Clear
BREAKING NEWS TN AMBER Alert cancelled after 1-year-old boy found safe in Georgia Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for July 30: Coronavirus, police, stimulus, Hong Kong, Germany

Tropical storm Isaias has formed just south of Puerto Rico making it the earliest 9th named storm for the Atlantic Hurricane season on record. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

All 50 states have now issued warnings about mysterious packages of seeds people have been getting in the mail. Officials think they may be related to a type of scam designed to increase positive online reviews. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

More than 150,000 people in the US have now died of Covid-19, and global cases have topped 15 million. The US has the most cases, with nearly 4.5 million, followed by Brazil (2.5 million) and India (1.6 million). Australia and Japan recorded their highest single-day case numbers yet, and places like Italy, which were hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, are extending emergency measures into the next few months. The medical community has also expressed concern about the state of African countries. The International Rescue Committee says cases there are much higher than official numbers suggest, due to lack of testing, stigma, and damaged medical infrastructure. The World Health Organization has also warned that there has been an acceleration of cases in sub-Saharan Africa, an area initially thought to be spared from the worst of the pandemic.

2. Police

The Justice Department is sending more federal agents and investigators to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee as part of an initiative aimed at helping local and state authorities tackle a spike in violent crime. Past administrations have done the same thing, and it typically isn't controversial. But given the Trump administration's stance on current nationwide unrest, and the President's renewed "law and order" persona, local and state leaders have been pushing back on his deployment of federal efforts. The administration just reached an agreement with Oregon to withdraw federal officers from parts of Portland after they were sent there earlier this month to allegedly protect federal assets amid prolonged protests for racial justice and police accountability.

3. Stimulus

Congress has doled out trillions in coronavirus relief aid, but a new report from the Treasury Department finds states and localities have used less than 25% of that money so far. That number underscores a common complaint -- that the money has come with so many restrictions and has been distributed so slowly that local leaders can barely use it. It also could complicate the next round of relief. House Democrats want to send an additional $1 trillion in support to states, while the Republican plan contains no additional funding, but changes the flexibility of existing relief rules. By the way, Congress is reportedly no closer to agreeing on a final deal, and the clock is running out on the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement. Some economists say that extra boost is helping keep the economy afloat, and when it expires at the end of the month, unemployed Americans won't be the only ones in trouble.

4. Hong Kong

Four Hong Kong student activists have been arrested for their social media posts under the city's sweeping new national security law imposed by China at the beginning of the month. The students, ages 16 to 21, are being investigated under a part of the law that deals with secession. The arrests have incensed human rights activists, who have vehemently opposed the national security law. There are also concerns that wider crackdowns may be coming now that the city's legislative elections are right around the corner in September. However, given the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, the elections may ultimately be postponed.

5. Germany

The US will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany, making good on a controversial Trump administration plan that will cost billions of dollars over the next few years to execute. The withdrawal has been criticized by bipartisan US leaders and international allies, since many think the move will weaken the US' strategic position regarding Russia and undermine relations with Germany, NATO and Europe. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney even said the move was "a gift to Russia." The President has justified the decision by saying Germany doesn't spend enough on defense. The NATO target for defense spending is 2% of a member country's GDP. Germany spends about 1.38%, and the US spends about 3.4%. However, a 2019 NATO report revealed only seven of its 29 member countries were meeting the 2% threshold.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Malik B., founding member of the Roots, has died at 47

A statement from the group called him "a beloved brother" and "one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Colin Kaepernick and Anthony Fauci will be honored as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award laureates

Two of the biggest names in two of the biggest crises the country is facing right now.

A landmark study reveals what makes a successful relationship

Apparently, it's more about what you're able to build rather than who you build it with( Aww!).

Lamborghini's new super car isn't legal to operate on public roads

Have fun tooling up and down your driveway, then.

An Australian hotel bans two rowdy emus for bad behavior

They were probably just ... emusing themselves.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2024

That's the year global air travel will finally recover from the Covid-19 crisis, according to the International Air Transport Association. The group says lack of consumer confidence, a decline in business travel, and fresh coronavirus spikes around the world will contribute to a sluggish recovery.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Racism is bad for everyone's health."

T Gonzales, a member of Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer's administration. Fischer has recommended that the city's Metro Council pass a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. His administration says racism contributes to poverty and other disadvantages that affect health and wellbeing.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here >>>

AND FINALLY

Tiny shark rescue! 

It only takes three minutes for a guy and this very lost shark to become good buds.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81572

Reported Deaths: 1489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10690208
Mobile7683180
Montgomery5885138
Madison450125
Tuscaloosa369461
Baldwin286520
Shelby278430
Marshall272728
Lee235640
Unassigned221049
Morgan203114
Etowah174319
DeKalb153710
Elmore148635
Walker140759
Calhoun12536
Dallas122722
Houston118712
Russell11211
Franklin111720
St. Clair10979
Limestone108011
Cullman101810
Colbert95011
Autauga94920
Lauderdale9469
Escambia87214
Chambers79638
Talladega79012
Tallapoosa77178
Dale72917
Butler72835
Jackson6903
Coffee6645
Covington65120
Chilton6375
Blount6233
Pike6167
Lowndes54124
Barbour5384
Marengo49613
Marion49624
Clarke4539
Hale43225
Bullock42511
Perry4033
Winston40110
Wilcox3929
Randolph37810
Monroe3703
Conecuh35010
Sumter35016
Pickens3409
Bibb3362
Macon29512
Washington29410
Lawrence2670
Choctaw26512
Crenshaw2643
Greene23711
Henry2273
Cherokee2117
Geneva1980
Clay1824
Lamar1772
Fayette1565
Cleburne1091
Coosa882
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100822

Reported Deaths: 1020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby19522273
Davidson18545194
Rutherford568249
Hamilton534445
Knox344427
Williamson302122
Sumner301468
Unassigned29315
Out of TN268812
Wilson194120
Trousdale15656
Bradley155510
Sevier15415
Montgomery152410
Putnam146513
Robertson134416
Hamblen110110
Tipton10269
Blount9577
Maury9535
Washington8402
Bedford80610
Macon79413
Hardeman73211
Lake7220
Madison70011
Bledsoe6541
Sullivan6507
Loudon5753
Fayette5748
Anderson5365
Dickson5341
Gibson4741
Cheatham4664
Dyer4595
Rhea4541
McMinn44220
Jefferson4412
Lawrence4086
Henderson3730
Lauderdale3716
Hardin3507
Cumberland3466
Cocke3421
Warren3393
Carter3334
Coffee3330
Obion3304
Smith3222
Haywood3195
Greene3165
Giles3048
Monroe2979
Roane2941
DeKalb2691
McNairy2684
Hawkins2543
Marshall2342
Franklin2323
Lincoln2181
Hickman1980
Wayne1911
Marion1834
Weakley1822
Crockett1793
Claiborne1780
White1753
Chester1690
Campbell1601
Carroll1542
Henry1510
Grainger1400
Polk1230
Decatur1200
Unicoi1200
Overton1181
Cannon1050
Jackson1030
Union1020
Grundy892
Sequatchie880
Humphreys873
Meigs840
Johnson810
Hancock702
Scott680
Morgan641
Perry640
Fentress630
Stewart630
Benton551
Clay520
Houston480
Lewis391
Moore370
Van Buren290
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events