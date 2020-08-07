Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hollywood bubbles back to business

At "Camp Quarantine," Tyler Perry has brought more than 300 cast and crew members back to work with frequent testing and adherence to CDC guidelines regarding sanitation and social distancing.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Everyone wants life to return to normal -- and Hollywood is no different.

As the months of the coronavirus pandemic drag on and uncertainty in our lives abounds, we all need something to look forward to.

And much like how movies and television have helped us pass the time, thinking about fresh content to consume may also offer some much-needed joy.

Tinseltown is anxious to get back to work, and some productions have already resumed.

But just as there is debate surrounding a return to offices and campuses, questions linger as to how safe it really is to return to movie and television sets.

The answers remain to be seen, but some in the industry are doing what they can to balance productivity and safety:

Dwayne Johnson: "The Rock" announced this week that his Netflix film "Red Notice" is going to resume production next month.

"Like so many of us here in the US and around the world -- getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures," he posted on Instagram in the caption accompanying the announcement video.

The comedy thriller, which also features co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will be filmed in the safest and most aggressive "quarantined bubble," according to Johnson.

Johnson has given a great bit of thought about returning to set, he said, especially because his mother is a stage III lung cancer survivor at high risk for Covid-19.

"I'm confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we'll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly," Johnson wrote.

Tyler Perry: Johnson may want to talk to Perry about how he's successfully been able to pull it off.

The media mogul restarted production on some of his television shows last month, forming his own "quarantine bubble" at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

One of the stars of Perry's BET series "Sistas," actress KJ Smith, recently spoke with CNN from the set and said there was strict protocol while filming.

The cast and crew had their temperatures taken and were being tested for coronavirus frequently, Smith said. All team members are also required to wear masks, stay socially distant and were encouraged to hold each other accountable if someone was without their mask for any length of time.

Perry also made sure to make things feel as "at home" as possible, she said, with food and lodging, online church services on Sunday and virtual yoga sessions to help with the stress of working during a pandemic.

"We call it 'Camp Quarantine' and it's incredible," Smith said. "We had a [socially distant] luau yesterday with barbecue. Honestly, it's like adult camp."

It's taken some creativity to get back to being creative.

Some soap operas have reportedly used dolls and, in some cases, an actor's real-life romantic partner as stunt-kissing doubles to try and prevent any possible transmission.

There are green screens and computer-generated imagery being used in some cases to help make it appear that the actors are closer than they actually are.

Jennifer Garner: Where there is a will, there is a way, and Garner reminded us recently that there is a great deal of will among artists and entertainers eager to get back to work and share in the spirit of creative collaboration.

She shared what she missed most about being in front of a camera in an Instagram video this week, describing "that little sacred holy space" that exists on set between the actors and the crew.

"Dear Camera, Sound, AD, Wardrobe, Set Dec, Props, Hair, Makeup, Transpo, Nancy, Shauna, Grips, Electrics, I miss you guys -- like, a lot," she wrote in the caption to the video. "The next time we are on set together, we will celebrate, make something lovely, and dance, won't we? I can't wait."

We are with you, Jen.

For your weekend

Three things to watch:

A gift for the Trekkies is always welcomed.

CBS All Access has come through with a little something different for them.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is described by the network as "an animated comedy series that follows the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380."

Animated shows are stepping up during the pandemic and I'm not mad about it.

"The Swamp" is one of the latest political documentaries that are sure to stir interest during a presidential election year.

"For political junkies, 'The Swamp' has its merits simply as a peek behind the curtain at those pulling the levers of power," CNN critic Brian Lowry wrote. "When it's all over, though, the film proves less about dredging the swamp than the filmmakers gaining the opportunity to provide a close-up view of what it's like to muck around in it, a process that offers less clarity or insight than advertised."

The doc airs on HBO, which is owned by CNN's parent company.

The life of revered congressman and civil rights champion Rep. John Lewis is a rich one.

You'll want to catch "John Lewis -- Get in the Way," which PBS is streaming until August 17 as a way of honoring Lewis, who died of cancer last month at the age of 80.

Two things to listen to:

One of country music's biggest star's has a new album coming out.

Luke Bryan's "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" drops on Friday.

Non-country music fans know him from serving as a judge on "American Idol," which is reportedly set to kick off virtual auditions on August 10.

Who are we kidding? Even if you don't listen to country music, you probably still know who Bryan is.

Cardi B and Megan The Stallion are two of the most successful women in the rap game, and now they are joining forces.

Cardi's single, "WAP" featuring Megan The Stallion, drops on Friday.

One thing to talk about:

Speaking of dope collaborations, we really, really need an Adele and Beyoncé duet.

Their mutual admiration has been on display for years.

Who can forget the way Bey teared up during the 2017 Grammys when Adele used her acceptance speech for the coveted Album of the Year award to praise the Queen.

"My artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said emotionally. "And this album for me, the 'Lemonade' album is just so monumental."

"It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that," Adele said from the stage to Beyoncé, who sat in the audience. "You are our light."

Adele has continued that love, jamming as hard as we did to Beyoncé's Coachella set, and most recently Adele fangirled over "Black Is King."

Last year there was even buzz that a duet was coming, but that fizzled out.

With all that's happened in 2020, however, we feel like this year OWES us at least a single, if not an entire album!

Something to sip on

I'm kind of obsessed with how the rich and famous are making it through during these times.

When you have multiple homes and lots of disposable income, quarantining just hits different.

Thank goodness for social media where celebs have turned to share all of their musings about how they are surviving.

Model Bella Hadid did not disappoint in her recently published Q&A with Elle magazine.

She "may have been holed up on her family farm, but that hasn't stopped the supermodel from engaging with the outside world," according to the publication.

Hadid, who appears on the digital cover of this month's Elle, talked everything, including her support of Black Lives Matter and how she thinks fashion might change in the wake of the pandemic.

But I was most charmed by what she misses most about New York City while staying on her family's farm in Pennsylvania.

"I miss smiling at people. I miss hugging, a lot. I miss walking around and listening to music," she said. "It's different when you're in the city. You can walk forever -- going nowhere and somehow still feeling like you've got somewhere to be."

Sometimes stars are just like us.

Pop back here next Thursday for all the latest happenings that matter in Hollywood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12486232
Mobile9420204
Montgomery6449148
Madison516130
Tuscaloosa405769
Baldwin338023
Unassigned319060
Shelby316432
Marshall306034
Lee258844
Morgan229517
Etowah204128
DeKalb174513
Calhoun167213
Elmore167238
Walker149864
Houston134812
Dallas130523
St. Clair128915
Russell12772
Limestone126113
Franklin123820
Cullman118912
Colbert114113
Lauderdale112315
Autauga105021
Escambia104416
Talladega96713
Jackson9244
Tallapoosa84179
Chambers83538
Dale80223
Blount7593
Butler75635
Chilton7456
Coffee7365
Covington71620
Pike6877
Lowndes56724
Barbour5655
Marion56224
Marengo53614
Clarke4949
Hale46426
Bullock45011
Winston44011
Perry4364
Wilcox41410
Bibb4134
Monroe4084
Randolph39410
Conecuh37810
Pickens3779
Sumter36018
Lawrence3321
Macon32013
Washington32012
Crenshaw3123
Choctaw27712
Cherokee2587
Greene24911
Henry2493
Geneva2480
Clay2375
Lamar2122
Fayette1835
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 116350

Reported Deaths: 1186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22212300
Davidson20001211
Rutherford629853
Hamilton588449
Knox429837
Williamson340525
Sumner331672
Unassigned30368
Out of TN283116
Wilson219023
Bradley181712
Montgomery181513
Sevier17916
Putnam167716
Trousdale15786
Robertson150619
Hamblen134614
Blount12229
Maury11597
Tipton11559
Washington11312
Madison98415
Bedford90111
Sullivan89512
Hardeman85815
Macon85513
Lake7650
Loudon7053
Bledsoe6861
Dickson6521
Fayette6528
Anderson6516
Gibson6444
Dyer5937
Cheatham5697
Lawrence5276
Jefferson5253
Henderson5172
Rhea5171
McMinn50920
Obion4904
Coffee4823
Warren4794
Carter4735
Lauderdale4558
Hardin4447
Cocke4392
Haywood4356
Smith4294
Roane4232
Greene4187
Hawkins4167
Cumberland3986
Monroe3979
Giles36913
Weakley3633
McNairy3515
DeKalb3312
Franklin3024
Marshall2753
Carroll2723
Lincoln2681
Crockett2534
Henry2480
Hickman2480
White2465
Claiborne2420
Campbell2291
Johnson2250
Wayne2242
Marion2134
Chester2062
Grainger1890
Decatur1883
Polk1853
Overton1551
Unicoi1480
Union1410
Cannon1360
Benton1261
Humphreys1183
Jackson1121
Scott1100
Grundy1082
Sequatchie1000
Meigs990
Morgan981
Fentress790
Hancock771
Perry770
Stewart740
Clay710
Lewis671
Houston560
Moore550
Van Buren350
Pickett301

Most Popular Stories

Community Events