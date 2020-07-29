Clear

Coronavirus is ravaging entire South Texas families and medical teams

CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on two families who were victim to coronavirus in South Texas.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough, CNN

Rolando and Yolanda Garcia were doing everything they could to protect themselves from the coronavirus. They rarely ventured out of their home in the Rio Grande Valley. One of their children described them as "retired home bodies."

After the Memorial Day weekend, more businesses started reopening and more people started venturing out in larger numbers. Priscilla Garcia believes her parents were infected with Covid-19 during a trip to their neighborhood grocery store. The Rio Grande Valley has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot that Priscilla describes as living in "the fire pit of hell."

The symptoms quickly emerged but the couple initially tested negative for the coronavirus. Then Yolanda started having fainting spells. Rolando developed flu-like symptoms. On June 28th, the couple needed emergency help. They were taken to different hospitals.

A week later on July 4th, Rolando's body "ended up shutting down on its own," his daughter said.

Four days later, Yolanda suffered a heart attack and Priscilla had one last chance to speak with her mother.

"I just told her that dad was waiting for her and that he was ready to take her with him," Priscilla told CNN. "He knew that they couldn't be apart."

Rolando and Yolanda Garcia were children when they met in San Juan, Texas, a South Texas border town. They became high school sweethearts, went to their senior prom together. Rolando joined the Army and came back to Texas to marry Yolanda.

The Garcias were together all the time. They had three children. Rolando worked as a food broker and Yolanda ran a beauty shop next to their home.

Two wooden urns with the names of Rolando and Yolanda Garcia sit on a living room table surrounded by a small bouquet of flowers, angel figurines and two portraits of a couple that spent their entire lives together.

Priscilla built the shrine to her parents in their San Juan, Texas, home as her family waits for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to pass so they can safely hold a memorial service.

Their children still can't fathom that the coronavirus pandemic took their parents away in what seemed like an instant. Priscilla hopes people will hear of the tragedy and suffering her parents endured and take the pandemic more seriously.

"It's very unbelievable and shocking," said Priscilla. "To the people who haven't had it, be very careful because it will come for you. You're fine until you're not."

The elder Garcias weren't the only ones to get sick. Priscilla was infected after spending several days caring for her parents before they went to the hospital. Priscilla's husband and daughter were also infected but have only felt mild symptoms. She has been quarantined in her parents' home until the virus passes.

Yolanda's sister was also stricken with Covid-19 and is on a ventilator. The Garcia family ordeal is a testament to how vicious the coronavirus has been on South Texas families.

The pain inflicted on families is what Dr. Martin Schwarcz, a pulmonary physician, says is one of stunning realities of this pandemic. Dr. Schwarcz treats critically Covid-19 patients in several hospital intensive care units.

More than 600 people have died of the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The vast majority of those have died just in the month of July. The sudden spike in deaths is taking its toll on the medical teams treating the patients. Nurses are left emotionally drained as they endlessly deliver bad news to families.

Dr. Schwarcz recalled having to call a woman recently and break the news that her father was quickly deteriorating and would probably not survive through the night. The doctor said the woman started crying, pleading with him to not let her father pass away because the virus had already killed her mother and sister.

"It's very hard. We're seeing entire families in our communities ravaged by the virus," said Dr. Schwartz. "A lot of deaths inside one single family. It's terrible."

The saga of Salvador and Imelda Muñoz captures the ruthless path the coronavirus can take. Salvador, 91, and Imelda, 86, never ventured out of their homes. Their children arranged for an in-home nurse to care for them.

In June, the elderly couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. What they didn't know is that their nurse's son had been infected, then the nurse got sick and within days both Salvador and Imelda were also struck with Covid-19, according to Marie Silva, the couple's daughter.

The family says the 42-year-old nurse, who was a mother of three children, died within ten days of getting sick.

The Muñoz couple ended up in the hospital, but Silva says her mother was showing signs of improving. The family started making plans for her to return home, but she suffered a heart attack.

Silva says what makes her mother's death so difficult to accept is that nursing teams were so overwhelmed with patients that they couldn't respond to her mother in time.

"There was not enough staff to attend to her and she didn't make it," Silva told CNN. "It was horrible. I was upset. I was angry. She was already cold. Nobody had caught it."

In another hospital room, Salvador was getting worse with every passing day. The family arranged one final video call. With a nurse on his end holding a phone, Silva says all of his children gathered around and thanked him for being a good father, that he was loved and that he would never be forgotten.

"He didn't cry. He never cried. He's such a strong man," Silva said. "But I could see the pain in his eyes."

On July 10th, Silva and her family gathered for her mother's memorial service. In the middle of the service, the family learned that Salvador had passed away. Three days later the couple was buried together.

"His job here was done," said Silva. "He was ready to go with his wife. He loved her. I know that they're together and my dad wouldn't have had it any other way."

The families ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic all share the common theme and frustration that so many people around them don't take the pandemic seriously enough. They see too many people not wearing masks. Too many people filling up restaurants or bowling alleys and far too many people who they believe still view the pandemic as an exaggerated hoax.

These families have experienced the realities of this virus in a profound way. They've seen their loved ones left suffering alone in hospital rooms, gasping for air until they take their last breaths.

"That's what this virus does to you. It debilitates you to the point where you can't eat, you can't drink. You can barely breath, you can't talk. That's what I want people to know," said Silva.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81572

Reported Deaths: 1489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10563203
Mobile7495177
Montgomery5838138
Madison444521
Tuscaloosa367558
Baldwin279317
Shelby272629
Marshall271526
Lee232240
Unassigned205745
Morgan199813
Etowah172317
DeKalb15239
Elmore147534
Walker140757
Dallas121521
Calhoun12066
Houston116211
Franklin110520
Russell11041
Limestone104710
St. Clair10419
Cullman99910
Autauga94120
Colbert93111
Lauderdale9289
Escambia85913
Chambers79038
Tallapoosa77078
Talladega7659
Butler72235
Dale71317
Jackson6693
Coffee6495
Covington64419
Chilton6145
Pike6127
Blount6071
Lowndes54124
Barbour5354
Marengo49213
Marion48824
Clarke4439
Hale43123
Bullock42211
Perry3973
Winston39010
Wilcox3889
Randolph37110
Monroe3623
Sumter34915
Conecuh3429
Pickens3409
Bibb3302
Macon29412
Washington28810
Choctaw26412
Lawrence2610
Greene23711
Crenshaw2363
Henry2243
Cherokee2067
Geneva1940
Clay1774
Lamar1731
Fayette1515
Cleburne1051
Coosa872
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99044

Reported Deaths: 999
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby19245269
Davidson18377194
Rutherford557948
Hamilton525344
Knox333727
Williamson298621
Sumner296268
Unassigned29253
Out of TN274111
Wilson190220
Trousdale15656
Bradley152510
Sevier14975
Montgomery14829
Putnam145813
Robertson131516
Hamblen106110
Tipton10008
Maury9334
Blount9157
Macon78913
Washington7862
Bedford78510
Hardeman72611
Lake7210
Madison67710
Bledsoe6531
Sullivan6307
Fayette5678
Loudon5603
Dickson5101
Anderson5004
Gibson4651
Cheatham4594
Dyer4575
Rhea4521
McMinn43820
Jefferson4202
Lawrence4046
Lauderdale3646
Henderson3490
Hardin3447
Cumberland3376
Warren3323
Cocke3251
Carter3224
Haywood3194
Coffee3180
Obion3164
Smith3102
Greene3005
Giles2997
Monroe2899
Roane2731
DeKalb2651
McNairy2592
Hawkins2422
Marshall2212
Franklin2183
Lincoln2081
Wayne1861
Hickman1850
Marion1844
Weakley1772
Crockett1723
White1723
Claiborne1690
Chester1650
Campbell1521
Carroll1512
Grainger1310
Henry1211
Decatur1170
Overton1161
Polk1160
Unicoi1100
Cannon1020
Jackson990
Union930
Grundy892
Sequatchie860
Humphreys833
Meigs830
Johnson720
Hancock690
Scott670
Morgan621
Fentress610
Perry610
Stewart600
Benton531
Clay480
Houston420
Lewis371
Moore360
Van Buren280
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events