Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for August 17: USPS, coronavirus, DNC, Russia investigation, Belarus

The high registered in Death Valley, California reached 130° yesterday. Once verified the records will include: hottest August day, hottest since 1913, and potentially the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth . CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin tells us how long this dangerous heat will last.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down services in California this week, but with a drop in ridership from the pandemic, will it really even matter?

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Postal service

Democrats and several state leaders are pushing back on what they see as the Trump administration's attempt to throttle the US Postal Service to influence the upcoming presidential election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the House to return to Washington, likely next weekend, for an unheard of session during presidential convention season to address the concerns. Democrats also want the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify and address charges that his controversial new policy changes are intended to deliberately slow mail-in voting. At least a half dozen states including Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia are also considering legal action against the Trump administration and the United States Postal Service to stop these changes from going into effect. At DeJoy's behest, the USPS has slowed delivery, removed high-speed letter sorters and will no longer automatically give priority to mail-in ballots.

2. Coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is delaying the country's parliamentary election by four weeks after a resurgence of coronavirus in the country. Ardern said she made the decision "in the best interests of voters and our democracy," and with assurance from the country's Electoral Commission that the country could deliver a safe election on the new date, October 17. Meanwhile, in the US, the chief of staff and deputy chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control have both voluntarily resigned. The CDC is also contending with President Trump's unexpected announcement that the agency could deploy teams to assist schools with safely reopening in the fall. Clusters of the disease have already popped up on several college campuses, including the University of North Carolina. At the University of Oklahoma, nine football players have tested positive as the school moves forward with plans to play during the fall season.

3. Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today. The completely virtual event will play out among four stage setups in New York City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Wilmington, Delaware, and will culminate with the formal nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden and his newly minted vice-presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Usually, these conventions are over-the-top affairs with hours of programming, but experts say this year's scaled-down versions (the DNC will only air two hours of prime-time programming a day) could have a long-term impact on how conventions are held. This week's convention comes as a new CNN poll reveals Biden's lead over Trump tightening significantly over the last few months.

4. Russia investigation

We're learning more about the aftermath of the wide-reaching Russia investigation that concluded last spring. According to the Washington Post, Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee told the Justice Department last July they believed several people close to President Donald Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser Steve Bannon, may have misled them during testimony in the investigation. It's not clear whether their suspicions led to any further inquiries, or any ongoing investigations. This news comes after Senate Committee chairmen announced this month they had adopted a fifth and final report -- yet to be released to the public -- which they compiled on Russian interference in 2016.

5. Belarus

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the Belarusian capital of Minsk this weekend to demand a new presidential election. The country's recent contest ended with longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claiming victory amid accusations that he had manipulated the election. His main opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled the country to Lithuania in the aftermath. What happens next in Belarus is of interest to both the US and Russia. The US would like to see Belarus come out from under the influence of Russia but, as things stand now, that will be difficult. Lukashenko had two calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, and the two leaders agreed to "regular contacts at various levels and the disposition to strengthen allied relations."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A man repeatedly punched a shark to save the woman it was attacking 

On a scale of 1 to "repeatedly punched a shark," how brave are you feeling today?

'Clueless' is getting a reboot, with Dionne Davenport as the lead

This is going to be some Grade A nostalgia.

Syracuse University accidentally sends out dozens of acceptance letters 

This news made your Syracuse alumna newsletter writer nervous, and she graduated years ago.

Big food brands like Impossible and Shake Shack really want you to keep eating their stuff while you're at home 

C'mon, if there was ever a time to flex your cooking skills, it's now.

New Jersey counties are under quarantine for another reason: invasive bugs known as the spotted lanternflies

It has been (0) days since the last piece of terrifying insect news.

TODAY'S NUMBER

37%

That's how much homicides in 20 major US cities increased from May to June 2020. The increase is part of a larger spike in violent crimes across the nation as the pandemic rages and pubic confidence in police sinks.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This is going to be a knock-down, drag-out. And we're ready."

Kamala Harris, who also said the Trump campaign will "engage in lies" and "deception" during the presidential race. She made the comments in response to President Trump floating a new conspiracy theory last week about her eligibility to serve as vice president and president.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

2,000 marbles, one machine, plenty of music 

You've probably never seen an instrument like this before! (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102196

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13988262
Mobile11022227
Montgomery7152153
Madison568735
Tuscaloosa444980
Unassigned435468
Baldwin387729
Shelby349537
Marshall323338
Lee277647
Morgan250220
Etowah226334
Calhoun191919
DeKalb189614
Elmore182639
Walker161866
Houston151913
Limestone144913
St. Clair141220
Russell14072
Dallas136325
Franklin135122
Cullman127412
Colbert127218
Lauderdale123820
Autauga121822
Talladega113314
Jackson11245
Escambia111317
Tallapoosa88779
Dale87929
Blount8605
Chilton8599
Chambers85438
Clarke83310
Coffee8126
Butler79236
Covington77321
Pike7237
Marion60626
Barbour6046
Marengo58517
Lowndes57824
Bullock49611
Hale49526
Winston47711
Bibb4695
Washington46513
Perry4564
Wilcox44910
Pickens43610
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37419
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3498
Macon34615
Cherokee3028
Clay3015
Choctaw29312
Geneva2832
Henry2753
Greene25811
Fayette2415
Lamar2402
Cleburne1331
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133708

Reported Deaths: 1366
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24692327
Davidson21893227
Rutherford708059
Hamilton680159
Knox523142
Williamson386126
Sumner363675
Unassigned31824
Out of TN308822
Wilson248424
Bradley216616
Montgomery215016
Sevier20389
Putnam193120
Robertson163821
Trousdale15856
Hamblen149415
Blount147715
Washington14552
Maury143310
Madison133026
Tipton125612
Sullivan119716
Hardeman105618
Bedford98412
Macon86413
Gibson8199
Loudon8093
Lake8011
Dickson7774
Anderson7596
Fayette7558
Bledsoe7492
Dyer7379
Henderson6843
Obion6654
Jefferson6504
Lawrence6397
Cheatham6379
Carter6346
McMinn60920
Coffee6084
Haywood6087
Greene6059
Weakley6035
Warren5926
Rhea5812
Hawkins57210
Cumberland5677
Lauderdale5659
Cocke5475
Roane5332
Monroe51110
Hardin5108
Smith4794
McNairy4196
Giles41513
Carroll3946
DeKalb3872
Franklin3804
Marshall3694
Johnson3490
Lincoln3441
White3366
Henry3281
Claiborne3061
Hickman3051
Crockett3037
Chester2742
Overton2721
Campbell2711
Polk2688
Marion2565
Decatur2393
Wayne2362
Grainger2191
Unicoi1840
Benton1832
Union1770
Cannon1630
Jackson1491
Scott1422
Morgan1411
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1220
Sequatchie1221
Meigs1210
Perry900
Clay890
Lewis881
Hancock842
Stewart820
Moore750
Houston660
Van Buren450
Pickett381

Most Popular Stories

Community Events