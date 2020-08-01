Kendall Kemm: 16-year-old with one-armed swing gets golf lesson from six-time major winner

Five years ago, Kendall Kemm lost the ability to use her left arm, after treatment for a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformation.

So, imagine the surprise when video of the now 16-year-old's first golf lesson swinging one-handed went viral and attracted some pretty high-profile attention.

Golf legend Nick Faldo offered some tips in a video on Twitter to help Kemm improve her swing while Phil Mickelson also tweeted saying: "I LOVE THIS!! She is so cool!!"

Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each, offered tips on Kemm's grip, stance and swing in what he coined "Lesson 1 #FaldoFormula."

