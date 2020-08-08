Clear

As Democrats allege USPS 'sabotage,' a conspiracy theory in the making

The head of the United States Postal Service promised that election mail will not be slowed down, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims against mail-in voting. CNN's Jessica Dean reports Democrats are demanding an investigation into the postal service given Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's ties to the President.

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of sabotaging the nation's mail system as voters gear up to cast mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

There had already been calls for an internal investigation of cost-cutting measures that have led to slower mail delivery and suggestions that the effort by Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general who is a donor to President Donald Trump and Republicans, is harming the agency.

It comes as Trump has repeatedly alleged, without proof, that mail-in voting efforts are ripe for fraud and will cost him the White House when voters cast ballots.

On Friday, DeJoy announced a hiring freeze for leadership positions and a massive reorganization of top Postal Service leaders.

Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, the congressional Democrat who chairs the committee overseeing the postal service, called the moves "sabotage."

"Postmaster General DeJoy is calling this a "modified organizational structure." It's really a Trojan Horse," said Connolly on Twitter, sharing a Washington Post report about the changes. "Deliberate sabotage to disrupt mail service on the eve of the election — an election that hinges on mail-in ballots."

This is the latest example of Trump's paranoia about the political system infecting Americans' faith in institutions. His constant effort to undermine belief in mail-in voting is dovetailing with his political ally's convenient effort to reform the Postal Service. Add in his Treasury secretary's effort to exert more control over the postal service. This is the stuff conspiracy theories are made of.

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who chairs the Government Oversight Committee, called for the changes to be halted.

"The middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic with a national election around the corner is not the time to institute a major reorganization of the Postal Service," she said.

DeJoy said Friday at a meeting of the Postal Service Board of Governors that there would be no slowdown of mail related to the election.

"We will do everything we can to deliver election mail in a timely manner consistent with our operational standards," he said, adding, "Despite any assertions to the contrary, we are not slowing down election mail or any other mail. Instead we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all election mail."

Trump has questioned whether the mail system could handle mail-in voting caused by the pandemic and threatened to sue efforts to expand mail-in voting in places like Nevada, which he said are "using Covid to steal the state."

After the President made that claim, the Postal Service pledged Monday that it has "ample capacity" to handle what's expected to be a crush of mail-in ballots between September and November.

Democrats, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticisms of DeJoy and have asked the inspector general for the Postal Service to conduct an investigation.

They cited news reports in particular that neighborhoods in Philadelphia were experiencing major slowdowns in mail delivery after cuts in overtime and hours for postal workers and said delays would "pose a threat to the November election."

Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had what Schumer described as a "heated discussion" with DeJoy about the cuts.

"We are demanding that the regulations they put in place, which cut employment and cut overtime, be rescinded. Particularly because of Covid and because of the elections, we need those to vote and we will advocate strongly for money so that they can hire all the people necessary -- both overtime and new people -- to make sure that every single ballot is counted, he said.

The postal service needs money

The importance of mail as an essential service is evident as the presidential election looms. But its financial problems are also coming to a head as businesses have cut down on the amount of mail they send during the pandemic.

The Postal Service has asked for $75 billion in emergency funding under its previous director, who suggested it could be broke by September.

Democrats wanted to include a one-time $25 billion check for the postal service in the CARES Act, but the Trump administration blocked the money. Instead, the Postal Service got a $10 billion loan for operating expenses through the massive pandemic stimulus bill enacted during the spring, but it had to agree to terms with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the summer.

Now, Democrats have pushed to include $25 billion in a new stimulus bill. It's become a sticking point in stalled negotiations for that bill, which would also extend expanded unemployment benefits and include a new direct payment to people affected by the pandemic are stalled.

The Postal Service is an independent organization, but in order to access the loan, it agreed to giving information about its operations to the Trump administration, including handing over previously confidential agreements it entered into with delivery giants like Amazon.

Trump has demanded the Postal Service raise delivery fees on companies like Amazon, which was founded by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

After the loan, Connolly and Maloney said the pandemic was being leveraged to give the administration more control.

"Secretary Mnuchin and the leadership of the U.S. Postal Service appear to be exploiting this public health pandemic to hold the Postal Service to unreasonable loan terms without even consulting Congress," they said in a statement in late July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12743242
Mobile9565206
Montgomery6521148
Madison525030
Tuscaloosa410371
Unassigned347461
Baldwin344323
Shelby320133
Marshall309034
Lee262844
Morgan233017
Etowah207530
DeKalb177113
Calhoun170413
Elmore169438
Walker150264
Houston136412
Russell13422
Dallas131123
St. Clair131016
Limestone128413
Franklin125820
Cullman120112
Colbert115613
Lauderdale113917
Autauga106521
Escambia105416
Talladega98613
Jackson9454
Tallapoosa84979
Chambers83538
Dale82323
Blount7743
Chilton7676
Butler75935
Coffee7475
Covington72620
Pike6907
Barbour5695
Lowndes56724
Marion56724
Marengo54614
Clarke4969
Hale46726
Bullock45411
Winston44411
Perry4364
Wilcox41810
Bibb4164
Monroe4154
Randolph39410
Pickens3849
Conecuh38210
Sumter36218
Lawrence3441
Macon33213
Washington32712
Crenshaw3133
Choctaw27912
Cherokee2637
Geneva2550
Henry2523
Greene25011
Clay2495
Lamar2172
Fayette1985
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118782

Reported Deaths: 1206
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22635302
Davidson20185212
Rutherford640453
Hamilton597052
Knox440737
Williamson344825
Sumner336573
Unassigned30809
Out of TN284216
Wilson222923
Montgomery188313
Bradley187412
Sevier18307
Putnam171717
Trousdale15826
Robertson152119
Hamblen137214
Blount124310
Washington12002
Tipton11839
Maury11787
Madison102417
Sullivan93312
Bedford90811
Hardeman87517
Macon85613
Lake7820
Loudon7183
Bledsoe6901
Fayette6708
Gibson6705
Anderson6686
Dickson6662
Dyer6197
Cheatham5737
Jefferson5523
Henderson5472
Lawrence5346
McMinn52420
Rhea5221
Obion5194
Coffee5073
Warren4984
Carter4976
Lauderdale4878
Haywood4576
Hardin4538
Cocke4502
Greene4477
Smith4464
Hawkins4357
Roane4332
Cumberland4126
Monroe4079
Weakley3974
Giles36913
McNairy3665
DeKalb3392
Franklin3134
Carroll2903
Marshall2833
Lincoln2761
White2735
Henry2660
Crockett2604
Johnson2580
Claiborne2550
Hickman2530
Campbell2391
Wayne2252
Marion2164
Chester2112
Decatur1983
Polk1953
Grainger1940
Overton1751
Unicoi1560
Union1500
Cannon1420
Benton1391
Humphreys1203
Jackson1181
Scott1180
Grundy1112
Morgan1031
Sequatchie1020
Meigs1010
Fentress880
Hancock781
Perry770
Clay740
Stewart730
Lewis711
Moore600
Houston570
Van Buren350
Pickett311

Most Popular Stories

Community Events