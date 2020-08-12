Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Southwest Airlines removes autistic boy and his family over face mask

Southwest Airlines removed a three-year-old and his family from a flight after the boy wouldn't keep his mask on.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Francesca Street, Chris Isidore and Pete Muntean, CNN

Southwest Airlines removed a passenger and her 3-year-old son from a Monday flight after the boy, who has autism, refused to wear a face mask and became upset.

Passenger Alyssa Sadler, who was also traveling with her 1-year-old daughter, told CNN affiliate KPRC that the family was deplaned from the Southwest flight from Midland, Texas, to Houston, Texas.

"It was just not a good morning," said Sadler. "He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming no, no, no."

Sadler did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Sadler told KPRC her son has a sensory processing disorder and doesn't like his face being touched and that she had a medical note explaining the condition.

Sadler added the family previously had been able to fly from Houston to Midland without an issue. They were visiting Sadler's husband, who is working in Midland.

Strict mask policy

The Monday flight had left the gate in Midland, but the plane turned around when it became clear the child was not going to wear a mask during the journey.

Southwest Airlines has a strict mask policy that requires all passengers 2 and older to wear a mask or face covering for the duration of the flight.

A face mask policy was originally introduced in early May and from July 27, the airline introduced mandatory face coverings with "no exemptions," apart from for children younger than 2.

The airline said if a customer cannot wear a face mask "for any reason," Southwest "will be unable to transport the individual."

The carrier added that in those instances, a full refund will be issued and they "hope to welcome the customer onboard in the future, if public health guidance regarding face coverings changes."

From August 8, the airline clarified what kinds of face coverings are allowed, stipulating that masks with exhaust valves or those that cannot be secured under the chin are not accepted.

The airline also told CNN that customers are informed of the policy on the website during booking, in an email before departure and during the check-in process.

'There shouldn't be any exceptions'

In a CNN interview on Wednesday, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly emphasized the no-exceptions policy when asked about the incident.

"What we have concluded is there shouldn't be any exceptions, because the exception could be someone who has the virus," Kelly told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

"I'm very empathetic. I'm a grandfather. I have small grandchildren and I know how kids can be, but it's just a matter of making sure that it's a safe environment for everyone including all those families."

Sadler added that she had no issue with wearing a mask during the flight but believes certain travelers should be exempt from the rule.

"I think there needs to be something in place for children or even adults with disabilities who can't wear mask. They should have some kind of exemption," she said.

Many US airlines are taking a hard line on masks, with carriers including Delta, American Airlines and United adopting a policy of banning passengers from future flights if they fail to wear a mask.

Delta recently told CNN that "well over 100 people" have refused to keep their mask on for the duration of the journey and been subsequently banned from flying on the airline.

It is currently up to individual US airlines to decide their passenger mask policy. The FAA has not issued a federal requirement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100801

Reported Deaths: 1814
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13366246
Mobile10581212
Montgomery6825151
Madison546934
Tuscaloosa426979
Unassigned392566
Baldwin367029
Shelby333437
Marshall319438
Lee270847
Morgan241819
Etowah218034
DeKalb183414
Calhoun181918
Elmore176039
Walker154465
Houston142813
Russell13892
St. Clair136320
Limestone135913
Dallas133624
Franklin129722
Cullman123012
Colbert121517
Lauderdale119020
Autauga116222
Escambia108817
Talladega105414
Jackson10264
Tallapoosa87579
Chambers84738
Dale84329
Clarke82610
Chilton8189
Blount8165
Butler77036
Coffee7656
Covington74021
Pike7137
Marion58226
Barbour5796
Lowndes57124
Marengo56616
Hale48526
Bullock48111
Winston45711
Perry4454
Bibb4445
Washington44412
Wilcox43410
Monroe4236
Pickens4089
Randolph40211
Conecuh39310
Sumter36618
Lawrence3542
Macon33914
Crenshaw3326
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2768
Clay2675
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25211
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124915

Reported Deaths: 1271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23625314
Davidson20865219
Rutherford662955
Hamilton631555
Knox475040
Williamson360725
Sumner347373
Unassigned31173
Out of TN295216
Wilson233923
Bradley199115
Montgomery198614
Sevier19029
Putnam180018
Trousdale15836
Robertson157820
Hamblen142016
Blount132412
Washington12912
Maury12847
Tipton121710
Madison118920
Sullivan104815
Hardeman94218
Bedford93011
Macon86713
Lake7940
Loudon7543
Gibson7357
Bledsoe7162
Dickson7052
Fayette7048
Anderson6986
Dyer6688
Henderson6133
Cheatham6018
Obion5884
Jefferson5874
Lawrence5847
McMinn55920
Coffee5583
Rhea5442
Warren5404
Carter5326
Lauderdale5229
Haywood5107
Greene5049
Roane4882
Hawkins4859
Cocke4824
Weakley4824
Hardin4798
Cumberland4636
Smith4584
Monroe4519
McNairy3886
Giles38713
DeKalb3662
Franklin3384
Carroll3303
Lincoln3151
Marshall3054
Henry2990
White2945
Johnson2880
Claiborne2770
Crockett2745
Hickman2720
Campbell2541
Wayne2292
Marion2285
Chester2252
Decatur2153
Polk2133
Overton2091
Grainger2040
Unicoi1680
Union1620
Benton1581
Cannon1540
Jackson1301
Humphreys1293
Morgan1271
Scott1241
Grundy1182
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1080
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Stewart790
Clay790
Lewis741
Houston610
Moore600
Pickett391
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events