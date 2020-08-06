Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cameron Diaz reveals why she quit acting in interview with Gwyneth Paltrow

Cameron Diaz talked about her decision to leave her acting career during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on "In goop Health: The Sessions."

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Former Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has revealed her reasons for retiring from the movie business, saying she found "peace" when she quit acting.

Diaz appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's "In goop Health: The Sessions" series Wednesday, discussing her wine business, how her mentality changed as she got older and the impact her career had on her well-being and relationships .

"I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind," said Diaz. "I didn't really make any space for my personal life."

Diaz, 47, was nominated for four Golden Globes over the course of a 20-year career that ran from 1994-2014. She is best known for her roles in "The Mask" (1994), "There's Something About Mary" (1998) and "Vanilla Sky" (2001).

When asked what it felt like to walk away from a successful movie career, she replied: "A peace. I got a peace in my soul." She added: "I finally was taking care of myself."

The former actor said she decided to really focus on her relationships with family and friends after handing over control of certain aspects of her life to other people for many years.

"When you're making a movie, it's a perfect excuse -- they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else," she said.

"Actors are infantilized. We're put in a position where everything is taken care of for us."

Diaz said she never really felt comfortable with that sort of life, and had to take back responsibility after retiring.

She decided to become "self-sufficient" and prove she could take care of herself as an adult, "putting all the pieces of my life together the way that I wanted it to be put together, not how other people thought it should go."

Diaz also said it's "intense" being in the public eye.

"There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there," she said.

Diaz has released two books -- "The Body Book" and "The Longevity Book" -- and married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015. The couple announced earlier this year the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 91776

Reported Deaths: 1639
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12186230
Mobile9269204
Montgomery6350148
Madison512227
Tuscaloosa400269
Baldwin332223
Shelby311932
Marshall300134
Unassigned287856
Lee255442
Morgan227015
Etowah196728
DeKalb172113
Elmore163337
Calhoun162713
Walker147964
Houston133412
Dallas129823
Russell12672
St. Clair125214
Limestone122713
Franklin121520
Cullman117112
Colbert112213
Lauderdale111113
Autauga103021
Escambia98115
Talladega94613
Jackson8904
Chambers83238
Tallapoosa82778
Dale79823
Butler75435
Blount7453
Chilton7386
Coffee7255
Covington71620
Pike6727
Barbour5645
Lowndes56124
Marion54724
Marengo52914
Clarke4919
Hale45926
Bullock44411
Winston43511
Perry4324
Wilcox41110
Monroe3964
Randolph39210
Bibb3844
Pickens3769
Conecuh37310
Sumter36018
Lawrence3251
Macon31613
Washington31512
Crenshaw3073
Choctaw27612
Cherokee2497
Greene24711
Henry2473
Geneva2430
Clay2255
Lamar2052
Fayette1785
Cleburne1211
Coosa952
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 114098

Reported Deaths: 1144
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21924298
Davidson19812208
Rutherford625453
Hamilton580347
Knox418638
Williamson336322
Sumner326471
Unassigned29285
Out of TN279314
Wilson215223
Montgomery178113
Bradley177112
Sevier17636
Putnam164613
Trousdale15766
Robertson147519
Hamblen131113
Blount11868
Tipton11379
Washington11142
Maury11077
Madison95714
Bedford89011
Sullivan85911
Macon84713
Hardeman84312
Lake7580
Loudon6863
Bledsoe6741
Fayette6468
Anderson6376
Dickson6301
Gibson6152
Dyer5797
Cheatham5546
Rhea5141
Jefferson5133
McMinn49820
Lawrence4976
Henderson4830
Obion4644
Warren4544
Carter4525
Coffee4482
Lauderdale4457
Hardin4267
Cocke4212
Haywood4145
Greene3986
Roane3982
Cumberland3976
Smith3933
Hawkins3915
Monroe3809
Giles36012
McNairy3355
Weakley3293
DeKalb3261
Franklin2964
Marshall2713
Lincoln2591
Carroll2513
Crockett2464
Hickman2400
Claiborne2350
White2323
Henry2310
Campbell2241
Wayne2222
Johnson2140
Marion2104
Chester2012
Grainger1810
Polk1813
Decatur1742
Overton1411
Unicoi1410
Union1330
Cannon1310
Humphreys1133
Benton1111
Jackson1091
Scott1050
Grundy1042
Meigs990
Sequatchie960
Morgan941
Perry770
Fentress760
Hancock761
Stewart720
Clay660
Lewis621
Houston540
Moore530
Van Buren330
Pickett271

Most Popular Stories

Community Events