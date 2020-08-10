Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville nursing home caring for 16 residents with coronavirus Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Yes, of course Donald Trump wants his face added to Mount Rushmore

White House aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem last year about the process of adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore, the New York Times reported. CNN's Dana Bash discusses with New York Times national political correspondent Jonathan Martin.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 2:21 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 2:21 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump tweeted out a picture of himself standing in front of Mount Rushmore -- an image that made him look as though he was the fifth presidential bust on the iconic monument.

Here's the shot:

Moments later, he tweeted out a sort-of denial of a New York Times report that he had spoken with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about the possibility of adding his own visage to those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Tweeteth Trump:

"This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me."

So Trump says a) he has never raised the possibility with Noem of being added to Mount Rushmore but b) thinks it sounds like a great idea!

Let's take the first point, uh, first.

We know that Trump has, in fact, raised the topic with Noem and that he was serious about it.

"He said, 'Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,'" Noem told the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader about a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. "I shook his hand, and I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'. "I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious."

Then there's this from a Trump campaign rally in July 2017:

"Every single president on Mt. Rushmore -- I'd ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mt. Rushmore. But here's the problem: If i did it, joking, totally joking, the fake news media would say he believes he should be on Mt. Rushmore. So I won't say it."

He's not joking. Remember that Trump always uses the I-am-just-joking-and-you-media-stiffs-don't-get-it explanation whenever he says something that a) he means and b) he wants to give himself the ability to walk away from. But he's not joking. Not at all.

Don't take my word for it. Take Noem's. Again!

This is from the Times story that ran on Sunday (bolding is mine):

"Introducing Mr. Trump against the floodlit backdrop of his carved predecessors, the governor played to the president's craving for adulation by noting that in just three days more than 125,000 people had signed up for only 7,500 seats; she likened him to Theodore Roosevelt, a leader who "braves the dangers of the arena"; and she mimicked the president's rhetoric by scorning protesters who she said were seeking to discredit the country's founders.

"In private, the efforts to charm Mr. Trump were more pointed, according to a person familiar with the episode: Ms. Noem greeted him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included a fifth presidential likeness: his."

She had a Mount Rushmore replica made with Trump's face on it! Repeat: She had a Mount Rushmore replica made with Trump's face on it!

Is that the sort of thing you would do if you thought the President of the United States was kidding? Especially after you had a conversation with him about his "dream" being added to Mount Rushmore, a conversation you told the media was "totally serious?"

Of course not!

Then consider what we already know about Trump:

1) He's a real estate guy who believes that the way you stay relevant -- and ensure you are remembered -- is to put your name (or face!) on everything you can.

2) He's repeatedly said that he is up there with the best presidents ever. "I've always said I can be more presidential than any president in history except for Honest Abe Lincoln, when he's wearing the hat," Trump said in 2019. In a speech at the United Nations in 2018, Trump said that "in less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

Now, ask yourself this: Is there ANY chance that Trump was anything but deadly serious when he told Noem that it was his "dream" to be on Mount Rushmore? And that, if there is ANY way it could be made to happen that he would jump at the chance?

(Side bar: There is, in fact no more room for Trump -- or any other presidential head -- on Mount Rushmore. "There is no more carvable space up on the sculpture," Maureen McGee-Ballinger, a public information officer at Mount Rushmore, told the Argus Leader. "When you are looking on the sculpture, it appears there might be some space on the left next to Washington or right next to Lincoln. You are either looking at the rock that is beyond the sculpture (on the right), which is an optical illusion, or on the left, that is not carvable.")

Of course, there are other mountains...

I kid -- but not totally! From his interest in buying Greenland to his push for a military parade in downtown Washington, Trump has attempted (or at least considered) doing things that presidents just, well, don't do. Given all that history, you would be crazy to think Trump might not look seriously into getting his face carved into a mountain somewhere in America.

In fact, Noem has already told Trump as much.

"Come pick out a mountain," she told him during that Oval Office visit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
99° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99390

Reported Deaths: 1733
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13109243
Mobile9947207
Montgomery6835148
Madison537834
Tuscaloosa421373
Unassigned359961
Baldwin354425
Shelby328335
Marshall316736
Lee267845
Morgan239318
Etowah212131
DeKalb181913
Calhoun178414
Elmore172338
Walker152664
Houston139812
Russell13682
St. Clair133817
Limestone133313
Dallas132323
Franklin127420
Cullman122512
Colbert118113
Autauga116921
Lauderdale116719
Escambia108217
Talladega102614
Jackson9894
Tallapoosa85579
Chambers84138
Dale83424
Blount8004
Chilton7926
Butler76436
Coffee7616
Covington73520
Pike7097
Clarke6629
Barbour5755
Marion57424
Lowndes57224
Marengo55215
Hale47626
Bullock46411
Winston45311
Perry4424
Bibb4385
Wilcox42910
Monroe4214
Randolph40110
Pickens4009
Conecuh39310
Washington39112
Sumter36018
Lawrence3491
Macon33514
Crenshaw3185
Choctaw28312
Cherokee2737
Henry2633
Geneva2611
Clay2585
Greene25111
Lamar2222
Fayette2075
Cleburne1271
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 122712

Reported Deaths: 1223
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23238304
Davidson20620213
Rutherford655354
Hamilton613253
Knox460039
Williamson355125
Sumner343373
Unassigned316110
Out of TN292414
Wilson229023
Bradley194312
Montgomery193913
Sevier18867
Putnam176718
Trousdale15836
Robertson155819
Hamblen139614
Blount130311
Maury12577
Washington12522
Tipton120810
Madison110217
Sullivan99414
Bedford92811
Hardeman91717
Macon86013
Lake7870
Loudon7423
Gibson7175
Bledsoe7051
Fayette6988
Dickson6912
Anderson6846
Dyer6508
Cheatham5957
Henderson5932
Jefferson5684
Obion5654
Lawrence5626
McMinn54720
Coffee5453
Rhea5362
Warren5304
Carter5226
Lauderdale5088
Haywood5006
Greene4928
Cocke4752
Roane4752
Hawkins4727
Hardin4718
Cumberland4576
Smith4524
Weakley4514
Monroe4449
Giles38113
McNairy3785
DeKalb3602
Franklin3304
Carroll3143
Lincoln3021
Marshall3013
White2935
Henry2880
Johnson2800
Claiborne2720
Crockett2695
Hickman2680
Campbell2481
Wayne2262
Marion2244
Chester2212
Decatur2133
Polk2063
Grainger1970
Overton1951
Unicoi1660
Union1600
Benton1551
Cannon1470
Jackson1271
Humphreys1243
Morgan1221
Scott1190
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1050
Fentress930
Perry810
Hancock802
Clay760
Lewis751
Stewart740
Moore630
Houston590
Van Buren360
Pickett351

Most Popular Stories

Community Events