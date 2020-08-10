Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Chicago police arrest more than 100 people after shootout and looting downtown

CNN's Polo Sandoval is on the streets of Chicago that were overrun with looters the previous night, showing the damage that was caused and the clean up effort the morning after.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

More than 100 people were arrested in Chicago after an overnight fit of violence that appears to have begun with police exchanging gunfire with a 20-year-old man, Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday.

This was not a protest, he made clear, dubbing it instead "an incident of pure criminality." Thirteen officers were injured in frays around the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it "deeply painful" and said it had nothing to do with the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble.

"You have no right to take and destroy the property of others," she said. "We will not let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes, no matter who they are and what they're doing."

Those arrested were charged with looting, disorderly conduct, and battery against police, Brown said

Police will maintain a heavy presence downtown until further notice, he said. Officers will work 12-hour shifts, and days off are canceled, the superintendent said.

Downtown access will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The limited access means all Cook County courts, except for bond courts, are closed Monday. Monday's cases will be continued 30 days, Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans said.

Bus and train service was suspended at police request, but was restored Monday morning, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The shooting

It appears the unrest was born of an officer-involved shooting Sunday, but police brass has said there was a great deal of misinformation regarding the incident.

Chicago police Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley addressed the situation Sunday, well after the crowd took to the streets with "emotions running high." An officer suffered an injured shoulder, and another officer was sprayed with mace in the unrest, she said. Someone also threw a brick through a squad car window, she said.

"This is a direct response to one agitator on the scene getting people worked up without having the whole story," Talley said.

Police responded to reports of an armed man about 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET), and upon arrival attempted to question a 20-year-old man with a previous arrest record, Brown said. He took off, police gave chase, and as the man fled he opened fire on the officers, he said.

Officers shot back, hitting him, the police superintendent said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and is expected to survive, he said. Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene, police said in a statement.

The man has faced criminal charges four times previously, including burglary, child endangerment and domestic battery, Brown said.

Stores hit hard

CNN crews saw a heavy police presence overnight on Michigan Avenue, which makes up part of the Magnificent Mile commercial strip. Large groups gathered shortly after midnight and vandalized businesses overnight. Looters were seen taking expensive shoes and bags from a Nordstrom.

Video taken outside of Saks Fifth Avenue shows armed police officers standing near the entry door. Its glass is broken out, and the security gate inside is partially raised.

Another video shows a large crowd gathered outside a Coach store. Windows are shattered. In a separate video, someone is seen tossing a projectile at a jewelry store window on Michigan Avenue.

Video also shows damage to a Saks Fifth Avenue and Pandora store.

Police did not have specific information on the size of the crowd, amount of damage or level of police response, saying only, "This is an ongoing situation."

It wasn't just large chains that were attacked, Lightfoot sad, but also small businesses and restaurants that were already hit hard "by closures related to Covid-19 stores."

"This is a time for us all to step up and we will do just that," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99390

Reported Deaths: 1733
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13109243
Mobile9947207
Montgomery6835148
Madison537834
Tuscaloosa421373
Unassigned359961
Baldwin354425
Shelby328335
Marshall316736
Lee267845
Morgan239318
Etowah212131
DeKalb181913
Calhoun178414
Elmore172338
Walker152664
Houston139812
Russell13682
St. Clair133817
Limestone133313
Dallas132323
Franklin127420
Cullman122512
Colbert118113
Autauga116921
Lauderdale116719
Escambia108217
Talladega102614
Jackson9894
Tallapoosa85579
Chambers84138
Dale83424
Blount8004
Chilton7926
Butler76436
Coffee7616
Covington73520
Pike7097
Clarke6629
Barbour5755
Marion57424
Lowndes57224
Marengo55215
Hale47626
Bullock46411
Winston45311
Perry4424
Bibb4385
Wilcox42910
Monroe4214
Randolph40110
Pickens4009
Conecuh39310
Washington39112
Sumter36018
Lawrence3491
Macon33514
Crenshaw3185
Choctaw28312
Cherokee2737
Henry2633
Geneva2611
Clay2585
Greene25111
Lamar2222
Fayette2075
Cleburne1271
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 122712

Reported Deaths: 1223
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23238304
Davidson20620213
Rutherford655354
Hamilton613253
Knox460039
Williamson355125
Sumner343373
Unassigned316110
Out of TN292414
Wilson229023
Bradley194312
Montgomery193913
Sevier18867
Putnam176718
Trousdale15836
Robertson155819
Hamblen139614
Blount130311
Maury12577
Washington12522
Tipton120810
Madison110217
Sullivan99414
Bedford92811
Hardeman91717
Macon86013
Lake7870
Loudon7423
Gibson7175
Bledsoe7051
Fayette6988
Dickson6912
Anderson6846
Dyer6508
Cheatham5957
Henderson5932
Jefferson5684
Obion5654
Lawrence5626
McMinn54720
Coffee5453
Rhea5362
Warren5304
Carter5226
Lauderdale5088
Haywood5006
Greene4928
Cocke4752
Roane4752
Hawkins4727
Hardin4718
Cumberland4576
Smith4524
Weakley4514
Monroe4449
Giles38113
McNairy3785
DeKalb3602
Franklin3304
Carroll3143
Lincoln3021
Marshall3013
White2935
Henry2880
Johnson2800
Claiborne2720
Crockett2695
Hickman2680
Campbell2481
Wayne2262
Marion2244
Chester2212
Decatur2133
Polk2063
Grainger1970
Overton1951
Unicoi1660
Union1600
Benton1551
Cannon1470
Jackson1271
Humphreys1243
Morgan1221
Scott1190
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1050
Fentress930
Perry810
Hancock802
Clay760
Lewis751
Stewart740
Moore630
Houston590
Van Buren360
Pickett351

Most Popular Stories

Community Events