Clear

How Tom Cotton accidentally told an appalling truth

Article Image

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) described slavery as a "necessary evil" in his ongoing effort to prevent US schools from teaching the 1619 Project, an initiative from The New York Times that reframes American history around the date of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Issac Bailey

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas probably thought he was being clever when he accidentally said the quiet part aloud to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for an article that ran Sunday -- he said that slavery was a necessary evil to ensure the creation of the United States of America.

Here is what he told the paper: "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can't understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction."

It's a belief likely held by millions of White Americans and also by a number of white historians. It's just that Cotton said it more plainly and directly than most. It's that ability -- White Americans' penchant for compartmentalizing and rationalizing when it comes to issues of race -- that has made it possible for a president as inept and racist as Donald Trump to have any chance of being re-elected.

Even amid the racial reckoning underway in America, there's evidence that that type of rationalizing remains. Cotton is merely Exhibit A. For example, while polls show a growing percentage of White people are willing to acknowledge that Black people are treated differently by the criminal justice system, a majority tell pollsters they still believe Confederate monuments should essentially be left alone -- like Cotton does.

Cotton's plainspoken demonstration of racist rationalizing to the Arkansas paper began after he tried to use his position as a US Senator to cancel and smear the groundbreaking 1619 Project, a New York Times initiative that forced readers to see this nation's founding anew, through the eyes of the enslaved and those who came after them -- instead of through the eyes of the enslavers, as most traditional histories of America have done. Cotton wants to deny federal funding to schools who use the 1619 Project as a teaching tool. Several schools have adopted it; others plan to. I've used it in my journalism classes at Davidson College and will again this fall.

Cotton shouldn't be dictating what goes on inside classrooms, and those serious about free speech should vigorously oppose his proposed law, which would financially penalize school districts using the 1619 Project curriculum by depriving them of federal professional development funds and lowering their overall federal funding to reflect any "cost associated with teaching the 1619 Project, including in planning time and teaching time."

But that he attacked the 1619 Project in particular is telling. The project is an unapologetic series of essays and other works that has upended America's foundational story like little else. Its authors, led by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, didn't treat the founders as near god-like wise men. Instead, they told the truth about what it means for a nation to have been built on a contradiction: that all men are created equal but that Black people needed to be in chains and shackles. They explained why Black people decided to love a country that hated it and why it took Black people to make real the words the founders wrote but didn't live up to.

The project, released in 2019, explored historical connections between capitalism and slavery and showed why racism -- slavery's most obvious legacy in this country -- is one of the primary reasons we don't have a universal health care system like most of the developed world. The project raised the kinds of questions -- and presciently provided historical references and citations -- students need to grapple with during a time such as this.

Cotton's words to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reveal his motivation for attacking the project: because he appears to be more comfortable with US and Confederate myths about our country's founding. It seems to offend him that others don't care for those myths as much as he does. After social media erupted to call out his appalling remarks, he realized his error and quickly tried to backtrack Monday. He absurdly argued that he never said what he clearly said. And his buddies in conservative media have been quick to help him try to spin his way out of his clear admission.

They want the genie put back in the bottle because if it isn't, it will make their jobs more difficult. It won't be as easy to sidestep the nation's current efforts to confront racism.

Recall, again, what Cotton told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

"As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction."

On Monday, when his words were read back to him by Brian Kilmeade on Fox News, he chuckled and said "that is fake news, Brian. That's not what I said."

I'm not sure if we should call that a lie or just delusional.

He went on: "What I said is that many founders believed that only with the Union and the Constitution could we put slavery on the path to its ultimate extinction. That's exactly what Lincoln said. Of course, slavery is an evil institution in all its forms at all times in America's past or around the world today. But the fundamental moral principle of America is right there in the Declaration -- all men are created equal. And the history of America is the long and sometimes difficult struggle to live up to that principle."

Cotton, like so many others, clearly isn't comfortable speaking truthfully about this country's racial history. That's why they rely upon absurd qualifiers such as "necessary" for an institution as evil as race-based chattel slavery. In their telling, our great, wise founders were able to defeat what was then the world's lone superpower, ensure that this would be a democracy we could be proud of two and a half centuries later -- but they couldn't find a way to rid themselves of slavery? They supposedly put slavery on a path to extinction, as Cotton also claimed in the Democrat-Gazette article, but the institution grew by the millions in the decades before more than 600,000 Americans were killed in the Civil War.

Such logic can't withstand serious scrutiny. That's why Cotton would rather hold fast to myths. They are easy. Grappling with this country's racial history is hard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79129

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10258202
Mobile7193175
Montgomery5642137
Madison424121
Tuscaloosa353658
Baldwin266517
Marshall266126
Shelby263828
Lee224340
Unassigned194345
Morgan193312
Etowah164317
DeKalb14909
Elmore143734
Walker136457
Dallas118620
Franklin107819
Calhoun10766
Houston107411
Russell10471
Limestone10069
St. Clair9798
Cullman9469
Autauga90920
Lauderdale8939
Colbert87511
Escambia81215
Chambers77637
Tallapoosa76178
Talladega7179
Butler71434
Dale67616
Jackson6483
Coffee6335
Covington63318
Pike5967
Chilton5804
Blount5781
Lowndes53124
Barbour5234
Marengo47812
Marion47324
Clarke4329
Hale42522
Bullock40811
Wilcox3849
Perry3823
Winston38010
Monroe3613
Randolph35910
Sumter33915
Conecuh3339
Pickens3329
Bibb3172
Macon28612
Washington27210
Choctaw25812
Lawrence2440
Greene23210
Crenshaw2263
Henry2133
Cherokee1947
Geneva1860
Clay1663
Lamar1611
Fayette1385
Cleburne951
Coosa862
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 93936

Reported Deaths: 967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18331267
Davidson17836186
Rutherford538947
Hamilton505543
Knox310023
Williamson289621
Sumner288967
Unassigned28473
Out of TN262512
Wilson184020
Trousdale15596
Bradley14499
Montgomery14399
Putnam136111
Sevier13574
Robertson127816
Tipton9318
Hamblen88310
Maury8814
Blount7847
Bedford76310
Macon76211
Lake7100
Washington6940
Hardeman67011
Bledsoe6481
Madison61110
Sullivan5856
Fayette5258
Loudon5153
Dickson4910
Cheatham4464
Rhea4441
Dyer4365
Anderson4304
McMinn42320
Gibson4091
Lawrence3756
Jefferson3632
Lauderdale3276
Henderson3130
Carter3013
Cumberland3006
Hardin2997
Warren2933
Coffee2910
Cocke2891
Smith2852
Greene2845
Obion2764
Giles2685
Haywood2604
Monroe2577
McNairy2352
Roane2301
Hawkins2112
Marshall2092
DeKalb2041
Franklin2033
Lincoln1861
Wayne1831
Hickman1730
Marion1724
Claiborne1570
White1573
Crockett1503
Weakley1491
Chester1460
Campbell1441
Carroll1282
Overton1071
Henry1061
Polk1050
Grainger1010
Unicoi980
Jackson970
Decatur940
Cannon900
Grundy852
Sequatchie790
Union770
Meigs760
Humphreys733
Hancock640
Johnson630
Perry600
Stewart580
Morgan551
Fentress500
Scott500
Benton471
Clay410
Houston410
Moore360
Lewis331
Van Buren220
Pickett181

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events