Clear

People who are offended by 'Indian Matchmaking' prove its point

The new Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking" brings to light an ancient tradition that is still going on today.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by S. Mitra Kalita, CNN

Binge-watching and hate-watching go hand in hand, and so it's been with Netflix's "Indian Matchmaking."

The part-documentary, part-reality TV show follows the efforts of Sima Taparia of Mumbai as she sets up clients around the world, often with families in tow, into arranged marriages. There's Aparna, who needs her future husband to know Bolivia has salt flats; Vyasar, who carries a secret about his father trying to kill his third wife; and Pradhyuman, who concocts elaborate recipes such as peri-peri foxnuts with liquid nitrogen.

These Indian singles, they're not just like us. But Sima Auntie, as she is known, is in the business of marrying them off anyway, guided by a "biodata" page of likes, dislikes, educational background and a photo.

That's hardly the most offensive part. Despite trending on every social platform and the streaming service all week, the series has been criticized for perpetuating harmful stereotypes, colorism, sexism, elitism, heteronormativity, the caste system and the shallow, transactional nature of Indians looking for a life partner.

I'm ready to wade into the debate. (Hang on, muting my mentions on Twitter...) As someone who has spent her whole life as an Indian, much of her career chronicling the country and its diaspora, and written two books on global Indians, I think the criticism is misplaced.

Sima Auntie is not the problem. We are the problem.

I fear that the art of nuance and subtlety has been lost on critics. They want a deeper discussion of the rampant colorism on display here (the word "fair" to refer to skin tone is used over and over, without second thought.). They want acknowledgment of entrenched and intentional endogamy that maintains Indian power structures, rooted in caste and wealth. They want mothers and mothers-in-law to stop meddling and enforcing impossible-to-meet standards.

But this is us. The critics are not wrong but their target is. That the show was filmed before George Floyd died but released after makes this reality even more poignant. Unilever announced last month that it is removing the word "fair" from its Fair & Lovely line of skin-whitening products. The company now says it chooses to emphasize "glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance."

As Americans know all too well, corporate policy is one matter; changing the hearts and minds of family and society is much harder. Herein lies the genius of "Indian Matchmaking." Maybe an Oscar-nominated director like Smriti Mundhra knows exactly what she is doing; just look at her narrative pacing, music selection and cutaway moments with adorable, elderly couples. Her decisions are intentional and calculated and intended to effect change. That's the role and power of media. She's not redeeming the cavalier manner in which families perpetuate inequality and outdated thinking. She's exposing it.

The mirror is being held up and it's impossible to look away.

Those who are offended by it often prove "Indian Matchmaking's" point. We mock Aparna for her snobbish, exacting ways as she says not hating someone makes for a successful date. Yet even this criticism is loaded with the unattainable expectations we put on Indian women. Her reference to Bolivian salt flats, also chastised as elitist, is among the scant examples in the eight-part docuseries of a world view beyond, say, a Texas axe-throwing club or a Mumbai nightclub. What she seeks in a partner is intellectual compatibility. Don't we have that right?

The spotlight on the derivative manner and ancient customs of matchmaking in India -- that far-off country where arranged marriage rivals snake charmers in Western cliched depictions -- should force us to reconsider allegedly more modern practices. Like swiping right.

Among the revolutionary bits of advice from Sima Auntie: Focus on one match at a time. Don't move on till you've ruled him or her out. I think of what a friend in New York City once called the "-er" problem in online dating. "There's always someone hotter, better, taller, richer out there," she told me, exasperated and single into her mid-30s. She left New York City and quickly found love in a smaller pond.

It is too easy to look at Indian society as oppressive through the lens of arranged marriage and demand disruption -- versus challenging the whole institution, East or West, love or arranged, IRL or online.

Indeed, there are quieter revolutions within "Indian Matchmaking," such as the number of subjects who are divorced or the products of divorce. Once taboo among Indian families, divorce is explained away by Sima Auntie with the proclamation: "Marriages are breaking like biscuits." She matter-of-factly assures the clients she will find them matches.

Why? Because Sima Auntie is the ultimate businesswoman and her ability to change is a revolution itself, representing the chameleon-like adaptation of Indians in a connected world. Confronted with nontraditional, challenging candidates to place, she does not give up, instead turning to life coaches, astrologers and fellow matchmakers who might have more modern networks.

But why, critics rightfully ask, were all the matches heterosexual? India struck down sodomy laws and decriminalized homosexuality two years ago.

Here, I have faith in the undercurrent of capitalism and globalization that runs through "Indian Matchmaking." After all this hype, there surely will be a second season. And surely Sima Auntie will find someone to help her arrange same-sex couples -- as long as she gets her cut.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 74365

Reported Deaths: 1395
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9552197
Mobile6797170
Montgomery5429130
Madison388616
Tuscaloosa332857
Marshall254621
Shelby245928
Baldwin242316
Lee217240
Morgan183011
Unassigned151640
Etowah149516
DeKalb14079
Elmore137133
Walker129354
Dallas117318
Franklin105117
Houston10028
Russell9911
Limestone9467
St. Clair9107
Calhoun9086
Cullman8887
Autauga87720
Lauderdale8269
Colbert82310
Chambers75634
Escambia74415
Tallapoosa73375
Butler69834
Talladega6528
Jackson6133
Coffee5915
Covington58718
Dale5878
Pike5727
Blount5281
Chilton5274
Lowndes52424
Barbour5014
Marengo45111
Marion44921
Clarke4169
Hale40922
Bullock40311
Winston3739
Wilcox3689
Perry3593
Randolph34810
Monroe3473
Sumter32414
Pickens3149
Conecuh3109
Bibb2842
Macon27612
Choctaw24512
Washington2459
Greene22810
Lawrence2160
Crenshaw2103
Henry2013
Cherokee1817
Geneva1670
Lamar1541
Clay1362
Fayette1285
Cleburne841
Coosa742
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 86987

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17278260
Davidson16956179
Rutherford501645
Hamilton460441
Sumner272165
Unassigned27213
Williamson271721
Knox270321
Out of TN234512
Wilson174620
Trousdale15566
Bradley13309
Putnam13139
Montgomery12889
Sevier12694
Robertson119716
Tipton8778
Hamblen7936
Maury7584
Macon74710
Bedford71110
Blount7097
Lake7030
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman6149
Madison5628
Washington5230
Fayette5108
Sullivan4896
Loudon4843
Dickson4210
Rhea4101
Dyer4005
Cheatham3974
McMinn39320
Anderson3743
Gibson3461
Lawrence3326
Jefferson3171
Cumberland2876
Lauderdale2876
Smith2682
Warren2623
Hardin2607
Henderson2520
Cocke2511
Carter2502
Greene2434
Giles2344
Coffee2330
Obion2304
Monroe2257
Haywood2244
McNairy1951
DeKalb1921
Roane1890
Marshall1782
Franklin1713
Wayne1690
Lincoln1651
Hawkins1622
Hickman1610
White1453
Marion1434
Claiborne1350
Chester1320
Crockett1303
Weakley1231
Campbell1151
Carroll1072
Overton1021
Grainger970
Jackson910
Henry881
Cannon870
Decatur850
Polk850
Grundy772
Unicoi770
Sequatchie690
Humphreys633
Meigs620
Union610
Perry560
Johnson540
Morgan501
Stewart500
Fentress480
Hancock430
Clay410
Scott390
Benton371
Moore350
Houston340
Lewis270
Van Buren190
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events