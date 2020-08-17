Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 516 new coronavirus cases; total at 104,595 Full Story

New saliva-based Covid-19 test could be a fast and cheap 'game changer'

Good news for people who are leery about a nasal swab test for Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris, CNN

After months of frustration over testing shortages and delays, a new saliva test could give Americans a fast and inexpensive option to learn if they have Covid-19.

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health created the SalivaDirect test, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

"The SalivaDirect test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 [the novel coronavirus] is yet another testing innovation game changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources," said Adm. Brett Giroir, the US official in charge of Covid-19 testing efforts.

Unlike some other tests that require specialized supplies, the SalivaDirect test doesn't require a specific swab or collection device. It can also be used with reagents from multiple vendors.

"We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars for reagents, and we expect that labs will only charge about $10 per sample," said Nathan Grubaugh, a Yale assistant professor of epidemiology.

"If cheap alternatives like SalivaDirect can be implemented across the country, we may finally get a handle on this pandemic, even before a vaccine."

Researchers said the new test can produce results in less than three hours, and the accuracy is on par with results from traditional nasal swabbing. They said SalivaDirect tests could become publicly available in the coming weeks.

Yale plans to publish its protocol as "open-source," meaning designated labs could follow the protocol to perform their own tests according to Yale's instructions, the FDA said.

The NBA was among the groups that funded research for the test and currently uses the method to test for nonsymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Testing declines in many states

The SalivaDirect news comes at a critical time, as 17 states are performing fewer tests this past week compared with the previous week, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Some Americans still have to wait days to receive their testing results. Now groups like the American Medical Association are asking the federal government for priority guidelines to help fast-track those who need their tests and results urgently.

While testing has gone down in 17 states, test positivity rates have increased in 34 states, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That means a higher percentage of tests being performed are turning out to be positive.

So while daily Covid-19 case counts are decreasing in parts of the US, some of those decreases are likely because of decreases in testing, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"Testing has also fallen by about 20% to 30%, and so the picture is a little bit muddy," he said.

What's clearer is America's disturbing trend of topping 1,000 Covid-19 deaths a day.

Through Saturday, the US has suffered more than 1,000 new deaths a day for 16 of the past 20 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

Jha said he's hopeful the rate of deaths will go down.

"But even if it comes down to 800 deaths a day, that's 24,000 Americans dying every month," he said.

Track the virus in your state and across the US

College students head back to campuses

Thousands of K-12 students have had to quarantine in recent days because of the coronavirus at their schools. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Covid-19 cases in children have been "steadily increasing" from March to July.

Now, college students are also facing new challenges as they return to classes during a pandemic.

Some universities that are resuming in-person learning are using temperature checks, testing, mandatory quarantines or plexiglass dividers to try to maximize safety.

Why temperature checks won't catch many people with Covid-19

Some experts worry it might not be enough to control the virus, which has infected more than 5.3 million Americans and killed more than 169,000.

"Are colleges safe in general to open up right now? I would say probably not," said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital.

Since college students have much more freedom in their daily lives than younger students, "there are so many other variables that go in that are going to make it incredibly difficult to keep the virus out of the classrooms and out of those living spaces," Phillips said.

Some campuses have already reported new cases.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Sunday that it had identified a fourth cluster of cases. In a statement posted to its verified Facebook account, the university said the latest cluster was at Hinton James Residence Hall.

On Saturday, it said a cluster of cases was identified in the Sigma Nu fraternity. And on Friday, the university announced clusters had been identified in the two student housing buildings: Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers.

Oklahoma State University said at least 23 sorority members had tested positive for the virus. "Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive Covid cases in an off-campus sorority house. The rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility," a statement from the university read.

The entire sorority house is in isolation or quarantine after the confirmed cases "and will be prohibited from leaving the facility," the university said.

At the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman reported 28 active cases -- including 20 students and eight employees. More than 150 people were isolated or in quarantine last week, and most were nonresidential students and employees.

"Part of what we look at to make decisions about campus operations are our ability to isolate and quarantine residential students as well as keeping up with contact tracing," Plowman said.

In Pennsylvania, Villanova University's president sent a stern warning to students saying that those who don't follow health guidelines such as washing their hands and wearing a mask at all times will "BE SENT HOME."

"If you can't or won't commit to this new way of doing things, then you shouldn't be here," President Peter M. Donohue said. "It's as simple as that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 104595

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13988262
Mobile11022227
Montgomery7152153
Madison568735
Tuscaloosa444980
Unassigned435468
Baldwin387729
Shelby349537
Marshall323338
Lee277647
Morgan250220
Etowah226334
Calhoun191919
DeKalb189614
Elmore182639
Walker161866
Houston151913
Limestone144913
St. Clair141220
Russell14072
Dallas136325
Franklin135122
Cullman127412
Colbert127218
Lauderdale123820
Autauga121822
Talladega113314
Jackson11245
Escambia111317
Tallapoosa88779
Dale87929
Blount8605
Chilton8599
Chambers85438
Clarke83310
Coffee8126
Butler79236
Covington77321
Pike7237
Marion60626
Barbour6046
Marengo58517
Lowndes57824
Bullock49611
Hale49526
Winston47711
Bibb4695
Washington46513
Perry4564
Wilcox44910
Pickens43610
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37419
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3498
Macon34615
Cherokee3028
Clay3015
Choctaw29312
Geneva2832
Henry2753
Greene25811
Fayette2415
Lamar2402
Cleburne1331
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133708

Reported Deaths: 1366
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24692327
Davidson21893227
Rutherford708059
Hamilton680159
Knox523142
Williamson386126
Sumner363675
Unassigned31824
Out of TN308822
Wilson248424
Bradley216616
Montgomery215016
Sevier20389
Putnam193120
Robertson163821
Trousdale15856
Hamblen149415
Blount147715
Washington14552
Maury143310
Madison133026
Tipton125612
Sullivan119716
Hardeman105618
Bedford98412
Macon86413
Gibson8199
Loudon8093
Lake8011
Dickson7774
Anderson7596
Fayette7558
Bledsoe7492
Dyer7379
Henderson6843
Obion6654
Jefferson6504
Lawrence6397
Cheatham6379
Carter6346
McMinn60920
Coffee6084
Haywood6087
Greene6059
Weakley6035
Warren5926
Rhea5812
Hawkins57210
Cumberland5677
Lauderdale5659
Cocke5475
Roane5332
Monroe51110
Hardin5108
Smith4794
McNairy4196
Giles41513
Carroll3946
DeKalb3872
Franklin3804
Marshall3694
Johnson3490
Lincoln3441
White3366
Henry3281
Claiborne3061
Hickman3051
Crockett3037
Chester2742
Overton2721
Campbell2711
Polk2688
Marion2565
Decatur2393
Wayne2362
Grainger2191
Unicoi1840
Benton1832
Union1770
Cannon1630
Jackson1491
Scott1422
Morgan1411
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1220
Sequatchie1221
Meigs1210
Perry900
Clay890
Lewis881
Hancock842
Stewart820
Moore750
Houston660
Van Buren450
Pickett381

Most Popular Stories

Community Events