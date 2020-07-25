Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At the debut of a brand new Texas ballpark, the cracks of bats echo through empty stands

The Texas Rangers hosted the Colorado Rockies for the first official game in the new $1.2 billion ballpark, Globe Life Field. It was a welcome moment of normalcy in a state devastated by high rates of deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19 in recent weeks. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

There's nothing quite like a summer baseball game -- except a baseball game in the summer of 2020.

In the age of a pandemic, ballparks are opening to players on the field but not to spectators. Gone are the thousands of sweaty fans, the hot dogs, the beer, the crowd-pleasing bits between innings.

Instead, cardboard cutouts of fans sit in the seats behind home plate. Sounds of cheering crowds blare through loudspeakers. The normally 162-game season has been shortened to 60 games.

Opening day was was especially bittersweet in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. The Texas Rangers hosted the Colorado Rockies for the first official game in the new $1.2 billion ballpark, Globe Life Field. It was a welcome moment of normalcy in a state devastated by high rates of deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Still, it wasn't quite the opening day that so many people here had imagined.

Fred Ortiz, of HKS Architects, has been working on the ballpark for four years, pouring his heart into a project along with the labor and skills of countless other people.

Earlier this week, Ortiz found himself sitting in the ballpark during batting practice before an exhibition game. He was trying to soak in the sounds of an empty arena that are normally drowned out by the fans -- the crack of a bat, the pop of a mitt catching a ball.

"Somehow those are amplified and it's almost a 'Field of Dreams' kind of experience because you're just sitting here watching the guys on the field with no one around you," he said. "It is kind of eerie."

The multipurpose stadium was designed to create unique experiences for the fans, Ortiz said. But they'll just have to wait a little while longer.

"I feel bad for those fans that truly want to be out here. I think that they're hungry for ... that live action, you know, live entertainment," he said. "We've got to take safety first and be careful with that in hopes that that day will come, and I think it will be yet another 'opening day.'"

In the new ballpark, one thing remains the same for the Rangers: Longtime announcer Chuck Morgan still sits in a booth and calls the game, his voice echoing throughout the stadium -- even if the 40,000 seats remain empty.

"I'm such a fan of the fans, and I hate it that they can't be here for the first game in a new ballpark," Morgan said. "They probably waited all year for baseball season. We've all had to make sacrifices and everything, and this is a big sacrifice to ask a baseball fan not to come to the game."

Morgan tried to maintain his legendary cheerful disposition, but it was clear he was not in his normal element. "I'm a little sad about it," he said.

There's not only concern for the fans but for the players. Officials are keeping a close eye on the teams. The Washington Nationals announced star Juan Soto tested positive for Covid-19, and he did not play in the season opener with the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

Soto has to test negative twice in a span of 24 hours in order to return to play, according to Major League Baseball protocol.

On Friday the MLB and MLB Players Association released the latest testing results through the end of Thursday, in which six out of 10,939 samples came back positive. Four of the positive tests were players and two were staff members.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who's now the CEO of the Miami Marlins, weighed in on the new normal for baseball earlier this week in a virtual press conference. Jeter said it would be "irresponsible" to bring fans back at this point, especially in a place like South Florida, a recent Covid-19 hotspot.

Jeter described the new baseball experience as "strange" without the fans and something that will require a lot of focus from the players.

"Look, no one's used to it, so it's going to take you back to playing summer ball when you're in grade school and high school," he said. "So it's going to take you back to true love of the game, but it will be a challenge to focus."

For Morgan, who's been announcing Rangers games for nearly 40 years, the experience is different but still better than nothing.

"The way I look at it, if this is what we have to do to have baseball -- at least 60 games worth of it -- then OK we'll do it," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 74365

Reported Deaths: 1395
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9809197
Mobile6901170
Montgomery5522134
Madison404021
Tuscaloosa341157
Marshall258525
Shelby253328
Baldwin247317
Lee219440
Morgan186412
Unassigned164043
Etowah154616
DeKalb14269
Elmore139434
Walker133855
Dallas117018
Franklin106417
Houston10239
Russell10061
Calhoun9706
Limestone9709
St. Clair9387
Cullman9118
Autauga89120
Lauderdale8579
Colbert84310
Escambia77214
Chambers75937
Tallapoosa74778
Butler70234
Talladega6718
Jackson6253
Dale61116
Covington60618
Coffee5955
Pike5797
Blount5521
Chilton5474
Lowndes52824
Barbour5074
Marion46122
Marengo45911
Clarke4259
Hale40922
Bullock40611
Winston37710
Wilcox3759
Perry3663
Randolph35410
Monroe3433
Sumter33014
Pickens3239
Conecuh3199
Bibb2972
Macon27912
Washington26210
Choctaw25312
Greene23110
Lawrence2270
Crenshaw2193
Henry2033
Cherokee1917
Geneva1780
Lamar1591
Clay1403
Fayette1325
Cleburne891
Coosa782
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 89078

Reported Deaths: 938
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17693263
Davidson17180179
Rutherford512745
Hamilton472041
Knox284421
Sumner279067
Williamson278821
Unassigned27143
Out of TN242312
Wilson177720
Trousdale15606
Bradley13599
Putnam13369
Montgomery13259
Sevier13024
Robertson122516
Tipton8998
Hamblen8276
Maury7924
Macon75311
Blount7287
Bedford72310
Lake7040
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman63810
Madison5779
Washington5770
Sullivan5266
Fayette5128
Loudon4933
Dickson4470
Rhea4181
Dyer4165
Cheatham4124
McMinn40220
Anderson3893
Gibson3601
Lawrence3426
Jefferson3301
Lauderdale3026
Cumberland2876
Smith2742
Henderson2730
Hardin2707
Warren2673
Carter2663
Cocke2581
Greene2485
Giles2425
Obion2414
Monroe2397
Coffee2340
Haywood2294
McNairy2062
Roane1960
DeKalb1951
Marshall1882
Franklin1803
Hawkins1752
Wayne1741
Lincoln1701
Hickman1640
White1503
Marion1484
Claiborne1430
Crockett1383
Chester1330
Weakley1281
Campbell1221
Carroll1092
Overton1021
Grainger980
Jackson930
Henry911
Polk890
Decatur880
Cannon870
Unicoi840
Grundy782
Union730
Sequatchie710
Humphreys673
Meigs620
Johnson570
Perry570
Stewart540
Hancock520
Morgan501
Fentress480
Scott430
Clay410
Benton381
Houston360
Moore350
Lewis250
Van Buren200
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events