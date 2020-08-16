Clear

The Democratic convention in the age of a pandemic: hundreds of live feeds and four stages

CNN's Brian Stelter says President Trump is chipping away at the confidence Americans have in the voting system.

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Critics have derided the political conventions as a glorified TV show for several election cycles. This year, that's what it really truly is: a television production with live shots and short clips from all across the country.

The Democrats' big show begins on Monday -- "the slimmed-down convention will be a mix of live and prerecorded speeches and highly produced visual elements," the NYT's Astead W. Herndon and Reid J. Epstein wrote Sunday. Their story carried a Milwaukee byline, but noted that "there will be no official business conducted in Milwaukee." A virtual convention, indeed...

Hundreds of live feeds

From CNN's Jessica Dean: "The Democrats' virtual convention will feature hundreds of live feeds from across the country and four stage set-ups located in New York City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Wilmington, Delaware, according to a source who has seen recent convention plans."

"The entirely virtual convention will feature emcees to lead the evening's two hour program, with those people broadcasting primarily out of the LA studio, according to the source," Dean wrote. "Additionally there will be live speakers from across the country every night broadcasting from historic and symbolic locations which will thematically reinforce their remarks."

>> The Daily Beast likened the convention to the DNC's "Most Important Zoom Meeting" ever...

Behind the scenes with Ricky Kirshner

Hundreds of people are producing this giant Zoom call. They are led by the DNC's executive producer since 1992, Ricky Kirshner, who also produces Super Bowl halftime shows and Tony Awards telecasts. He told WaPo's Michael Scherer, "Anything can happen. It is not scripted, I can tell you that. There is so much live in this show."

Some elements are scripted, though, of course -- and some speeches are being recorded ahead of time. The live footage "will be mixed in real time with a roughly equal share of prerecorded performances, mini-documentaries and speeches," Scherer wrote.

And that's a source of tension between the convention organizers and the TV networks. NBC, ABC and CBS have committed to one hour of convention coverage per night -- the 10pm ET hour. Cable channels like CNN have scheduled special coverage all evening -- but that doesn't mean the convention TV show will automatically break through. "The new circus" could flop "if the broadcast and cable networks have their on-air talent talk over all of the carefully prepared set pieces and less-partisan viewers decide to dismiss the spectacle as an overlong propaganda film," Scherer wrote.

No doubt loyal Democrats will watch the official DNC live stream on the web, and Republicans will do the same a week from now. But what moments will break through for a broader audience? We shall see...

Why the conventions matter

These comments in George Winslow's Broadcasting & Cable cover story hit the nail on the head:

>> ABC's senior EP for special events Marc Burstein: "With the issues the country is facing right now with the coronavirus and the economic decline and the racial unrest, the conventions will provide voters with plans for how each party plans to tackle these problems and what the country is going to look like under a Democratic president or a Republican president."

>> CBS News political director Caitlin Conant: The conventions "will let the candidates basically reintroduce themselves to America and bring the focus back to politics."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102196

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13682262
Mobile10836223
Montgomery7009153
Madison558135
Tuscaloosa437880
Unassigned411368
Baldwin379129
Shelby341437
Marshall321438
Lee273547
Morgan245720
Etowah221934
DeKalb187014
Calhoun186719
Elmore178939
Walker158466
Houston149313
Limestone140713
Russell13982
St. Clair138820
Dallas134925
Franklin131522
Cullman125212
Colbert124318
Lauderdale121920
Autauga119622
Talladega110314
Escambia109917
Jackson10914
Tallapoosa88379
Dale86329
Chambers85238
Blount8485
Chilton8439
Clarke83010
Coffee7926
Butler77936
Covington76321
Pike7187
Marion59426
Barbour5906
Marengo57817
Lowndes57624
Bullock49411
Hale49026
Bibb4655
Washington46113
Winston45911
Perry4524
Wilcox44510
Monroe4276
Pickens42010
Randolph40511
Conecuh39810
Sumter37119
Lawrence3643
Macon34415
Crenshaw3398
Cherokee2938
Choctaw29212
Clay2785
Geneva2742
Henry2733
Greene25611
Lamar2372
Fayette2345
Cleburne1311
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 130458

Reported Deaths: 1326
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24251321
Davidson21528221
Rutherford693857
Hamilton660558
Knox505141
Williamson374125
Sumner358174
Unassigned31223
Out of TN299320
Wilson243423
Bradley210215
Montgomery208515
Sevier19899
Putnam193220
Robertson161621
Trousdale15836
Hamblen147615
Blount141415
Washington13912
Maury13679
Madison128223
Tipton124712
Sullivan113616
Hardeman102718
Bedford96211
Macon87413
Lake8000
Loudon7883
Gibson7879
Dickson7574
Fayette7448
Anderson7437
Bledsoe7342
Dyer7159
Henderson6612
Jefferson6394
Obion6394
Cheatham6249
Lawrence6197
Carter6026
Coffee5943
McMinn59120
Warren5874
Haywood5817
Rhea5742
Greene5619
Weakley5575
Lauderdale5529
Hawkins53410
Cumberland5307
Cocke5255
Roane5162
Hardin4998
Monroe47910
Smith4764
McNairy4106
Giles40213
DeKalb3842
Carroll3796
Franklin3634
Marshall3364
Lincoln3351
White3275
Johnson3190
Henry3161
Claiborne3010
Crockett2946
Hickman2921
Campbell2641
Chester2512
Overton2501
Marion2405
Polk2375
Decatur2343
Wayne2322
Grainger2171
Unicoi1800
Benton1791
Union1700
Cannon1600
Jackson1451
Humphreys1353
Morgan1351
Scott1342
Grundy1262
Sequatchie1171
Meigs1150
Fentress1060
Clay860
Perry860
Hancock842
Lewis811
Stewart810
Moore740
Houston630
Van Buren430
Pickett401

Most Popular Stories

Community Events