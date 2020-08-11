Clear
BREAKING NEWS 34 Austin High School students quarantining after 2 band members test positive for coronavirus Full Story

Food bank doles out tons of food as Texans, like many Americans, fight to feed themselves

CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on a Dallas food bank that is supporting the community by sponsoring a drive-through food giveaway, as the nation grapples with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera and Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

American food insecurity is an under-told story amid the coronavirus pandemic, but as more people find themselves unemployed or underemployed, it's a reality with which too many are grappling.

At the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, government relations director Valerie Hawthorne sees up close the toll Covid-19 has taken on the 13 counties it serves, and she's working to keep food on tables. On Tuesday, she and about 100 volunteers handed out much-needed grub at Fair Park in Dallas, where they hoped to help out about 2,000 households, or about 8,000 people.

It's a new way of giving for the food bank, but it's the fourth time since the pandemic that volunteers have doled out food at Fair Park, the last time coming in May. Since then, conditions in Texas -- like the rest of the country -- have gotten worse, Hawthorne said.

Nationwide, tens of millions are struggling to feed themselves.

Handyman Arthur Ferrazas of Dallas was one of the first people in line, roughly three hours before volunteers began giving out boxes. He has two children to feed, he said, but work has been drying up.

"It means a lot. It's a little bit of help. I think it's going to help us a lot," he said. "My wife is sick right now, but not with the virus, so that's why I'm here."

Another Dallas resident, Pauletta Johnson, who relies on fixed income to help care for her grandchildren, joined Ferrazas in line before dawn.

"It helps feed the grandkids," she said. "I don't have the money to buy some of the things that I need to get."

'We've seen a lot of zeros'

The food bank's latest handout at Fair Park comes after many Americans lost their $600-a-week unemployment benefit in July. Food bank officials targeted August, Hawthorne said, because they knew there'd be a dip in families' incomes, and food stamp benefits tend to run out early in the month. Since March, more than 3 million Texans have filed unemployment claims.

The US Department of Agriculture requires food bank recipients to fill out a short form, with one blank asking their current income, Hawthorne explained.

"We've seen a lot of zeros," she said. "Food is one of those items that is easy to cut from a budget. You've got to make your mortgage payments. You've got to make that car payment, so food becomes a choice for a lot of families."

Along with dairy and produce, recipients also get boxes packed with canned goods, noodles, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, rice, trail mix and even a few recipes for those who aren't so culinarily inclined, she said. A family of four was taking home 100 pounds of food Tuesday, she said.

Close to 10,000 boxes will be handed out by day's end, Hawthorne said. Any leftover boxes will be distributed to partner agencies' food pantries, she said.

Lately, the North Texas Food Bank has been distributing a million pounds of food a week.

Hawthorne and the volunteers worked late into the night Monday as a fleet of trucks carrying thousands of boxes descended on a barren Dallas parking lot.

"These distributions truly reveal what the need is and how many of our community members are just one paycheck away from hunger," she said. "We know that the need is out there. We know that it's great."

In April, Hawthorne's daughter, Lily, 11, wrote a blog post about her own struggles and confusion during the pandemic, and about how her mother had taken off her government relations hat to help with a mobile pantry effort.

"She leaves the house almost every morning at 5:30 a.m. to go to work and doesn't get back until dinnertime. Even after she gets home, she is on the phone and on her computer, looking concerned. During this pandemic it has been hard to stay sane," the youngster wrote.

"I'm sad that not being able to find food is really stressful for people right now, but I'm also happy that the North Texas Food Bank is helping as many people as they can."

A problem across the country

Last month, the US Census Bureau published polling showing almost 30 million Americans (about 12% of the 249 million respondents) said they did not have enough to eat at some point before July 21. About 5.4 million said they "often" didn't have sufficient food.

Prior to the pandemic, an estimated 37.2 million Americans faced food insecurity, said Katie Fitzgerald, COO of Feeding America, predicting the number would be 54.3 million by July 2021.

Like unemployment, poverty and the pandemic, food insecurity hits people of color, women, children, seniors and those with disabilities the hardest, she said.

Food banks have also struggled, Fitzgerald said. Since the pandemic, Feeding America's demand has spiked 50% over the same period last year.

The number of volunteers has dipped as well, while supply has also been a problem. Where Feeding America usually runs on donations, it's had to purchase food to distribute during the pandemic, she said, calling for more government assistance during the crisis.

"The economy is not yet back to where it needs to be so people can work and feed their families," she said. "This is still going to require additional significant federal and state support."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99926

Reported Deaths: 1781
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13258244
Mobile10517207
Montgomery6835149
Madison544734
Tuscaloosa423076
Baldwin365125
Unassigned363064
Shelby330936
Marshall318937
Lee270047
Morgan241118
Etowah216232
DeKalb183013
Calhoun180717
Elmore173138
Walker153964
Houston141912
Russell13872
St. Clair135418
Limestone134913
Dallas133123
Franklin128820
Cullman122712
Colbert120716
Lauderdale118919
Autauga117421
Escambia108717
Talladega104814
Jackson10144
Tallapoosa86579
Chambers84438
Dale83525
Clarke82610
Blount8124
Chilton8097
Butler76736
Coffee7646
Covington73720
Pike7087
Marion58026
Barbour5765
Lowndes57324
Marengo56515
Hale47826
Bullock46611
Winston45711
Perry4454
Washington44312
Bibb4425
Wilcox43210
Monroe4215
Pickens4049
Randolph40310
Conecuh39310
Sumter36418
Lawrence3512
Macon33914
Crenshaw3265
Choctaw28712
Cherokee2758
Henry2643
Clay2635
Geneva2631
Greene25211
Lamar2292
Fayette2125
Cleburne1271
Coosa1033
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 123914

Reported Deaths: 1233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23485308
Davidson20722217
Rutherford658955
Hamilton622053
Knox468540
Williamson357725
Sumner344972
Unassigned31424
Out of TN294714
Wilson232123
Bradley195613
Montgomery195213
Sevier18947
Putnam178518
Trousdale15836
Robertson156720
Hamblen140514
Blount131411
Washington12772
Maury12727
Tipton121110
Madison116018
Sullivan103714
Hardeman93017
Bedford92811
Macon86013
Lake7920
Loudon7493
Gibson7266
Bledsoe7081
Fayette7028
Dickson6982
Anderson6936
Dyer6638
Henderson6043
Cheatham5997
Jefferson5844
Obion5794
Lawrence5756
McMinn55320
Coffee5483
Rhea5382
Warren5334
Carter5246
Lauderdale5148
Haywood5106
Greene5048
Roane4852
Hawkins4837
Hardin4828
Cocke4783
Weakley4634
Cumberland4586
Smith4554
Monroe4529
Giles38513
McNairy3815
DeKalb3652
Franklin3324
Carroll3253
Lincoln3091
Marshall3044
White2945
Henry2900
Johnson2850
Claiborne2760
Hickman2730
Crockett2695
Campbell2541
Wayne2282
Marion2274
Chester2232
Decatur2163
Polk2073
Grainger2000
Overton1981
Unicoi1690
Union1620
Benton1591
Cannon1510
Jackson1291
Humphreys1283
Morgan1261
Scott1220
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1060
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Clay780
Stewart780
Lewis741
Moore610
Houston590
Pickett371
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events