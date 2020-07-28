Clear

Last quarter was probably the worst on record for the US economy

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow defends the Trump administration's plan to give Americans only 70 percent of their previous wages, down for many from $600 per week.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 8:11 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy is emerging from what experts think will be its worst quarter on record. Although that's behind us now and conditions have improved since the country ground to a halt in April, the recovery remains fragile and could ultimately disappoint hopeful economists.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will report just how bad the second quarter was on Thursday, in its first estimate of gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy.

Economists polled by Refinitiv expect an annualized decline of 34.1% between April and June. That would be the worst quarter since the BEA began keeping quarterly records in 1947. It would also be more than four times worse than the decline during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

That would confirm what experts have been saying for months: America is in a recession, commonly defined as two straight quarters of economic contraction. Between January and March, the economy contracted by 5%.

A fragile recovery

America shut down around mid-March when the pandemic first swept across the country. April was arguably the worst month of the lockdown, with most of the country under stay-at-home orders, shops shuttered and schools closed. No businesses, from mom-and-pop stores to multinational corporations, were spared the impact of the pandemic.

Since then, business has picked up again, and economists predict GDP will jump sharply in the current, third quarter of the year. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for example, predicts an annualized increase of 13.3% between July and September.

But the quality of the recovery is less about how it starts, and more about how sustainable it is in the long-run, said Michael Gregory, deputy chief economist at BMO.

For example, the United States added a whopping 7.5 million jobs in May and June, but still remains down nearly 15 million jobs since February.

While many people are expected to be able to return to work, the pace of the labor market rebound is vital to the recovery. That is because America's economy relies heavily on consumer spending, and consumers spend less when they are out of work.

"Our concern all along has been that short of a vaccine or herd immunity or clear effective treatment both business and consumer confidence wouldn't rebound to what they were before. That would be a shadow hanging over consumer spending," Gregory said.

A lot could still go wrong.

The recovery is fragile, and unfortunately there is plenty that could still upset it. Covid-19 infections are still rising across the country and states are rolling back their reopening plans. Some workers are afraid to return to work, while others can't because they are caring for family members. On top of that, pandemic government benefits, including expanded unemployment aid, are running out.

Senate Republicans are proposing another $1 trillion pandemic relief package, which would cut the federal boost to unemployment benefits to $200 on top of regular benefits, compared with $600 in previous government relief.

During the pandemic, the additional $600 per week has kept millions of Americans afloat. In some cases, it even paid more than people were earning while they were working.

But some economists and law makers are worried that benefits that are too high might keep workers from returning to the labor market. Policy makers are shouldered with the tricky job to find the right amount of jobless aid so that Americans can live and help rebuild the economy, but are also incentivized to go back to work when possible.

With an unemployment rate still at 11.1% — higher than during the most dire times of the financial crisis — cutting unemployment benefits too much could have serious consequences for consumer spending, which accounts for some two-thirds of US economic growth. The US unemployment rate is expected to fall to 10.3% in the July jobs report due next week.

But experts are worried about the the slowing pace of the jobs recovery.

Last week, initial applications for unemployment benefits ticked up for the first time in 16 weeks, adding to worries about the state of the recovery. This week's report, which is also due Thursday morning, is expected to show another increase.

Economists think it will take years for US GDP to get back to where it was before the pandemic.

A report from Fitch ratings said Monday that the effect of the coronavirus recession will be felt for years to come, with US GDP in 2025 still more than 3% lower than where it could have been without coronavirus.

-- Phil Mattingly contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79129

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10420203
Mobile7361176
Montgomery5768138
Madison433221
Tuscaloosa363658
Baldwin272717
Marshall270526
Shelby268429
Lee228640
Unassigned198645
Morgan197313
Etowah169017
DeKalb14989
Elmore146634
Walker139857
Dallas120721
Calhoun11576
Houston113911
Franklin109820
Russell10811
Limestone103110
St. Clair10159
Cullman9859
Autauga93220
Colbert92211
Lauderdale9189
Escambia84115
Chambers77938
Tallapoosa76978
Talladega7489
Butler71835
Dale70517
Jackson6553
Coffee6445
Covington64119
Pike6037
Blount6011
Chilton6005
Lowndes53824
Barbour5294
Marengo48413
Marion48424
Clarke4409
Hale42923
Bullock40911
Perry3873
Winston38710
Wilcox3859
Randolph36710
Monroe3623
Sumter34815
Conecuh3409
Pickens3389
Bibb3272
Macon29112
Washington27810
Choctaw26312
Lawrence2540
Greene23511
Crenshaw2293
Henry2233
Cherokee2057
Geneva1920
Clay1754
Lamar1671
Fayette1445
Cleburne1011
Coosa852
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 96489

Reported Deaths: 978
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18654264
Davidson18136188
Rutherford551448
Hamilton515844
Knox324026
Williamson294321
Sumner292568
Unassigned29073
Out of TN263113
Wilson187620
Trousdale15616
Bradley149210
Montgomery14559
Putnam142711
Sevier14014
Robertson129616
Hamblen100810
Tipton9668
Maury9044
Blount8507
Bedford78010
Macon77012
Washington7500
Lake7160
Hardeman70411
Bledsoe6491
Madison63610
Sullivan5986
Loudon5443
Fayette5418
Dickson4991
Anderson4694
Cheatham4534
Rhea4501
Dyer4465
Gibson4381
McMinn43020
Jefferson3922
Lawrence3886
Lauderdale3456
Hardin3367
Cumberland3256
Henderson3200
Carter3184
Warren3173
Coffee3090
Cocke3021
Greene2955
Haywood2944
Obion2944
Smith2942
Giles2735
Monroe2717
DeKalb2551
Roane2491
McNairy2472
Hawkins2242
Marshall2182
Franklin2133
Lincoln1971
Wayne1861
Hickman1810
Marion1754
White1683
Weakley1652
Claiborne1630
Crockett1623
Chester1550
Campbell1481
Carroll1392
Grainger1150
Henry1151
Overton1111
Polk1100
Unicoi1080
Decatur1050
Cannon980
Jackson970
Grundy872
Union840
Sequatchie830
Meigs810
Humphreys773
Johnson700
Hancock680
Perry600
Morgan591
Stewart590
Scott570
Fentress560
Benton501
Clay460
Houston420
Moore370
Lewis341
Van Buren260
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events