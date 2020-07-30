Clear

Jennifer Holliday took us to church to honor John Lewis

Former President Bill Clinton recounts a story Congressman John Lewis told him when they first met in the 1970s while delivering a tribute at Lewis' memorial.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It took a powerful singer to usher in the spirit to bid a powerful man farewell.

Singer Jennifer Holliday sang Thursday at the funeral service for Congressman John Lewis, which was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The event capped a six-day memorial for Lewis, a beloved civil rights icon.

Holliday first came to fame as a Tony Award-winning member of the original Broadway cast of "Dreamgirls." Her rendition of "And I Am Telling You" is now legendary.

She took center stage at Ebenezer to honor Lewis with the hymn, "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last."

"You may seek earthly power, and fame/And the world might be impressed by your great name," she sang. "Soon the glories of this life will all soon be past/But only what you do for Christ will last."

Holliday sparked a backlash in 2017 after she agreed to perform at an inauguration-related welcome concert for President Donald Trump.

She later changed her mind about performing, citing opposition from the LGBTQ community which has long supported her.

Holliday was not the only singer to move those in attendance of the funeral.

Famed gospel singers Marvin Winans and and his brother BeBe Winans gave a rousing performance of "Good Trouble."

Marvin Winans shared that he, Bebe and their sister CeCe Winans sang for Lewis in the final days of his life.

He and his brother then led those gathered in a rendition of one of the songs they sang for Lewis: "We Shall Overcome."

