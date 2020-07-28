Clear
Alabama adds 1,180 new coronavirus cases; total at 80,309

Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he posts video claiming masks are unnecessary

Twitter has limited some functionality on Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he tweeted a video that ran afoul of the company's policies on Covid-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Twitter restricted Donald Trump Jr.'s ability to tweet after he posted a video featuring a doctor making false claims about coronavirus cures and stating that people "don't need masks" to prevent the virus from spreading, a Twitter spokesperson said Tuesday.

Some of the account's functionality, including the ability to tweet, will be limited for 12 hours, the spokesperson said.

The video, which was published by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News and went viral online on Monday, featured a group of doctors making false and dubious claims related to coronavirus, including that masks are unnecessary.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube removed the video after it started to go viral.

President Donald Trump also retweeted multiple versions of the video on Twitter, but he did not upload a version of the video to the site. His son did, which is why Twitter only took action against Trump Jr.'s account, a company spokesperson said.

Trump Jr.'s spokesperson had tweeted earlier that Twitter had suspended the president son's account. Twitter said in a statement that the account had "not been permanently suspended."

Twitter has asked the President's son to delete the tweet with the video. The company has already removed it from public view.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 80309

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10420203
Mobile7361176
Montgomery5768138
Madison433221
Tuscaloosa363658
Baldwin272717
Marshall270526
Shelby268429
Lee228640
Unassigned198645
Morgan197313
Etowah169017
DeKalb14989
Elmore146634
Walker139857
Dallas120721
Calhoun11576
Houston113911
Franklin109820
Russell10811
Limestone103110
St. Clair10159
Cullman9859
Autauga93220
Colbert92211
Lauderdale9189
Escambia84115
Chambers77938
Tallapoosa76978
Talladega7489
Butler71835
Dale70517
Jackson6553
Coffee6445
Covington64119
Pike6037
Blount6011
Chilton6005
Lowndes53824
Barbour5294
Marengo48413
Marion48424
Clarke4409
Hale42923
Bullock40911
Perry3873
Winston38710
Wilcox3859
Randolph36710
Monroe3623
Sumter34815
Conecuh3409
Pickens3389
Bibb3272
Macon29112
Washington27810
Choctaw26312
Lawrence2540
Greene23511
Crenshaw2293
Henry2233
Cherokee2057
Geneva1920
Clay1754
Lamar1671
Fayette1445
Cleburne1011
Coosa852
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 96489

Reported Deaths: 978
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18654264
Davidson18136188
Rutherford551448
Hamilton515844
Knox324026
Williamson294321
Sumner292568
Unassigned29073
Out of TN263113
Wilson187620
Trousdale15616
Bradley149210
Montgomery14559
Putnam142711
Sevier14014
Robertson129616
Hamblen100810
Tipton9668
Maury9044
Blount8507
Bedford78010
Macon77012
Washington7500
Lake7160
Hardeman70411
Bledsoe6491
Madison63610
Sullivan5986
Loudon5443
Fayette5418
Dickson4991
Anderson4694
Cheatham4534
Rhea4501
Dyer4465
Gibson4381
McMinn43020
Jefferson3922
Lawrence3886
Lauderdale3456
Hardin3367
Cumberland3256
Henderson3200
Carter3184
Warren3173
Coffee3090
Cocke3021
Greene2955
Haywood2944
Obion2944
Smith2942
Giles2735
Monroe2717
DeKalb2551
Roane2491
McNairy2472
Hawkins2242
Marshall2182
Franklin2133
Lincoln1971
Wayne1861
Hickman1810
Marion1754
White1683
Weakley1652
Claiborne1630
Crockett1623
Chester1550
Campbell1481
Carroll1392
Grainger1150
Henry1151
Overton1111
Polk1100
Unicoi1080
Decatur1050
Cannon980
Jackson970
Grundy872
Union840
Sequatchie830
Meigs810
Humphreys773
Johnson700
Hancock680
Perry600
Morgan591
Stewart590
Scott570
Fentress560
Benton501
Clay460
Houston420
Moore370
Lewis341
Van Buren260
Pickett191

 

 

