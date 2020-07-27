5 things to know for July 27: Coronavirus, protests, stimulus, economy, Poland

Flu and pneumonia shots could have other unintended benefits: New studies suggest getting vaccinated may also reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The US has a quarter of all coronavirus cases worldwide, and has recorded at least 1,000 deaths for four days straight now. Experts are pleading for another shutdown, and it's looking more and more like the economy, both here and abroad, may be permanently altered by the pandemic. Yet, many local leaders are still digging their heels in on mask mandates. Where they are in place, they're either hard to enforce or conscientiously ignored by some law enforcement officers. In Hong Kong, not wearing a mask could land you with a $645 fine. In China and South Korea, cases are creeping back up to their highest rates in months. And the threat has breached the borders of North Korea. The isolated nation has recorded its first coronavirus case, reportedly brought in by a defector who recently returned to the country.

2. Protests

It was another weekend of protests, arrests and calls for justice. In Seattle, at least 47 protesters were arrested on Saturday night. The Department of Homeland Security has said a response team from US Customs and Border Protection will be sent to the city to remain on standby to help protect federal facilities. A similar situation has unfolded in Portland, Oregon, which has become a focal point of ongoing unrest after President Trump sent federal agents to the city earlier this month to protect federal property. Other demonstrations took over city streets in Aurora, Colorado; Oakland, California; Louisville, Kentucky and other locations. In Austin, Texas, a man was killed Saturday after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters. A suspect is in custody.

3. Stimulus

Senate Republicans are supposed to release their $1 trillion stimulus proposal today, but top White House negotiators are making a late push to scale back the legislation. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows both mentioned the possibility of moving forward on a less ambitious proposal, one that would focus on time-sensitive issues like school reopenings and the enhanced unemployment benefits that expire at the end of July. However, as it stands, the Republican proposal wouldn't renew those unemployment benefits outright. Instead, there would be another around of $1,200 stimulus checks and an extension of the federal eviction moratorium. Democrats have said they are in favor of extending the unemployment enhancements since the economy is still weak, but Republicans worry that the payments may deter people from going back to their jobs.

4. Economy

A new national survey from review service Yelp says 60% of restaurants that shut down during the pandemic could now be closed permanently. That amounts to about 15,770 different establishments, gone for good. One of the recent victims of this downturn is Trois Mec, a Los Angeles restaurant that earned a Michelin star in 2019. Its closure shows that the hardships are affecting all kinds of establishments, from mom-and-pop joints to fine dining hotspots. Retailers are suffering, too. So far this year, 21 private and public retailers have filed for bankruptcy, more than the total number of similar bankruptcies filed in all of 2019. Lucky Brand, Brooks Brothers, Heritage Brands and Ascena Retail Group, which owns brands like Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lane Bryant, were among the chains to either file for bankruptcy or announce closures in July alone.

5. Poland

Poland will begin withdrawing from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention today, sparking criticism from Polish citizens and European leaders. The Istanbul Convention, which is the first legally binding treaty of its kind in the world, aims to protect women against violence and discrimination. The decision to withdraw from the treaty was announced after Andrzej Duda was re-elected as the country's President earlier this month. As part of his campaign, Duda spoke out against LGBTQ rights. Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium, described Poland's withdrawal as "scandalous," and a Council of Europe official called it "alarming." Activists have said the withdrawal is a move toward effectively legalizing domestic violence.

TODAY'S NUMBER

99

That's how many days there are until the US Presidential Election on November 3. Some say the next few months could be among the most consequential in American history.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation. That's why it's imperative that we cast the appropriate actor for the appropriate role."

Actress Octavia Spencer, who appears in a new PSA calling for increased inclusion of those with disabilities in entertainment.

