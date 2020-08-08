Clear

With executive actions, Trump proposes a far-from-perfect solution that faces legal challenges

President Donald Trump signed four executive actions aimed at helping millions of Americans facing financial difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Kristen Holmes and Daniel Dale have the latest.

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump signed executive actions Saturday, brazenly moving around Congress and daring Democrats to sue him over measures he thinks will be popular in the country.

The most controversial action will enact a payroll tax deferment for people who make less than $100,000. That's an idea that met bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill.

He's also attempting to extend expanded unemployment benefits at a level of as much as $400 per week, 25% of which is being asked to be paid by states. That number is between the $600 extension sought by Democrats and the $200 suggested by Republicans. During his news conference in New Jersey, he also proposed to extend an eviction moratorium and defer student loan payments and forgive their interest.

But the efforts, without the seal of approval from Congress, are a far-from-perfect solution and may be illegal.

"We've had it," Trump said of talks for a new stimulus, which are on ice. Negotiators were pursuing a much larger bill that would also give help to reeling states and cities.

Trump also offered up the conspiracy theories that Democrats are trying to use the bill against him and Democrats all but begged the White House to meet them in the middle.

Bipartisanship that led Congress and the White House to act decisively in the spring to help Americans stay afloat as the pandemic spread feels like a distant dream. Rancor has only increased over what's needed to help Americans as the virus continues and, as of this week, has claimed more than 160,000 American lives.

Trump did not say that hope for another stimulus was over. But the White House is still a trillion dollars short of Democrats' demands. With the executive actions, Trump wants credit for helping people.

Rather than budge on the top-line figure and pass the big bill, Trump held a last-minute news conference in New Jersey Friday night and, with members of his private golf club looking on in a weird sort of news conference/campaign rally, he promised the executive actions.

If he didn't need Congress to do these things, one wonders why he didn't do them before now since the expanded unemployment benefits and eviction moratorium expired last month.

Related: 40 million Americans are at risk of eviction without a new stimulus bill

The idea of cutting revenue and spending money without the legislature would seem to violate the Constitution.

But Trump's not concerned about the legality of the actions.

"No, not at all. No. You always get sued," he said Friday. On Saturday, he almost taunted Democrats, pointing out if they went to court they'd be fighting expanded unemployment benefits.

The idea of a legal battle over executive actions will be cold comfort to people struggling and out of work and afraid of contracting a virus that continues to rip through the country, despite Trump's false promise that it will just go away.

Finding creative ways around Congress has been a hallmark of Trump's time in office, from enacting a travel ban on certain countries to finding money for his proposed border wall even though lawmakers in both parties refused to give it to him.

Democrats are sure to challenge these executive actions as being insufficient and, in the case of the payroll tax cut, which Trump has fixated on, unnecessary, since it will give money to people currently earning a paycheck and not help those put out of work by the pandemic.

And that is setting aside the fact that payroll taxes fund social security, which is already under stress. A holiday from funding the program could make the entitlement, which helps American seniors make ends meet, run out of money in less than 10 years, according to a new report.

Related: Trump keeps pushing for a payroll tax cut. Here's what that means.

Trump has continued to insist that vast conspiracies are what stalled the bill.

For instance, Democrats want to give $1 trillion to states and cities gasping to maintain services despite losing much of their tax revenue due to the pandemic.

In that, Trump sees an effort to bilk taxpayers and bail out mismanaged cities.

"They're really just interested in one thing and that is protecting people that have not done a good job in managing cities and states and nothing to do with Covid or little to do," he said.

Influencing the election

Trump also made the wild accusation that "The Democrats are cheating on the election" by trying to pass this new stimulus bill.

"Because that's exactly what they're doing. If you look at what they're doing even with these negotiations. That's an influence, and an unfair influence, on an election," he said.

It was an awkward charge since it came the same day a US intelligence official issued a statement confirming that Russia is, yet again, attempting to "denigrate" the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden in this case. But it also said China "prefers" that Trump doesn't win.

The warning was lacking and the public doesn't know the scale of efforts to influence the election, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who wrote in the Washington Post that he's seen frightening classified information about Russia's efforts and that the administration is trying to keep them hidden from public view.

"I was shocked by what I learned — and appalled that, by swearing Congress to secrecy, the Trump administration is keeping the truth about a grave, looming threat to democracy hidden from the American people," the Connecticut Democrat wrote.

Democrats say the White House needs to budge

Where Trump sees conspiracies holding back the stimulus bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer see intransigence on the part of the White House.

"Meet us in the middle — for God's sake, please — for the sake of America, meet us in the middle," Schumer said Friday as talks stalled again.

He and Pelosi pointed the finger at White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for refusing to budge.

Related: The latest on stimulus talks

"We believe we have a responsibility to find common ground," Pelosi said. "We'll come down a trillion and you go up a trillion and we can figure out how we do that without hurting America's working families," she said.

On Capitol Hill, Schumer said the math of getting a bill that can pass requires the White House to add more money.

"The House doesn't have the votes to go south of $2 trillion, the Senate Democrats can't go south of 2 trillion, so that's what compromise is all about," Schumer said. "Because there are 20 Republicans who don't want to vote anything that doesn't mean the whole thing should shift in their direction. You have to meet in the middle."

Nobody is meeting anywhere at the moment, since there are no more talks currently scheduled, according to Meadows.

CLARIFICATION: This headline and story have been updated to reflect that Trump signed one executive order and three memoranda.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12743242
Mobile9565206
Montgomery6521148
Madison525030
Tuscaloosa410371
Unassigned347461
Baldwin344323
Shelby320133
Marshall309034
Lee262844
Morgan233017
Etowah207530
DeKalb177113
Calhoun170413
Elmore169438
Walker150264
Houston136412
Russell13422
Dallas131123
St. Clair131016
Limestone128413
Franklin125820
Cullman120112
Colbert115613
Lauderdale113917
Autauga106521
Escambia105416
Talladega98613
Jackson9454
Tallapoosa84979
Chambers83538
Dale82323
Blount7743
Chilton7676
Butler75935
Coffee7475
Covington72620
Pike6907
Barbour5695
Lowndes56724
Marion56724
Marengo54614
Clarke4969
Hale46726
Bullock45411
Winston44411
Perry4364
Wilcox41810
Bibb4164
Monroe4154
Randolph39410
Pickens3849
Conecuh38210
Sumter36218
Lawrence3441
Macon33213
Washington32712
Crenshaw3133
Choctaw27912
Cherokee2637
Geneva2550
Henry2523
Greene25011
Clay2495
Lamar2172
Fayette1985
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118782

Reported Deaths: 1206
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22635302
Davidson20185212
Rutherford640453
Hamilton597052
Knox440737
Williamson344825
Sumner336573
Unassigned30809
Out of TN284216
Wilson222923
Montgomery188313
Bradley187412
Sevier18307
Putnam171717
Trousdale15826
Robertson152119
Hamblen137214
Blount124310
Washington12002
Tipton11839
Maury11787
Madison102417
Sullivan93312
Bedford90811
Hardeman87517
Macon85613
Lake7820
Loudon7183
Bledsoe6901
Fayette6708
Gibson6705
Anderson6686
Dickson6662
Dyer6197
Cheatham5737
Jefferson5523
Henderson5472
Lawrence5346
McMinn52420
Rhea5221
Obion5194
Coffee5073
Warren4984
Carter4976
Lauderdale4878
Haywood4576
Hardin4538
Cocke4502
Greene4477
Smith4464
Hawkins4357
Roane4332
Cumberland4126
Monroe4079
Weakley3974
Giles36913
McNairy3665
DeKalb3392
Franklin3134
Carroll2903
Marshall2833
Lincoln2761
White2735
Henry2660
Crockett2604
Johnson2580
Claiborne2550
Hickman2530
Campbell2391
Wayne2252
Marion2164
Chester2112
Decatur1983
Polk1953
Grainger1940
Overton1751
Unicoi1560
Union1500
Cannon1420
Benton1391
Humphreys1203
Jackson1181
Scott1180
Grundy1112
Morgan1031
Sequatchie1020
Meigs1010
Fentress880
Hancock781
Perry770
Clay740
Stewart730
Lewis711
Moore600
Houston570
Van Buren350
Pickett311

Most Popular Stories

Community Events