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania delivered the Keystone State's votes outside Biden's boyhood home, and in front of a sign reading "Scranton Loves Joe!"

The vote poignantly started on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where the recently deceased John Lewis had marched into history. And where else would "Amtrak" Joe Biden's presidential nominating roll call wrap up but a platform of the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in Wilmington, Delaware?

Some states, with an eye toward the dormant tourist trade that will one day return, showcased local flavor, dress and the quirky traditions that weave the tapestry of diverse cultures that is modern America.

If nothing else sticks from the second night of the Democratic virtual convention, everyone will remember Rhode Island's calamari chef, who immediately went viral on social media. The delegation from the Northern Mariana Islands welcomed the country to "paradise" as it cast two votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and nine for Biden.

In one reminder of the packed arenas that are unthinkable in the age of Covid-19, many states and territories did still display their distinctive posts, which normally identify each state delegation on the crowded floor.

Somber notes amid the celebrations

This whip around America was not necessarily totally partisan, despite featuring Democratic candidates, lawmakers and activists for various causes.

Had they turned the sound down, any stray Republicans might at least have enjoyed the scenery. And the GOP will get the chance to go one better in its big show next week when it nominates President Donald Trump for a second term.

Still, there were haunting reminders of the country's current plight and the political tensions that have ripped the nation's fabric in a dark year.

Many delegations stood socially distanced, 6 feet apart. Most delegates wore masks, in a spectacle that may not be repeated when Republicans meet under similar circumstances, given widespread conservative skepticism of the practice.

And when the camera moved to Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser was framed above Black Lives Matter Plaza on the road leading to the White House.

Convention organizers had been concerned that the roll call vote was a technical disaster in the making. But in the end, it went off seamlessly and ended up creating an unforgettable national moment.

"No one has ever watched or cared about the roll call vote except the people in the convention hall. Tonight, it told a story of unity and it just worked in this moment," a senior Democratic official told CNN's Jeff Zeleny.

"Tonight, the old school aspects of the convention came to life in ways unexpected -- roll call and videos -- after six months of Americans becoming accustomed to virtual meetings. The intimacy worked better than expected."

In fact, the nationwide roll call worked so well, and with the Republican version to come next week, it's hard to imagine the parties ever going back to the old way when the faithful meet -- in person -- in 2024.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 105815

Reported Deaths: 1867
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14059262
Mobile11074228
Montgomery7165153
Madison573537
Tuscaloosa448485
Unassigned440970
Baldwin388829
Shelby351738
Marshall325338
Lee277947
Morgan251521
Etowah229235
Calhoun193621
DeKalb189914
Elmore182639
Walker162866
Houston153213
Limestone145513
St. Clair141922
Russell14102
Dallas136525
Franklin136022
Cullman128412
Colbert127618
Lauderdale124021
Autauga121922
Talladega114415
Jackson11305
Escambia111417
Tallapoosa88979
Dale88530
Chilton8649
Blount8635
Chambers85538
Clarke83510
Coffee8166
Butler79536
Covington77522
Pike7257
Marion60827
Barbour6056
Marengo59117
Lowndes58024
Hale49726
Bullock49613
Winston47811
Bibb4745
Washington46713
Perry4574
Wilcox45510
Pickens44010
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37819
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3509
Macon34615
Cherokee3068
Clay3045
Choctaw29612
Geneva2872
Henry2773
Greene25813
Fayette2465
Lamar2452
Cleburne1341
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134744

Reported Deaths: 1387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24798334
Davidson22005230
Rutherford713759
Hamilton686260
Knox529743
Williamson389326
Sumner364976
Unassigned31725
Out of TN301621
Wilson250125
Bradley217516
Montgomery216916
Sevier205510
Putnam195920
Robertson164721
Trousdale15876
Blount150715
Hamblen150715
Washington14662
Maury144510
Madison137326
Tipton126812
Sullivan120218
Hardeman108218
Bedford98712
Macon87113
Gibson8329
Loudon8153
Lake8041
Dickson7844
Anderson7726
Fayette7598
Bledsoe7512
Dyer7479
Henderson6953
Obion6814
Jefferson6514
Cheatham6489
Lawrence6467
Carter6436
Warren6266
Weakley6255
Haywood6197
Coffee6174
McMinn61720
Greene6099
Cumberland5927
Rhea5832
Hawkins57910
Lauderdale5699
Cocke5575
Roane5422
Monroe52410
Hardin5178
Smith4834
McNairy4306
Giles41614
Carroll4016
DeKalb3902
Franklin3834
Marshall3724
Johnson3491
Lincoln3491
White3456
Henry3361
Claiborne3131
Crockett3087
Hickman3051
Overton2801
Chester2782
Campbell2752
Polk2708
Marion2585
Decatur2443
Wayne2392
Grainger2231
Benton1872
Unicoi1840
Union1790
Cannon1660
Jackson1531
Morgan1451
Scott1442
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1240
Sequatchie1241
Meigs1211
Clay910
Perry910
Lewis891
Hancock842
Stewart840
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren450
Pickett381

Most Popular Stories

Community Events