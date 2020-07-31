Clear

These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting

Article Image

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh reacts to a tweet by President Donald Trump in which he suggests delaying November's presidential election.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Mark Weinberg

The contrast could not have been more jarring. In Atlanta, three of America's four living ex-presidents -- two Democrats and one Republican -- joined in honoring John Lewis, a true American hero of the civil rights movement who risked his life for the cause of equality, at his funeral on Thursday.

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama spoke passionately and with great emotion about issues such as fairness, love, the rule of law, humility, compassion, selflessness, unity, courage, dignity and service to others. They exemplified why the presidency is such a revered office. They captured the moment.

A few hours later, their successor, Donald Trump -- who pointedly refused to pay his respects to Lewis -- took to the podium at the White House to criticize his predecessors and give himself undeserved credit despite his gross failure to competently manage the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken the lives of over 150,000 Americans. He also doubled down on his threat not to accept the results of the upcoming election in November. As Trump often does, he diminished the stature of the presidency.

By his cowardly and self-aggrandizing behavior, he showed that the greatest threat to our democracy is posed not by foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia or Xi Jinping of China, but by our own president. Indeed, by intentionally casting doubt on the legitimacy of an election that he seems likely to lose according to the most recent polls, Trump seeks to rip out the very heart of our democracy. Nothing is more essential or defining of a democracy than the selection of leaders by the will of the people, expressed through their votes. Anything short of that is a monarchy or a dictatorship.

President Trump can present all the false arguments he wishes about "widespread" voter fraud and the unreliability of mail-in ballots. But there is no evidence to support his claims that either of these is true. Experts across the country have repeatedly pointed out the reliability of ballots submitted by mail (of which Trump and many in his administration have taken advantage) and the overall integrity of our electoral system. Only someone who fears losing would suggest an election could be rigged.

What to do? A place to start might be with the Republican leaders in the Senate, the House, and the party itself. It was bad enough that they have remained silent -- and some would say complicit -- in the face of Trump's many previous transgressions, including being accused of threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine until it gave him dirt on Joe Biden (Trump denies there was any quid pro quo), his obsequious fawning over Putin, his lies about pretty much everything, and his disgusting attacks on women, minorities, the press and the institutions of government. But what's done is done. We cannot go back.

Looking to the present and future, if there ever was a time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Thune, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise, and the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel to step up and put the country ahead of the party, it is now.

It might be worth their while to ask themselves why they got into politics to begin with. Was it to gain fame and power? If so, there is little hope they will be of any use to America. But if, by chance, they went into politics because they believed in the nobility of public service, were attracted to the idea of making a contribution to society, and wanted to preserve and strengthen our democracy, then this is their moment.

This is their moment to say: "We care more about our country than our own political fortunes. Mr. President, enough is enough. Quit casting false aspersions on our electoral process. Either agree here and now to accept the results or withdraw your candidacy."

Were they to do so, two things are certain: Trump would explode against them on Twitter, but they would forever secure their places in history as people who helped to save America. Not really a tough choice.

Whether one liked or supported the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack Obama, on Thursday it was obvious that all three men believed deeply in the goodness of America, the nobility of public service, and the promise of our future. And, perhaps, more importantly, they believe in what founding father John Adams said: "Ours is a government of laws, and not of men."

It was not lost on anyone who watched on Thursday that the man who lives and works where Clinton, Bush, and Obama did, disrespected a national hero and shrunk from the moment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 83495

Reported Deaths: 1516
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events