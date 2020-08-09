Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Democratic women leaders call out sexist news coverage of female vice presidential candidates

A group of women Democratic leaders wrote an open letter to top media executives warning them to avoid racist and sexist coverage of Joe Biden's potential running mate.

Posted: Aug 9, 2020 7:50 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

A group of Democratic women leaders is calling out sexist coverage of female Democratic vice presidential contenders — and they're asking that newsrooms to do better.

In an open letter to top newspaper and network executives, the group said newsrooms should not merely pay attention to problematic stereotypes of women being considered for the position, but "to actively work to be anti-racist and anti-sexist in your coverage."

The letter was signed by roughly a dozen women, including leaders at the National Women's Law Center, Planned Parenthood, TimesUp, Supermajority and more.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he will soon select his running mate, and people close to the process told CNN he is believed to have narrowed his personal shortlist to a handful of women. California Representative and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser, are believed to be among the most serious contenders.

In the run-up to the selection, discussion and coverage of the women candidates have included sexist tropes, such as criticism of candidates' ambition and questions of electability.

"We've seen so many disappointing things," Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist involved in the group, told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "A mocking of Kamala Harris' ambition, as if every politician running for president is not ambitious," she said. "Whether or not candidates are likable. There were just so many examples that kind of nauseated us."

Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th* who has covered the vice presidential contest, concurred. (Haines was not involved in the writing of the letter.)

"We're all waiting to find out who Joe Biden is going to pick as his vice presidential running mate, but what is known are a couple of things," she told Stelter. "One, that she will be a woman. And the other is that she can expect to be attacked, vilified and criticized for daring to have ambition, capability and a voice in American politics."

The letter calls on newsrooms to improve their coverage of women in politics much as they have by reassessing their coverage of race, as well as their own internal issues with systemic racism, in the wake of the protests over George Floyd's death earlier this summer.

In the weeks and months following Floyd's death, newsrooms have reconsidered how they cover such issues — including what wording they should use and who is, and isn't, involved in reporting and leadership.

"That action included being more careful about the choice of narratives for stories, including more Black people and people of color on the front lines of reporting and behind the scenes producing and editing," the letter reads. "In short, the times and the experience made you, the most powerful people in media, stop and think about your role in perpetuating inequality and the opportunity you had to promote equality and simple justice with your reporting of the news."

Said Rosen: "What we're saying is: you ought to have this same kind of thinking around covering a woman."

In addition to sexist portrayals, the letter points out that Black women and other women of color vying for the VP position stand to face more unwarranted scrutiny and stereotyping.

"For the women of color in this conversation, what we have seen is a disrespect that is a dual assault on their race and gender," Haines said.

Taking on these issues is a natural continuation of the conversations newsrooms have had in recent months, according to the letter.

"Anything less than full engagement in this thoughtful oversight would be a huge step backwards for the progress you have pledged to make to expand diversity of thought and opportunity in your newsrooms and in your coverage," the letter reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12969243
Mobile9836206
Montgomery6609148
Madison531433
Tuscaloosa419073
Unassigned356061
Baldwin350224
Shelby326035
Marshall313035
Lee266045
Morgan236918
Etowah210431
DeKalb179813
Calhoun176113
Elmore171538
Walker152064
Houston138612
Russell13582
St. Clair132817
Dallas131823
Limestone131813
Franklin127020
Cullman122012
Colbert117113
Lauderdale115717
Autauga108621
Escambia107516
Talladega100913
Jackson9684
Tallapoosa85479
Chambers84038
Dale82723
Blount7884
Chilton7886
Butler75836
Coffee7566
Covington73420
Pike7037
Clarke6629
Barbour5735
Lowndes57124
Marion57024
Marengo55315
Hale47326
Bullock46311
Winston45011
Perry4404
Bibb4265
Wilcox42610
Monroe4194
Randolph39610
Pickens3929
Conecuh38810
Washington38612
Sumter36018
Lawrence3481
Macon33414
Crenshaw3143
Choctaw28112
Cherokee2707
Henry2593
Geneva2570
Clay2525
Greene25011
Lamar2202
Fayette2045
Cleburne1261
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 120585

Reported Deaths: 1215
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22916301
Davidson20383213
Rutherford646354
Hamilton606253
Knox451338
Williamson347825
Sumner340473
Unassigned312810
Out of TN286014
Wilson226223
Bradley190312
Montgomery190213
Sevier18507
Putnam174018
Trousdale15826
Robertson153519
Hamblen138314
Blount127711
Maury12257
Washington12252
Tipton11959
Madison106417
Sullivan96214
Bedford91811
Hardeman89817
Macon85813
Lake7820
Loudon7253
Bledsoe6951
Gibson6935
Fayette6868
Dickson6792
Anderson6766
Dyer6287
Cheatham5787
Henderson5632
Jefferson5593
Lawrence5506
Obion5464
McMinn53120
Rhea5282
Coffee5223
Carter5126
Warren5074
Lauderdale4898
Greene4678
Haywood4636
Hardin4628
Roane4612
Cocke4572
Hawkins4517
Cumberland4506
Smith4454
Weakley4214
Monroe4189
Giles37813
McNairy3715
DeKalb3492
Franklin3254
Carroll2963
Marshall2903
White2815
Lincoln2801
Henry2760
Claiborne2660
Crockett2664
Johnson2650
Hickman2590
Campbell2471
Wayne2252
Marion2224
Chester2172
Polk2043
Decatur1983
Grainger1960
Overton1801
Unicoi1610
Union1540
Benton1481
Cannon1430
Jackson1241
Humphreys1203
Morgan1181
Scott1180
Grundy1132
Sequatchie1050
Meigs1040
Fentress920
Perry790
Hancock782
Clay750
Stewart740
Lewis731
Moore610
Houston570
Van Buren360
Pickett311

Most Popular Stories

Community Events