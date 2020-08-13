Clear

How Kamala Harris' Indian relatives helped shape her views on civil rights and civic duty

Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee named Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket. Harris was raised by her Indian mother. CNN's Vedika Sud speaks to her extended family in India on how her Indian roots shaped her political views.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger and Vedika Sud, CNN

In 1958, Shyamala Gopalan arrived in Berkeley, California, after traveling thousands of miles from her family to pursue a doctorate in nutrition and endocrinology.

Gopalan was a precocious 19-year-old student. She had already graduated early from the University of Delhi, but the trip to California marked her first time out of India, where her parents and three siblings lived.

She was alone.

Fortunately for Gopalan, she had chosen to study at a campus that was about to become the counterculture capital of the United States. There, she found a home within the Bay Area's vibrant Black community, which welcomed her with open arms.

Gopalan became an active civil rights crusader, while she undertook her studies. She met her first love in the movement, a Jamaican economics student named Donald Harris. They married and had two daughters together, Maya and her older sister, Kamala, who was announced Tuesday as the presumptive Democratic nominee for vice president.

"From almost the moment she arrived from India, she chose and was welcomed to the Black community," Harris wrote of her mother in her 2019 autobiography, "The Truths We Hold."

"In a country where she had no family, they were her family -- and she was theirs."

Gopalan and Donald Harris divorced when the children were young, but she would continue to be active in the civil rights movement. Kamala Harris wrote that her mother was acutely aware she was raising two girls that the general public would assume were Black, not Black and Indian.

Harris credits her mother, who died in 2009, as one of her most important influences in her life who, along with others, inspired her to go into politics.

But while Gopalan's sense of civic duty may have found new purpose in Berkeley, it was forged in India.

Gopalan's mother and Harris' grandmother, Rajam Gopalam, was an outspoken community organizer. Rajam's husband, P.V. Gopalam, was an accomplished Indian diplomat.

"My mother had been raised in a household where political activism and civic leadership came naturally," Harris wrote in her book.

"From both of my grandparents, my mother developed a keen political consciousness. She was conscious of history, conscious of struggle, conscious of inequities. She was born with a sense of justice imprinted on her soul."

The influential grandfather

That sense of justice was shaped in large part by P.V. Gopalan, who as a diplomat worked to help resettle refugees from East Pakistan -- modern-day Bangladesh -- in India after the country's partition, according to Harris' maternal uncle, Gopalan Balachandran.

Balachandran told CNN in a phone call that his father had strong views on humanitarian issues, which influenced Shyamala's upbringing.

But that wasn't exactly what the two siblings bonded over when they were younger.

Balachandran, 80, said he best remembers how he and his sister loved to play pranks and would get into trouble when they were younger and living in Mumbai. He remembers his father as stingy with advice and quiet but supportive.

Gopalan's confidence in his children proved crucial when it came time for Shyamala to move to Berkeley. Balachandran said at the time, she would have been one of the first 19-year-old single Indian woman to travel to the US to study because of conservative attitudes about the role of women in India.

But P.V. and Rajam Gopalan were progressive for their time. Balachandran said they offered to pay for the first year, and after that, Shyamala would have to make it on her own, which she did.

"We were so happy," Balachandran said.

Balachandran said his father was a bit warmer with his grandchildren, something Harris seems to reflect in her public comments about him.

When they asked him for counsel, P.V. Gopalan would tell his grandchildren, "I will give you advice, but do what you think is best, what you like most, and do it well," Balachandran recalled.

Harris called her grandfather one of her "favorite people in the world," in an interview with Los Angeles Times last year, while she was still campaigning for the democratic presidential nomination.

Speaking in a 2009 interview with Aziz Haniffa, the former executive editor and a chief correspondent of India Abroad, Harris said some of her fondest childhood memories were walking along the beach with her retired grandfather when he lived in the southern Indian city of Chennai, formerly known as Madras.

"He would take walks every morning along the beach with his buddies who were all retired government officials and they would talk about politics, about how corruption must be fought and about justice," Harris said. "They would laugh and voice opinions and argue, and those conversations, even more than their actions, had such a strong influence on me in terms of learning to be responsible, to be honest, and to have integrity."

Harris said her grandfather was one of the "original independence fighters in India," but her uncle downplayed P.V.'s role in India's fight against the British.

'Make Shyamala proud'

Harris' aunt, Sarala Gopalan, was awoken at 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Chennai with the news that her niece was former Vice President Joe Biden's pick to join her on the Democratic ticket.

She didn't go back to sleep.

"The family are all very happy, all of us," she told CNN affiliate CNN News 18.

Balachandran wasn't exactly surprised. He knows US politics, both from his time in the country -- he obtained a doctorate in economics and computer science from the University of Wisconsin -- and his work as a regular commentator for The Hindu, one of India's most prominent English-language newspapers.

Once Biden said he was going to nominate a woman, Balachandran thought it was "very, very likely" it would be Harris based on her experience and background

Balachandran said he and Harris don't speak that often, in large part due the distance and the demands of being a high-ranking US politician.

He joked that people in India who call Harris a "female Barack Obama" should now be calling the 44th US President a "male Kamala Harris."

When asked if he had a message for his niece, Balachandran remembered something his sister used to say.

"Shyamala always said never sit still. If you can do something, do something," he said.

"Make Shyamala proud."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100801

Reported Deaths: 1814
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13366246
Mobile10581212
Montgomery6825151
Madison546934
Tuscaloosa426979
Unassigned392566
Baldwin367029
Shelby333437
Marshall319438
Lee270847
Morgan241819
Etowah218034
DeKalb183414
Calhoun181918
Elmore176039
Walker154465
Houston142813
Russell13892
St. Clair136320
Limestone135913
Dallas133624
Franklin129722
Cullman123012
Colbert121517
Lauderdale119020
Autauga116222
Escambia108817
Talladega105414
Jackson10264
Tallapoosa87579
Chambers84738
Dale84329
Clarke82610
Chilton8189
Blount8165
Butler77036
Coffee7656
Covington74021
Pike7137
Marion58226
Barbour5796
Lowndes57124
Marengo56616
Hale48526
Bullock48111
Winston45711
Perry4454
Bibb4445
Washington44412
Wilcox43410
Monroe4236
Pickens4089
Randolph40211
Conecuh39310
Sumter36618
Lawrence3542
Macon33914
Crenshaw3326
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2768
Clay2675
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25211
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124915

Reported Deaths: 1271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23625314
Davidson20865219
Rutherford662955
Hamilton631555
Knox475040
Williamson360725
Sumner347373
Unassigned31173
Out of TN295216
Wilson233923
Bradley199115
Montgomery198614
Sevier19029
Putnam180018
Trousdale15836
Robertson157820
Hamblen142016
Blount132412
Washington12912
Maury12847
Tipton121710
Madison118920
Sullivan104815
Hardeman94218
Bedford93011
Macon86713
Lake7940
Loudon7543
Gibson7357
Bledsoe7162
Dickson7052
Fayette7048
Anderson6986
Dyer6688
Henderson6133
Cheatham6018
Obion5884
Jefferson5874
Lawrence5847
McMinn55920
Coffee5583
Rhea5442
Warren5404
Carter5326
Lauderdale5229
Haywood5107
Greene5049
Roane4882
Hawkins4859
Cocke4824
Weakley4824
Hardin4798
Cumberland4636
Smith4584
Monroe4519
McNairy3886
Giles38713
DeKalb3662
Franklin3384
Carroll3303
Lincoln3151
Marshall3054
Henry2990
White2945
Johnson2880
Claiborne2770
Crockett2745
Hickman2720
Campbell2541
Wayne2292
Marion2285
Chester2252
Decatur2153
Polk2133
Overton2091
Grainger2040
Unicoi1680
Union1620
Benton1581
Cannon1540
Jackson1301
Humphreys1293
Morgan1271
Scott1241
Grundy1182
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1080
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Stewart790
Clay790
Lewis741
Houston610
Moore600
Pickett391
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events