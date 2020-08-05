Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Megan Rapinoe says 'we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place'

Megan Rapinoe, soccer world champion, discusses her new HBO special 'Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe' and the movement for racial justice.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Glen Levy and Christiane Amanpour, CNN

Megan Rapinoe has always been about goals, both the scoring and achieving of them.

On the football field, the 35-year-old forward has plundered them for fun, notching 52 for her country over the best part of 15 years -- not to mention the 68 assists during 168 appearances.

On her watch, the co-captain has helped the United States win two World Cups, Olympic gold, and countless other trophies for the United States Women's National Soccer team (USWNT) and her club sides.

Individual goals are also synonymous with Rapinoe's remarkable career: In 2019 alone, she swept the board at the World Cup, being awarded the Golden Boot (top goalscorer), Golden Ball (best player) and Player of the Match for victory over the Netherlands in the final (she opened the scoring in the 2-0 win).

Rapinoe then went on to be recognized as the second ever female recipient of the Ballon d'Or --Norway's Ada Hegerberg was the first winner in 2018 -- in addition to being named Best FIFA Women's player.

But when all is said and done, Rapinoe's accomplishments off the field may trump her sporting prowess.

Activism is at the forefront of her mind, from kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 in support of Colin Kaepernick -- Rapinoe was among the first White professional athletes to show solidarity with the NFL player, soon after it was observed he was kneeling -- to being outspoken throughout the 2019 World Cup in France, reiterating her refusal to visit the White House if the team emerged victorious.

Through it all, Rapinoe has been an advocate in her national team's quest for equality and inclusivity.

READ: Rapinoe has been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year

Fair and equitable society

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that in this next phase of her personal campaign for women's rights, civil rights and racial justice, Rapinoe has now joined the ranks of talk show hosts, with new HBO Sports special "Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe" airing this past Saturday (HBO and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family).

Rapinoe was joined by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and her fellow TV presenter Hasan Minhaj.

"I believe that we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place," Rapinoe explained to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour.

"I clearly am very lucky to have a platform to get to play for the United States and be able to take on some of these issues ... I think that we can live in a more fair and equitable society; I think that we can have a better life.

"And I think we don't have to live particularly with what's happening right now. I don't think we have to live in this world; I think it can be better, and so, for me, I try to use all of the resources, or platform, or a microphone if it's given to me to do what I can to make the world a better place."

READ: Rapinoe says fight for equal pay is about more than money

'We have a choice'

Rapinoe's words and actions have turned the soccer star into a role model for thoughtful political activism within the sports world.

Though a relatively recent development, the days of sports stars being told to "stay in your lane," or "shut up and dribble" seem a lifetime ago, with the protests around the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the wider recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yet Rapinoe says further change is tied to the ballot box in America a few months from now, when the election takes place.

"If we do this together, and if we show up in November, and if we hold the people who are supposed to be representing us accountable, there is a way forward," Rapinoe begins.

"We can choose to make this world and make our country a more fair and equitable place. I think sports is a good analogy for that. You get people from all over the country, from every different background coming together, for a common goal and obviously when the group comes together like that, you get something that's more special than you could ever do on your own.

"I hope people see that we do have a choice, and we have a choice who we elect into office to hold accountable. Representative [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez said, 'We're not electing our saviors; we're electing the people who we get to hold accountable, who we get to work with and who we think that can help us shape our country into a better place.'

"And so I hope people feel energized and feel like they have not only a responsibility, but they can be the changemaker in the world in a really special way."

READ: As champions for equality, USWNT to be admired in its fight for lasting change

'You Can't Stop Us'

Her star continues to shine, even if Rapinoe has not been playing soccer with her team OL Reign of late. She has just narrated an advert from Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign, which delves into areas of equality, gender and race.

Whereas in the past it has not been easy to combine politics and sports, does the 2020 version of Rapinoe ignore the pushback from her critics and proceed with her agenda?

"Oh yeah, absolutely. I mean, it's always been easy for me to mix it, some people just don't like the cocktail, they're still getting used to it," beams Rapinoe.

"I find it very easy. I think that our world is very dynamic and everybody in it is very dynamic, and so to do a number of different things at one time seems normal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 90890

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12039228
Mobile9170197
Montgomery6305147
Madison508227
Tuscaloosa398466
Baldwin326323
Shelby307532
Marshall298433
Unassigned281255
Lee251940
Morgan224315
Etowah195728
DeKalb171813
Elmore162637
Calhoun159012
Walker147464
Houston132712
Dallas129423
Russell12471
St. Clair123612
Limestone120813
Franklin120620
Cullman115711
Colbert110712
Lauderdale109512
Autauga103020
Escambia97915
Talladega92713
Jackson8704
Chambers82838
Tallapoosa82278
Dale78722
Butler75135
Blount7413
Chilton7226
Coffee7165
Covington71520
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55824
Marion54724
Marengo52614
Clarke4879
Hale45726
Bullock44111
Winston43211
Perry4314
Wilcox4089
Monroe3954
Randolph39110
Bibb3813
Conecuh37210
Pickens3719
Sumter35918
Lawrence3240
Washington31412
Macon31113
Crenshaw2973
Choctaw27612
Cherokee2477
Henry2463
Greene24511
Geneva2420
Clay2235
Lamar2032
Fayette1765
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 112441

Reported Deaths: 1117
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21728293
Davidson19563205
Rutherford615553
Hamilton572047
Knox410837
Williamson330822
Sumner321970
Unassigned29575
Out of TN278914
Wilson210222
Sevier17565
Montgomery175212
Bradley173910
Putnam160113
Trousdale15766
Robertson145919
Hamblen129713
Blount11817
Tipton11239
Maury10897
Washington10892
Madison92913
Bedford87711
Macon84113
Sullivan8339
Hardeman83011
Lake7560
Loudon6823
Bledsoe6741
Fayette6428
Anderson6307
Dickson6091
Gibson5902
Dyer5687
Cheatham5486
Rhea5111
Jefferson5083
McMinn49320
Lawrence4916
Henderson4690
Obion4534
Lauderdale4386
Carter4335
Warren4294
Coffee4212
Cocke4121
Hardin4097
Haywood4025
Roane3922
Cumberland3856
Smith3843
Monroe3779
Greene3765
Hawkins3694
Giles35410
McNairy3245
DeKalb3221
Weakley3103
Franklin2864
Marshall2662
Lincoln2551
Carroll2443
Crockett2364
Claiborne2350
Hickman2330
Henry2250
Campbell2211
Wayne2191
Marion2094
White2053
Chester1962
Grainger1790
Polk1793
Johnson1770
Decatur1692
Overton1391
Unicoi1390
Union1290
Cannon1260
Humphreys1093
Benton1081
Jackson1081
Scott1050
Grundy1022
Meigs990
Sequatchie960
Morgan911
Fentress760
Hancock761
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay640
Lewis581
Houston540
Moore440
Van Buren330
Pickett251

Most Popular Stories

Community Events