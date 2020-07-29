Clear
5 things to know for July 29: Stimulus, William Barr, election 2020, DACA, tech hearing

Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands along with the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles are under tropical storm advisories. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has who will be impacted the worst from the latest tropical system.

Parents, you have one less thing to worry about in the pandemic: your teen's screen time. It's the quality of the content they consume that's important right now, not the quantity, according to a new report. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Stimulus

Republicans aren't happy with their Senate leaders' new coronavirus relief proposal, and they aren't trying to hide it. Among the biggest complaints was the $1.75 billion allotted to a new FBI building, which even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes. The bill also allots a controversial $8 billion for the Department of Defense, including funds that would go toward military programs cut in order to pay for the Trump administration's southern border wall. GOP lawmakers have made it clear there is going to have to be a lot of negotiating if they want to get the bill off the ground. Stimulus or no stimulus, the pandemic isn't slowing down. The World Health Organization now says Covid-19 is spreading in "one big wave." That's good news because the organization doesn't think the virus is affected by seasonal trends. It's bad news because it means the spread of the virus is dependent more on personal responsibility and human behavior.

2. William Barr

Democrats clashed with Attorney General William Barr in a tense House Judiciary Committee hearing. The Democratic-led committee grilled Barr on recent episodes that some lawmakers say raise concerns about whether or not the Justice Department has become politicized and overstepped its power. Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler grilled Barr about his handling of recent nationwide protests and accused the Attorney General of bringing in federal forces to bolster President Trump's reelection profile. Barr said he has a federal duty to protect American property in places where protests are still going on, like Portland. He also accused the committee of seeking to discredit him. Nadler has said the House is looking into impeaching Barr for his actions.

3. Election 2020

Joe Biden says he'll announce his running mate for this fall's presidential election next week, putting an end to months of feverish speculation on who the presumptive nominee will pick as his potential VP. Could it be Sen. Kamala Harris? Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes with Harris' name at the top along with a set of talking points about her. However, other Democratic leaders are worried about something completely different. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the heads of the Justice, Defense, Homeland Security and the Interior departments to commit to not using federal agents if protests erupt in American cities after November's election -- specifically if President Trump loses and refuses to leave office. Meanwhile, the President has completed a full about-face and announced he will accept the Republican presidential nomination in North Carolina as originally planned.

4. DACA

The Trump administration has announced it will not accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The administration also will limit renewals to one year instead of two while it reviews the program. President Trump has spent the last three years trying to end the Obama-era program, which shields some undocumented immigrants from deportation if they came to the US as a child. Last month, the Supreme Court blocked his latest attempt to pull the plug, so the administration's decision to simply put the program on pause could be seen as a stopgap until they figure out a new approach.

5. Tech hearing

The House Judiciary Committee will host four of the world's most powerful tech CEOS today during a hearing meant to hammer out the future of online platform dominance. It sounds dry, but if you think about it, the four companies involved -- Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook -- make up a staggering amount of our online activity, especially during a time when we're physically isolated. Today's hearing is designed to determine whether the companies have abused that dominance to overtake the online marketplace. Among other things, Amazon is under scrutiny for its use of seller data; Apple, over its app store policies; Facebook, for its acquisition strategy and its dominance in online advertising; and Google, for its own practices in search and advertising.

