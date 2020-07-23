Clear
Taylor Swift will drop a surprise new album tonight

Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift has grown from country sweetheart to pop mogul over 13 years.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Surprise! Taylor Swift is releasing a new album this week, one she wrote and recorded entirely in isolation.

The world has less than one day to prepare for "Folklore," Swift's eighth studio album. The pop titan announced its sudden release on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening," she wrote, likely referencing her canceled tour for her August 2019 album, "Lover." "But there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen."

Apparently, that thing was "Folklore," an album Swift said she's "poured all of [her] whims, dreams, fears and musings into." She wrote and recorded the whole thing in isolation, she said, but she had help from cowriters like Bon Iver, the Grammy Award-winning indie crooner, and the prolific producer and songwriter and frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Gone are the days of Swift's usual album release tactics -- weeks of hinting and countdown clocks, Instagram scrubbing and the theorizing among diehard fans. Less than one year ago, Swift released "Lover" with many of those tactics, including changing her Instagram color scheme and teasing song titles in magazine covers. But the world she released "Lover" into in August 2019 looks quite different now.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're iving in keep reminding me tht nothing is guaranteed," she wrote. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

Swift has stayed semi-quiet in 2020 since the release of her Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," in January. On Thursday night, though, she'll kick off the album's release with the music video premiere of "Cardigan," a new song Swift said also wrote and directed the music video for.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 72696

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9275190
Mobile6443168
Montgomery5329127
Madison374116
Tuscaloosa328257
Marshall246121
Shelby239827
Baldwin216415
Lee211738
Morgan178411
Etowah144015
Unassigned140039
DeKalb13618
Elmore131333
Walker127153
Dallas115816
Franklin104417
Russell9651
Houston9508
Limestone9307
St. Clair8855
Calhoun8706
Autauga86320
Cullman8597
Lauderdale8159
Colbert80510
Chambers74834
Tallapoosa72474
Escambia69715
Butler69333
Talladega6298
Jackson5973
Covington57717
Dale5688
Pike5626
Coffee5554
Lowndes52424
Chilton5074
Blount4981
Barbour4874
Marion44121
Marengo43811
Clarke4038
Hale40322
Bullock40211
Wilcox3639
Winston3589
Perry3513
Randolph33810
Monroe3323
Sumter32513
Pickens3129
Conecuh2999
Bibb2822
Macon26911
Choctaw24412
Washington2349
Greene22510
Lawrence2100
Crenshaw2053
Henry1983
Cherokee1747
Geneva1580
Lamar1451
Clay1352
Fayette1245
Cleburne821
Coosa741
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 84417

Reported Deaths: 888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16966257
Davidson16695173
Rutherford482843
Hamilton452340
Unassigned27072
Sumner267062
Williamson264819
Knox257821
Out of TN226810
Wilson168819
Trousdale15486
Bradley12848
Putnam12758
Montgomery12229
Robertson118415
Sevier11744
Tipton8408
Hamblen7436
Macon7369
Maury7124
Lake7020
Bedford69610
Blount6636
Bledsoe6431
Hardeman5798
Madison5303
Washington5020
Fayette4958
Sullivan4576
Loudon4433
Rhea4091
Dickson4020
McMinn38419
Dyer3835
Cheatham3824
Anderson3353
Gibson3301
Lawrence3246
Jefferson2891
Cumberland2766
Lauderdale2685
Smith2612
Warren2483
Cocke2381
Hardin2387
Greene2374
Carter2252
Giles2234
Coffee2210
Monroe2137
Henderson2110
Haywood2064
Obion1913
DeKalb1841
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1683
Wayne1590
Roane1560
Hawkins1552
Hickman1540
Lincoln1520
White1383
Marion1354
Claiborne1270
Chester1260
Crockett1153
Weakley1091
Campbell1061
Overton1001
Grainger920
Carroll902
Jackson900
Polk790
Cannon780
Decatur750
Henry751
Unicoi750
Grundy742
Sequatchie680
Humphreys632
Meigs610
Union590
Perry530
Johnson520
Stewart480
Fentress460
Morgan461
Clay390
Hancock390
Scott390
Moore340
Benton331
Houston310
Lewis220
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

