Clear

Riders begin to gather in South Dakota for 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The largest public gathering in the US since the coronavirus pandemic is kicking off at the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. CNN's Ryan Young reports many attendees are not wearing face masks.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal, Konstantin Toropin, Samira Said and Ryan Young, CNN

Hundreds of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts are arriving in Sturgis, South Dakota, for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite objections from a majority of its residents.

The celebration -- which nearly 500,000 people attended last year -- will take place as the coronavirus pandemic remains out of control in cities across the country and health experts warn against large gatherings that help fuel the spread.

This year the city of 7,000 people is expecting about 250,000 people at the rally.

"As in most years, the opening weekend is very busy," said Christina Steele, spokeswoman for the city. "Normally the number of visitors will likely peak around Wednesday and will then begin to taper off."

The local hospital system, Monument Health has added 172 "Covid beds" in preparation for the rally, according to Mark Schulte, market president for Monument Health. The hospital system is also prepared to offer 1,300 Covid-19 tests to anyone who is asymptomatic but concerned about the disease after the rally ends, Schulte said.

'A huge party'

Officials are worried that social distancing will not be possible given the large crowds. The event, which began as a small gathering of enthusiasts in the late 1930s, stretches for miles beyond the city and brings in thousands of tourists and dozens of vendors each year from across the country.

"They're not going to be able to handle any kind of social distancing, there's a significant amount of alcohol involved, it's a huge party," says Laura Armstrong, city council president in Rapid City, the largest town near Sturgis. "They can infect our Native American population, our law enforcement, potentially our bar staff, our tourist attractions, our hotels and motels, and even our grocery stores."

The total coronavirus cases are low, but rising in South Dakota. But the state's testing positivity rate is between 8 and 9%, above the World Health Organization's recommendation of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before opening. But South Dakota never closed, so the rally isn't breaking any laws.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease professor at Emory University, said he's not worried about the rally itself, because it will mostly be outside.

"It's not the actually motorcycle rally but what happens afterward," he said. "People go to restaurants, go to bars, they are going to congregate at places, so the risk of transmission is not actually the rally but what happens after the rally, when people go indoors."

He said he worries about any large gathering, no matter what the reason, during a pandemic, but especially the motorcycle rally because it attracts people from all over the country.

"I think because of that, I'm quite concerned that this event could potentially be a disaster," he said. "There could not only be a lot of transmission there, but a lot of people could get infected there and go back to their home states and take the virus over there."

'Ride free, take risks'

At the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, a massive campground spanning about 600 acres, the owner, Rod Woodruff, says he's not concerned about the rally.

"Ride free, take risks. That's our motto," he said. "That doesn't mean you don't calculate them. And these people calculate their risks every time they get on a motorcycle."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that to hold events like the rally, people should be given information that lets them protect their health, but still enjoy their way of life. Woodruff agrees with that sentiment.

But Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen has expressed frustration at the fact the event has been allowed to proceed during the pandemic.

"It's been apparent what the city of Sturgis can do, we cannot stop people from coming," Carstensen said on CNN's "New Day" Thursday. "We have had a tremendous amount of visitors already."

Carstensen said that while masks will not be required, the city will provide sanitation stations and is asking attendees to follow CDC guidelines.

"Again, back to personal responsibility. We encourage people to stay, you know, social distance as much as possible. Stay with your pods of people you are already interacting with. Just be respectful of others," Carstensen said.

But when the city surveyed its residents earlier this year, 60% said they preferred that the event not be held at all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12486232
Mobile9420204
Montgomery6449148
Madison516130
Tuscaloosa405769
Baldwin338023
Unassigned319060
Shelby316432
Marshall306034
Lee258844
Morgan229517
Etowah204128
DeKalb174513
Calhoun167213
Elmore167238
Walker149864
Houston134812
Dallas130523
St. Clair128915
Russell12772
Limestone126113
Franklin123820
Cullman118912
Colbert114113
Lauderdale112315
Autauga105021
Escambia104416
Talladega96713
Jackson9244
Tallapoosa84179
Chambers83538
Dale80223
Blount7593
Butler75635
Chilton7456
Coffee7365
Covington71620
Pike6877
Lowndes56724
Barbour5655
Marion56224
Marengo53614
Clarke4949
Hale46426
Bullock45011
Winston44011
Perry4364
Wilcox41410
Bibb4134
Monroe4084
Randolph39410
Conecuh37810
Pickens3779
Sumter36018
Lawrence3321
Macon32013
Washington32012
Crenshaw3123
Choctaw27712
Cherokee2587
Greene24911
Henry2493
Geneva2480
Clay2375
Lamar2122
Fayette1835
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 116350

Reported Deaths: 1186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22212300
Davidson20001211
Rutherford629853
Hamilton588449
Knox429837
Williamson340525
Sumner331672
Unassigned30368
Out of TN283116
Wilson219023
Bradley181712
Montgomery181513
Sevier17916
Putnam167716
Trousdale15786
Robertson150619
Hamblen134614
Blount12229
Maury11597
Tipton11559
Washington11312
Madison98415
Bedford90111
Sullivan89512
Hardeman85815
Macon85513
Lake7650
Loudon7053
Bledsoe6861
Dickson6521
Fayette6528
Anderson6516
Gibson6444
Dyer5937
Cheatham5697
Lawrence5276
Jefferson5253
Henderson5172
Rhea5171
McMinn50920
Obion4904
Coffee4823
Warren4794
Carter4735
Lauderdale4558
Hardin4447
Cocke4392
Haywood4356
Smith4294
Roane4232
Greene4187
Hawkins4167
Cumberland3986
Monroe3979
Giles36913
Weakley3633
McNairy3515
DeKalb3312
Franklin3024
Marshall2753
Carroll2723
Lincoln2681
Crockett2534
Henry2480
Hickman2480
White2465
Claiborne2420
Campbell2291
Johnson2250
Wayne2242
Marion2134
Chester2062
Grainger1890
Decatur1883
Polk1853
Overton1551
Unicoi1480
Union1410
Cannon1360
Benton1261
Humphreys1183
Jackson1121
Scott1100
Grundy1082
Sequatchie1000
Meigs990
Morgan981
Fentress790
Hancock771
Perry770
Stewart740
Clay710
Lewis671
Houston560
Moore550
Van Buren350
Pickett301

Most Popular Stories

Community Events