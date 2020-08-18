Clear

Students call for colleges to cut tuition costs as school year begins online

College students are fighting back against institutions charging full tuition for online-only classes. CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks to people on both sides of the argument.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga, Meridith Edwards and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

When Rutgers University announced most of its fall classes would be online amid the coronavirus pandemic, rising junior Shreya Patel checked for details on the school's website. "Will we get a refund?" she looked up in the Frequently Asked Questions section.

"They said no. That obviously made me mad," Patel told CNN.

"It just doesn't make sense to be paying such a high amount for something that's not being used to the full advantage."

Patel started a petition in July to lower fees at the university in New Jersey, where in-state tuition costs $11,600 and out-of-state students pay $27,560 a year. She got nearly 31,000 signatures, and the college did reduce campus fees by 15% but left tuition unchanged.

Rutgers said it recognized the economic stresses faced by its community, but pointed out that costs were rising for almost all its operations.

"Tuition and fees are set at the minimum amount required to provide our 70,000 students with a world-class education," it said in a statement to CNN. "A robust Rutgers education, whether delivered in a remote, hybrid or in-person fashion, is comprehensive and is provided by some of the finest scholars in American higher education."

What's happening at Rutgers is being replicated at colleges across the country as administrators and educators try to launch the new academic year and students and their families decide what that teaching is worth.

Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University who opposes high tuition costs, believes students like Patel are right to be outraged.

"Universities have backed themselves into a corner," he told CNN. "We have raised tuition on average 2 1/2-fold over the last 20 years. I think Covid-19 was just the straw that broke the camel's back, where families across America are saying, 'Enough already. We're not going to pay $58,000 for Zoom classes.' "

More than 75% of the country's 5,000 colleges are expected to be partially or fully online this fall, according to a count by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Some, like Rutgers, have cut campus fees. Others including Williams College, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Georgetown, Spelman and Clark Atlanta University have dropped tuition costs, sometimes more for those choosing to study from home.

But the majority of schools, from state institutions including Temple University and the University of Massachusetts, to elite universities like Harvard and Stanford, are keeping tuition as is.

Terry Hartle, an advocate for higher education as senior vice president of the American Council on Education, praised the swift and early action by colleges to keep their communities safe and defended their financial decisions.

"I think universities handled this about as well as they could possibly have handled it," he said. "Every institution of higher education ... has suffered significant revenue losses. Room and board revenue has fallen, other auxiliary revenue -- the conference center, the summer camps, the international students, the hotel, the bookstore -- all of those have just largely disappeared."

Hartle said schools will likely increase financial aid for students in need, but slashing fees should not be expected.

"They would need to make further adjustments in their expenses, which would probably mean things like laying off more faculty and staff, which in higher education is the equivalent of throwing away your seed corn," he said. A university, it's ultimately a collection of highly educated, very talented people in the business of transmitting knowledge."

Galloway suggested that more online learning could even drive down future tuition costs.

"It is time to embrace technology, lower costs and move education back to what it used to be. And that is upward mobility for the middle class," he said. "This is overdue."

Hartle said, in the end, parents and students should approach their decision about the fall, and perhaps even spring of 2021, as consumers.

"Is it worth it to me to go to school this fall, or should I take a semester off?" he said.

He acknowledged taking semesters off would not be the first choice for universities. "But if we would choose, nobody would be living in this pandemic," he added.

Still, millions of students like Shreya Patel face a fall semester without campus life, but still with their bank account depleted.

"I don't think the well-being of a billion-dollar institution should be compared to students who are severely struggling," she said. "They might not be able to survive, but I know that Rutgers has the capacity to make it through this just fine."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 105815

Reported Deaths: 1867
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14059262
Mobile11074228
Montgomery7165153
Madison573537
Tuscaloosa448485
Unassigned440970
Baldwin388829
Shelby351738
Marshall325338
Lee277947
Morgan251521
Etowah229235
Calhoun193621
DeKalb189914
Elmore182639
Walker162866
Houston153213
Limestone145513
St. Clair141922
Russell14102
Dallas136525
Franklin136022
Cullman128412
Colbert127618
Lauderdale124021
Autauga121922
Talladega114415
Jackson11305
Escambia111417
Tallapoosa88979
Dale88530
Chilton8649
Blount8635
Chambers85538
Clarke83510
Coffee8166
Butler79536
Covington77522
Pike7257
Marion60827
Barbour6056
Marengo59117
Lowndes58024
Hale49726
Bullock49613
Winston47811
Bibb4745
Washington46713
Perry4574
Wilcox45510
Pickens44010
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37819
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3509
Macon34615
Cherokee3068
Clay3045
Choctaw29612
Geneva2872
Henry2773
Greene25813
Fayette2465
Lamar2452
Cleburne1341
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134744

Reported Deaths: 1387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24798334
Davidson22005230
Rutherford713759
Hamilton686260
Knox529743
Williamson389326
Sumner364976
Unassigned31725
Out of TN301621
Wilson250125
Bradley217516
Montgomery216916
Sevier205510
Putnam195920
Robertson164721
Trousdale15876
Blount150715
Hamblen150715
Washington14662
Maury144510
Madison137326
Tipton126812
Sullivan120218
Hardeman108218
Bedford98712
Macon87113
Gibson8329
Loudon8153
Lake8041
Dickson7844
Anderson7726
Fayette7598
Bledsoe7512
Dyer7479
Henderson6953
Obion6814
Jefferson6514
Cheatham6489
Lawrence6467
Carter6436
Warren6266
Weakley6255
Haywood6197
Coffee6174
McMinn61720
Greene6099
Cumberland5927
Rhea5832
Hawkins57910
Lauderdale5699
Cocke5575
Roane5422
Monroe52410
Hardin5178
Smith4834
McNairy4306
Giles41614
Carroll4016
DeKalb3902
Franklin3834
Marshall3724
Johnson3491
Lincoln3491
White3456
Henry3361
Claiborne3131
Crockett3087
Hickman3051
Overton2801
Chester2782
Campbell2752
Polk2708
Marion2585
Decatur2443
Wayne2392
Grainger2231
Benton1872
Unicoi1840
Union1790
Cannon1660
Jackson1531
Morgan1451
Scott1442
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1240
Sequatchie1241
Meigs1211
Clay910
Perry910
Lewis891
Hancock842
Stewart840
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren450
Pickett381

Most Popular Stories

Community Events