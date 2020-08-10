Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police officer fires gun and wounds man after accidentally being hit by deputy's Taser

Newly released body camera video shows a Nevada police officer unintentionally shooting a man after that officer was hit with a Taser discharged by a sheriff's deputy, the Reno Police Department said.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji and Konstantin Toropin, CNN

Snippets of newly released body camera video show the moment a Nevada police officer unintentionally shot a man after that officer was hit with a Taser discharged by a sheriff's deputy, the Reno Police Department said.

The Reno police posted edited footage on Sunday from an incident in which Washoe County sheriff's deputies intended to subdue a suspect with a Taser dart because the man was allegedly not complying with deputy's orders, Reno Police Deputy Chief Tom Robinson said.

Reno police officers attempted to help the deputies get the suspect into custody, Robinson said.

"At one point, while a deputy was giving verbal commands to the suspect, the suspect stepped toward the deputies," Robinson said.

The deputy fired his Taser and missed the suspect. Instead, the Taser struck the knee of a Reno police officer, who fired his firearm once, striking the suspect in the shoulder.

Reno police did not clarify how they determined the officer discharged his weapon unintentionally. The department did not release the name of the officer or the suspect.

The shooting will be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency, police said.

"In the coming months, the Reno Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs will review all relevant information from this case and will make a determination as to whether the officer's tactics, drawing and use of a deadly weapon, and use of force is within the policies and standardized procedures of the Reno Police Department," said Travis Warren, Reno police department public information officer.

In the video, police say the incident will be investigated to determine whether the officers followed protocol.

Authorities said that footage of crucial parts of the incident were obscured, "either due to the placement of [the officers' cameras] or because the camera was unintentionally obstructed by equipment."

Reno police said the incident, which took place the morning of July 26, began when Reno police officers responded to a request for help from a Washoe County sheriff's deputy, Robinson said in a video statement accompanying the body camera footage.

When Reno police arrived, they found deputies pointing Tasers at the suspect, Robinson said.

Officers on the body camera video can be heard telling the suspect, "Can you go down on your knees please, let's talk about this, let's figure this out."

The suspect can be heard on video saying, "I'm going to run, I'm sorry." He then steps towards the officers and says, "Here's my things," while placing a number of objects on the ground, including items of clothing and what appears to be a wallet.

In the video, at least four officers can be seen pointing Tasers at the suspect. That's when a Washoe County deputy moved around the suspect, completely surrounding him.

The deputy fired his Taser but missed and one of the Taser darts struck a Reno police officer in the knee, "causing him to unintentionally discharge his firearm once, striking the suspect in the right shoulder," according to Robinson.

Shortly afterward, the suspect can be seen sitting on the ground and bleeding, saying, "My shoulder, my shoulder."

One Reno police officer can be heard asking, "Who was it?" Another answers, "I think it was me. I got shot with the Taser and I thought ... f**k."

Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department detective sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told CNN after reviewing the footage that he saw two main issues: the danger of officers setting up a crossfire situation and the lack of supervision from a sergeant.

"There's got to be a supervisor show up and take charge of the scene," he said. "That's an important aspect of it, I've seen this happen elsewhere. If you look in Minneapolis, the incident with George Floyd, there was no supervisor on scene. ... If we have better supervision on some of these things we can prevent other accidents or other problems."

Floyd, 46, died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police with his final moments caught on video.

Having a supervisor or sergeant on scene would have provided Reno officers with more direction "so you don't have five or six cops with guns out or Tasers out," Giacalone said. "You'd have one or two out that would be the person who would use a Taser or use a gun if you had to. That would mitigate a situation like this."

According to Reno police, the suspect was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and has since been released. He was also issued a citation for reckless driving, obstructing and resisting an officer by the Sparks Police department -- the department handling the investigation into the incident, according to Robinson said.

The officer who fired his weapon was also taken to a hospital to have the Taser probe removed from his knee, Robinson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99390

Reported Deaths: 1733
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13109243
Mobile9947207
Montgomery6835148
Madison537834
Tuscaloosa421373
Unassigned359961
Baldwin354425
Shelby328335
Marshall316736
Lee267845
Morgan239318
Etowah212131
DeKalb181913
Calhoun178414
Elmore172338
Walker152664
Houston139812
Russell13682
St. Clair133817
Limestone133313
Dallas132323
Franklin127420
Cullman122512
Colbert118113
Autauga116921
Lauderdale116719
Escambia108217
Talladega102614
Jackson9894
Tallapoosa85579
Chambers84138
Dale83424
Blount8004
Chilton7926
Butler76436
Coffee7616
Covington73520
Pike7097
Clarke6629
Barbour5755
Marion57424
Lowndes57224
Marengo55215
Hale47626
Bullock46411
Winston45311
Perry4424
Bibb4385
Wilcox42910
Monroe4214
Randolph40110
Pickens4009
Conecuh39310
Washington39112
Sumter36018
Lawrence3491
Macon33514
Crenshaw3185
Choctaw28312
Cherokee2737
Henry2633
Geneva2611
Clay2585
Greene25111
Lamar2222
Fayette2075
Cleburne1271
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 122712

Reported Deaths: 1223
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23238304
Davidson20620213
Rutherford655354
Hamilton613253
Knox460039
Williamson355125
Sumner343373
Unassigned316110
Out of TN292414
Wilson229023
Bradley194312
Montgomery193913
Sevier18867
Putnam176718
Trousdale15836
Robertson155819
Hamblen139614
Blount130311
Maury12577
Washington12522
Tipton120810
Madison110217
Sullivan99414
Bedford92811
Hardeman91717
Macon86013
Lake7870
Loudon7423
Gibson7175
Bledsoe7051
Fayette6988
Dickson6912
Anderson6846
Dyer6508
Cheatham5957
Henderson5932
Jefferson5684
Obion5654
Lawrence5626
McMinn54720
Coffee5453
Rhea5362
Warren5304
Carter5226
Lauderdale5088
Haywood5006
Greene4928
Cocke4752
Roane4752
Hawkins4727
Hardin4718
Cumberland4576
Smith4524
Weakley4514
Monroe4449
Giles38113
McNairy3785
DeKalb3602
Franklin3304
Carroll3143
Lincoln3021
Marshall3013
White2935
Henry2880
Johnson2800
Claiborne2720
Crockett2695
Hickman2680
Campbell2481
Wayne2262
Marion2244
Chester2212
Decatur2133
Polk2063
Grainger1970
Overton1951
Unicoi1660
Union1600
Benton1551
Cannon1470
Jackson1271
Humphreys1243
Morgan1221
Scott1190
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1050
Fentress930
Perry810
Hancock802
Clay760
Lewis751
Stewart740
Moore630
Houston590
Van Buren360
Pickett351

Most Popular Stories

Community Events