Clear

5 things to know for July 24: Coronavirus, RNC, police, China, ISIS

A triple threat in the tropics as multiple storms threaten land this weekend. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast path and strength of each storm.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Our apologies! We told you about the Dolly Parton rooftop bar yesterday, but included the wrong link. Here's the right one -- trust us, it's worth a click.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US has now surpassed 4 million Covid-19 cases, and experts are pleading for another nationwide shutdown to keep things from getting worse. More than 150 prominent US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and others have signed a letter urging politicians to take the unpalatable, but potentially necessary step. As it stands, statisticians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Covid-19 may end up being a top 10 leading cause of death in the nation for 2020. Despite the dire warnings, new CDC guidelines for opening schools push hard for an in-person return. If you're still looking for an ideal mask when you need to be in public, a new study suggests masks are more effective if they have two or three layers of protection.

2. RNC

The Jacksonville portion of this summer's Republican National Convention is off. President Trump said the timing of the event was "just not right," but added that other convention activities will still be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is a big turnaround for Trump, who has been touting his planned speech in Jacksonville since moving the convention's main events from Charlotte after the city raised concerns about coronavirus precautions. It's no secret that Florida has been a coronavirus hotspot for a while now, and several Republican lawmakers had said they were not going to travel to convention activities in the state. A person familiar with the situation said that may have made the President wary of getting stuck in another sparsely-attended event, like last month's disappointing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

3. Police

President Trump says he wants to dispatch as many as 75,000 federal agents to quell what he describes as violent crime in major US cities. That is, to put it simply, a LOT of federal agents: According to the latest data, there were approximately 100,000 federal law enforcement officers in the entire United States in 2016. The President has been leaning hard into a "law and order" persona lately, despite pushback from local leaders. He seems especially interested in Chicago, where Mayor Lori Lightfoot has resisted warnings the President would send federal officers to her city. Meanwhile, the Justice Department's independent watchdog agency says it will investigate the use of force by federal law enforcement officers during recent protests in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC.

4. China

China has ordered the closure of the United States consulate in Chengdu, which is a direct response to the imminent closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas. A spokesman from the Chinese foreign ministry put all the blame on the US, and accused staff at the Chengdu location of "interfering in China's internal affairs and harming China's national security interests." In between these dueling consulate closures, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbed more strong words at the country after a top Chinese diplomat at the Houston consulate suggested the staff there may defy US orders to vacate. He appeared to cast these vacillating US-China tensions as a modern-day Cold War, saying that "securing our freedoms from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time."

5. ISIS

ISIS appears to be exploiting security gaps in Iraq caused by the pandemic in order to launch more attacks in the country and its neighbor, Syria. A new report submitted to the UN Security Council says the group is consolidating in Iraq and Syria, which used to make up its core region. Its activities there appear to be getting more brazen as well, suggesting the group is more confident in its ability to successfully carry out attacks. Iraq has seen a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, and just surpassed 100,000 cases. The country's military leaders have long warned that a major outbreak there would reduce their ability to counteract ISIS activity.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Princess Cruises cancels sailing until mid-December 

If your idea of getting away from it all involves a cruise ship, your short-term options are dwindling.

Disney delays big 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' movie releases

Because, let's face it, they'll be best enjoyed with a crowd.

TikTok has unveiled a $200 million fund to pay its creators

The company wants to keep its platform's top talent, so people will keep scrolling (and scrolling and scrolling).

The newest NHL team has a name, and it's the Seattle Kraken!

Release the "Release the Kraken!" jokes!

The Washington football team has a new interim team name and it's ...

... the Washington Football Team.

TODAY'S NUMBER

701 million

That's how many tons of plastic waste will be polluting the environment by 2040, and that's if the world embarks on an immediate and globally-coordinated effort to reduce consumption. If not, that number could be much higher.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice. What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong."

NBA star LeBron James, who is among a growing number of NBA players taking time during media interviews to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed during a police raid of her Kentucky apartment in March.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Incredible trick shots, from simple to mind-blowing

No plans this weekend? You could always try to recreate some of these nifty trick shot setups. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 72696

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9552197
Mobile6797170
Montgomery5429130
Madison388616
Tuscaloosa332857
Marshall254621
Shelby245928
Baldwin242316
Lee217240
Morgan183011
Unassigned151640
Etowah149516
DeKalb14079
Elmore137133
Walker129354
Dallas117318
Franklin105117
Houston10028
Russell9911
Limestone9467
St. Clair9107
Calhoun9086
Cullman8887
Autauga87720
Lauderdale8269
Colbert82310
Chambers75634
Escambia74415
Tallapoosa73375
Butler69834
Talladega6528
Jackson6133
Coffee5915
Covington58718
Dale5878
Pike5727
Blount5281
Chilton5274
Lowndes52424
Barbour5014
Marengo45111
Marion44921
Clarke4169
Hale40922
Bullock40311
Winston3739
Wilcox3689
Perry3593
Randolph34810
Monroe3473
Sumter32414
Pickens3149
Conecuh3109
Bibb2842
Macon27612
Choctaw24512
Washington2459
Greene22810
Lawrence2160
Crenshaw2103
Henry2013
Cherokee1817
Geneva1670
Lamar1541
Clay1362
Fayette1285
Cleburne841
Coosa742
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 86987

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17278260
Davidson16956179
Rutherford501645
Hamilton460441
Sumner272165
Unassigned27213
Williamson271721
Knox270321
Out of TN234512
Wilson174620
Trousdale15566
Bradley13309
Putnam13139
Montgomery12889
Sevier12694
Robertson119716
Tipton8778
Hamblen7936
Maury7584
Macon74710
Bedford71110
Blount7097
Lake7030
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman6149
Madison5628
Washington5230
Fayette5108
Sullivan4896
Loudon4843
Dickson4210
Rhea4101
Dyer4005
Cheatham3974
McMinn39320
Anderson3743
Gibson3461
Lawrence3326
Jefferson3171
Cumberland2876
Lauderdale2876
Smith2682
Warren2623
Hardin2607
Henderson2520
Cocke2511
Carter2502
Greene2434
Giles2344
Coffee2330
Obion2304
Monroe2257
Haywood2244
McNairy1951
DeKalb1921
Roane1890
Marshall1782
Franklin1713
Wayne1690
Lincoln1651
Hawkins1622
Hickman1610
White1453
Marion1434
Claiborne1350
Chester1320
Crockett1303
Weakley1231
Campbell1151
Carroll1072
Overton1021
Grainger970
Jackson910
Henry881
Cannon870
Decatur850
Polk850
Grundy772
Unicoi770
Sequatchie690
Humphreys633
Meigs620
Union610
Perry560
Johnson540
Morgan501
Stewart500
Fentress480
Hancock430
Clay410
Scott390
Benton371
Moore350
Houston340
Lewis270
Van Buren190
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events