Clear

As students head back to campus, US colleges try to prevent and combat Covid-19 cases

Whilst performing arts struggle to return to concert halls around the world, orchestras and audiences are having to adapt to a new socially-distanced normal.

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The return to college campuses this month has offered a preview into how the coronavirus pandemic has drastically reshaped the university experience.

While US leaders are still grappling to enforce safety guidelines throughout their communities, university heads have re-structured the entire fall semester hoping to avoid outbreaks and a second shutdown. Institutions that opted not to start classes solely online have adopted new features for move-in, including temperature checks, coronavirus testing, mandatory quarantines, plexiglass dividers and other additions meant to minimize contact between students and staff.

Some experts worry it might not be enough to control the virus that's still running rampant in some parts of the country. More than 5.3 million Americans have been infected and at least 169,481 have died.

"Are colleges safe in general to open up right now? I would say probably not," said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital. "When we look at high schools, there's a much more controlled environment there for the students and the teachers."

School reopenings have also made headlines as districts across the country welcomed students back to class and some had to readjust their plans following positive cases. According to new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number and rate of coronavirus cases in children have been "steadily increasing" from March to July.

In universities, where young groups of people gain access to a newfound freedom, Phillips said, "there are so many other variables that go in that are going to make it incredibly difficult to keep the virus out of the classrooms and out of those living spaces."

In Pennsylvania, Villanova University's president sent a stern warning to students this week, saying that those who opt not to follow health guidelines like washing their hands and wearing a mask at all times will "BE SENT HOME."

"If you can't or won't commit to this new way of doing things, then you shouldn't be here. It's as simple as that."

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Universities report Covid-19 cases

Multiple campuses have already reported new cases.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Saturday a cluster of cases was identified in the Sigma Nu fraternity. The announcement comes a day after the university announced clusters had been identified in the Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers.

Donde Plowman, the chancellor of University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said there were a total of 28 active cases, 20 of which were students and eight were employees. More than 150 people were in self-isolation last week, most of whom were non-residential students and employees.

"Part of what we look at to make decisions about campus operations are our ability to isolate and quarantine residential students as well as keeping up with contact tracing," Plowman said.

In Ohio, Cedarville University confirmed a student had tested positive and is isolated on campus, CNN affiliate WCMH reported.

"The student is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery," President Thomas White wrote in a letter, according to the affiliate. "The students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms."

The president said the student was the first and only case on campus.

Track the virus

FDA gives green light to saliva-based test

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration announced it granted emergency use authorization to a coronavirus diagnostic test that uses a new and inexpensive method of detecting the virus through saliva samples.

That's good news: some Americans still have to wait days to receive their testing results and now groups like the American Medical Association are calling for guidelines that help fast-track Americans who need their tests and results urgently.

With the newly authorized test, saliva is self-collected, under the observation of a health care worker, in a sterile container without the use of a specific swab or collection device. That test can yield results in less than three hours, researchers said, and up to 92 samples can be tested at once.

As for the cost: researchers said they expect labs to charge about $10 per sample.

The NBA was among the groups that funded research for the test and currently uses the method to test asymptomatic people for the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102196

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13682262
Mobile10836223
Montgomery7009153
Madison558135
Tuscaloosa437880
Unassigned411368
Baldwin379129
Shelby341437
Marshall321438
Lee273547
Morgan245720
Etowah221934
DeKalb187014
Calhoun186719
Elmore178939
Walker158466
Houston149313
Limestone140713
Russell13982
St. Clair138820
Dallas134925
Franklin131522
Cullman125212
Colbert124318
Lauderdale121920
Autauga119622
Talladega110314
Escambia109917
Jackson10914
Tallapoosa88379
Dale86329
Chambers85238
Blount8485
Chilton8439
Clarke83010
Coffee7926
Butler77936
Covington76321
Pike7187
Marion59426
Barbour5906
Marengo57817
Lowndes57624
Bullock49411
Hale49026
Bibb4655
Washington46113
Winston45911
Perry4524
Wilcox44510
Monroe4276
Pickens42010
Randolph40511
Conecuh39810
Sumter37119
Lawrence3643
Macon34415
Crenshaw3398
Cherokee2938
Choctaw29212
Clay2785
Geneva2742
Henry2733
Greene25611
Lamar2372
Fayette2345
Cleburne1311
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 130458

Reported Deaths: 1326
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24251321
Davidson21528221
Rutherford693857
Hamilton660558
Knox505141
Williamson374125
Sumner358174
Unassigned31223
Out of TN299320
Wilson243423
Bradley210215
Montgomery208515
Sevier19899
Putnam193220
Robertson161621
Trousdale15836
Hamblen147615
Blount141415
Washington13912
Maury13679
Madison128223
Tipton124712
Sullivan113616
Hardeman102718
Bedford96211
Macon87413
Lake8000
Loudon7883
Gibson7879
Dickson7574
Fayette7448
Anderson7437
Bledsoe7342
Dyer7159
Henderson6612
Jefferson6394
Obion6394
Cheatham6249
Lawrence6197
Carter6026
Coffee5943
McMinn59120
Warren5874
Haywood5817
Rhea5742
Greene5619
Weakley5575
Lauderdale5529
Hawkins53410
Cumberland5307
Cocke5255
Roane5162
Hardin4998
Monroe47910
Smith4764
McNairy4106
Giles40213
DeKalb3842
Carroll3796
Franklin3634
Marshall3364
Lincoln3351
White3275
Johnson3190
Henry3161
Claiborne3010
Crockett2946
Hickman2921
Campbell2641
Chester2512
Overton2501
Marion2405
Polk2375
Decatur2343
Wayne2322
Grainger2171
Unicoi1800
Benton1791
Union1700
Cannon1600
Jackson1451
Humphreys1353
Morgan1351
Scott1342
Grundy1262
Sequatchie1171
Meigs1150
Fentress1060
Clay860
Perry860
Hancock842
Lewis811
Stewart810
Moore740
Houston630
Van Buren430
Pickett401

Most Popular Stories

Community Events