Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa 'wants more' glory after debut major victory

Just 15 months after leaving university, American golfer Collin Morikawa is on top of the world having won the PGA Championship.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Don Riddell and Ben Morse, CNN

Just 15 months ago, Collin Morikawa was an amateur, college golf player. In fact, he remembers watching the final round of Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship victory in 2019 with some friends and his team.

But now, aged just 23, he is a major winner himself, having brilliantly won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco Sunday, finishing on 13-under and two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.

While his victory in just his second major may have come as a surprise to many, it didn't to Morikawa, who said that he "felt very comfortable from day one."

"I'm never satisfied to its fullest," Morikawa told CNN Sport's Don Riddell. "And who knows when I will be, but I just want more.

"I got a little taste of what it's like to win a major championship, to what those other players have won before, and I definitely want it again."

READ: 16-year-old with one-armed swing gets golf lesson from six-time major winner

'Learn every single day'

Morikawa became the third-youngest PGA Championship winner since World War II, behind only Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus. But while people have drawn comparisons between him and Tiger Woods -- who also won the competition aged 23 -- Morikawa believes Woods is on a "completely different level."

"It means that I'm doing something right. Whatever I've been doing, whatever I've been practising, gearing up for, it's all been on the right path to hopefully one day be in the conversation of maybe some of the game's greats," he explained.

"I learn every single day. I'm going to learn a lot from this win, obviously, but I really have to sit down and figure out what I can do a little better because there's always something that someone else is trying to beat you at or trying to copy you, or really get better and beat you every single day."

Although the Californian course was eerily quiet as Morikawa sunk the winning putt on the 16th hole, the rising star -- who describes himself as a "competitor" -- credits his success in part to having his girlfriend, Kat, at one of his tournaments for the first time since lockdown.

And, he says, having a strong family set up has been the platform his success has been built on.

"I think I was just very fortunate to have amazing parents, an amazing family, an amazing support system," he said. "My girlfriend, Kat, and I have been dating for over three years now.

"I've really built a team and it's all about building a team. Everyone just pays attention to the leaderboard; you only see one name at the top. But there's so much that goes into building this team."

And he celebrated with his family following his victory on Sunday, calling his parents who were "screaming" when they answered the phone.

"My girlfriend and I, we Facetimed them after the round when I was waiting for everyone to finish up and they were flipping out, they were moving the camera, covering up the camera, just absolutely enthusiastic for the win.

"It was crazy because on Friday -- my mom never told me this -- but they had a balloon fly up from someone else's yard into their trees in our house, and it was just a number one (balloon). It was a one balloon just floating in the trees, and it never popped, it stayed there. So, you know that's pretty special. I think that balloon meant something, and they might have known that from the start of the week."

READ: Is Bryson DeChambeau irreversibly changing golf?

Back to his roots

Morikawa was born and raised in the US, but is also of Chinese and Japanese heritage. However, he admits that his ties to Asia "are not as strong as many people would think or believe," with his family either living in California or Hawaii.

He hopes his victory at the first major of 2020 has helped increase his reputation in Asia.

"But every time I've been able to go back to Japan -- I've never been to China, we went to Korea -- it felt nice," he outlined.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"It felt like I was going back to this is where a lot of my history had started. So it's always cool going back to the roots. It has that extra sense of feeling and emotion that you might not get anywhere else in the world other than your nationality or ethnicity.

"So it's very cool but have I been able to really go out there and put my name out? I don't think so. Who knows what my name is spreading like out there, but hopefully I'm getting bigger out there because the next time I'm back, hopefully it'll be a very, very exciting week or so."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99926

Reported Deaths: 1781
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13258244
Mobile10517207
Montgomery6835149
Madison544734
Tuscaloosa423076
Baldwin365125
Unassigned363064
Shelby330936
Marshall318937
Lee270047
Morgan241118
Etowah216232
DeKalb183013
Calhoun180717
Elmore173138
Walker153964
Houston141912
Russell13872
St. Clair135418
Limestone134913
Dallas133123
Franklin128820
Cullman122712
Colbert120716
Lauderdale118919
Autauga117421
Escambia108717
Talladega104814
Jackson10144
Tallapoosa86579
Chambers84438
Dale83525
Clarke82610
Blount8124
Chilton8097
Butler76736
Coffee7646
Covington73720
Pike7087
Marion58026
Barbour5765
Lowndes57324
Marengo56515
Hale47826
Bullock46611
Winston45711
Perry4454
Washington44312
Bibb4425
Wilcox43210
Monroe4215
Pickens4049
Randolph40310
Conecuh39310
Sumter36418
Lawrence3512
Macon33914
Crenshaw3265
Choctaw28712
Cherokee2758
Henry2643
Clay2635
Geneva2631
Greene25211
Lamar2292
Fayette2125
Cleburne1271
Coosa1033
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 123914

Reported Deaths: 1233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23485308
Davidson20722217
Rutherford658955
Hamilton622053
Knox468540
Williamson357725
Sumner344972
Unassigned31424
Out of TN294714
Wilson232123
Bradley195613
Montgomery195213
Sevier18947
Putnam178518
Trousdale15836
Robertson156720
Hamblen140514
Blount131411
Washington12772
Maury12727
Tipton121110
Madison116018
Sullivan103714
Hardeman93017
Bedford92811
Macon86013
Lake7920
Loudon7493
Gibson7266
Bledsoe7081
Fayette7028
Dickson6982
Anderson6936
Dyer6638
Henderson6043
Cheatham5997
Jefferson5844
Obion5794
Lawrence5756
McMinn55320
Coffee5483
Rhea5382
Warren5334
Carter5246
Lauderdale5148
Haywood5106
Greene5048
Roane4852
Hawkins4837
Hardin4828
Cocke4783
Weakley4634
Cumberland4586
Smith4554
Monroe4529
Giles38513
McNairy3815
DeKalb3652
Franklin3324
Carroll3253
Lincoln3091
Marshall3044
White2945
Henry2900
Johnson2850
Claiborne2760
Hickman2730
Crockett2695
Campbell2541
Wayne2282
Marion2274
Chester2232
Decatur2163
Polk2073
Grainger2000
Overton1981
Unicoi1690
Union1620
Benton1591
Cannon1510
Jackson1291
Humphreys1283
Morgan1261
Scott1220
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1060
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Clay780
Stewart780
Lewis741
Moore610
Houston590
Pickett371
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events