Clear

You can now buy merch from the infamous Fyre Fest fraud

US Marshals are auctioning off clothing and souvenirs from the infamous Fyre Festival. Proceeds from the auction will help repay the victims of the scam.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

The US Marshals are auctioning off a collection of hats, shirts, wristbands and other merchandise from the infamous Fyre Festival fraud.

The 126 minor items up for sale were seized by the federal government from Billy McFarland, the 28-year-old organizer of Fyre Festival, the 2017 event in the Bahamas that has become shorthand for scams in the age of social media.

"This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release," US Marshal Ralph Sozio said in a press release

"The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland's $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes," he said.

The online auction lasts through August 13, and bidding on the items looks to be competitive. Several Fyre-branded hats that were initially listed at $15 are already up to $200 to $300.

The Fyre Festival, a music festival set in the Bahamas, was advertised by social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, as a weekend of sun-soaked paradise among celebrities, private yachts, five-star chefs and musicians. Star artists Blink-182, Migos, Lil Yachty and Major Lazer all were billed on the festival's lineup.

Tickets to attend the festival had a price tag to reflect that upscale pitch.

But those who shelled out thousands of dollars for tickets were instead treated to mass disorganization, half-built tents and skimpy food options on a largely undeveloped island, leading to "Lord of the Flies"-type chaos. The disastrous festival planning led many of the musical artists to back out, and a number of civil lawsuits alleging fraud were later filed against the organizers.

Fyre's spectacular failure launched it into infamy. Both Netflix and Hulu produced documentaries examining McFarland's role in the con and the wealthy young victims lured by illusions of luxury and exclusivity.

McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence for the fraud. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud for his role in defrauding Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million, prosecutors said.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of bank fraud for a "sham ticket scheme" he conducted while out on bail, another count of bank fraud for writing a check using the name and account number of an employee without authorization, and to making false statements to federal law enforcement about the frauds, according to prosecutors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 85278

Reported Deaths: 1531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11465225
Mobile8466188
Montgomery6093141
Madison481725
Tuscaloosa385161
Baldwin309521
Shelby295431
Marshall287830
Unassigned256950
Lee245540
Morgan215614
Etowah188424
DeKalb165011
Elmore156237
Walker145063
Calhoun14389
Houston127512
Dallas126523
Russell11851
St. Clair116911
Franklin116520
Limestone115512
Cullman109011
Colbert105011
Lauderdale102812
Autauga98820
Escambia95215
Talladega86213
Chambers80738
Tallapoosa80178
Jackson7833
Dale76318
Butler74335
Blount7043
Coffee6955
Covington68420
Chilton6735
Pike6447
Barbour5545
Lowndes54524
Marion52824
Marengo50614
Clarke4799
Hale44825
Bullock43611
Winston42610
Perry4193
Wilcox4009
Randolph38610
Monroe3853
Conecuh36310
Sumter36118
Bibb3602
Pickens3599
Macon30412
Washington30411
Lawrence2980
Crenshaw2793
Choctaw27112
Greene23911
Henry2383
Cherokee2227
Geneva2160
Clay2005
Lamar1912
Fayette1675
Cleburne1121
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 108184

Reported Deaths: 1067
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21021284
Davidson19176198
Rutherford599951
Hamilton554947
Knox384831
Williamson319322
Sumner313669
Unassigned28884
Out of TN272912
Wilson204120
Bradley168110
Sevier16795
Montgomery167711
Trousdale15726
Putnam154313
Robertson141716
Hamblen120813
Tipton10949
Blount10897
Maury10505
Washington9932
Madison86312
Bedford85110
Macon83413
Hardeman78711
Sullivan7588
Lake7400
Bledsoe6611
Loudon6433
Fayette6168
Anderson5835
Dickson5801
Gibson5502
Dyer5347
Cheatham5335
Rhea4911
Jefferson4802
McMinn47220
Lawrence4586
Henderson4230
Lauderdale4206
Obion4194
Carter4075
Coffee3952
Hardin3947
Warren3934
Cocke3851
Cumberland3746
Haywood3665
Greene3625
Smith3603
Monroe3529
Roane3471
Giles3349
McNairy3095
Hawkins3044
DeKalb3031
Franklin2714
Marshall2612
Weakley2513
Lincoln2501
Crockett2203
Hickman2180
Carroll2163
Wayne2121
Claiborne2100
Henry2050
Campbell2031
Marion1994
Chester1901
White1883
Grainger1640
Decatur1591
Polk1571
Johnson1410
Unicoi1360
Overton1341
Cannon1150
Union1140
Jackson1051
Humphreys1003
Grundy982
Scott980
Meigs960
Sequatchie940
Benton911
Morgan761
Fentress730
Perry730
Hancock721
Stewart670
Clay610
Houston540
Lewis511
Moore430
Van Buren320
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events