Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 2,283 new coronavirus cases; total at 72,696 Full Story

Kim Kardashian West addresses Kanye West's mental health and asks for compassion

CNN's Chloe Melas reports on Kim Kardashian West's message in an Instagram Stories post in which she addressed Kanye West's mental health and asked for compassion.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kim Kardashian West has shared a message about her husband Kanye West and mental health.

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, Kardashian West acknowledged that West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said it's "incredibly complicated and painful" for many to understand.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,' she wrote. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

She went on to call her husband a "brilliant but complicated" person and pointed out the struggles he has dealt with, including the loss of his mother, Donda West, in 2007.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," she continued. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

A source close to West, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, said, "Kanye's close friends and team are concerned and everyone's top priority is to make sure that he's getting the help he needs."

The source added that West was evaluated by a doctor on Monday who decided that he did not need to be hospitalized but that he will undergo another evaluation on Wednesday. But the source would not comment on the posts West made about his marriage.

Kardashian West's post comes three days after West held a presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, in which he emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and his family. The appearance caused some media personalities and others on social media to speculate about West's wellbeing.

West has previously been open about his mental health. He spoke to David Letterman last year and said that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and discussed an involuntary psychiatric hold he underwent in 2016.

"They have this moment where they put you, they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know," he said. "That's something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment."

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone," West explained at the time. "This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things."

West has previously said he does not regularly take medication for his condition. His wife seemed to address that she is somewhat powerless in helping her husband seek help without him agreeing to seek it himself.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Her husband posted a series of since-deleted tweets on social media late Tuesday, suggesting he has considered divorcing Kardashian West.

She did not address any specific statements from her husband in her post.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 72696

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9275190
Mobile6443168
Montgomery5329127
Madison374116
Tuscaloosa328257
Marshall246121
Shelby239827
Baldwin216415
Lee211738
Morgan178411
Etowah144015
Unassigned140039
DeKalb13618
Elmore131333
Walker127153
Dallas115816
Franklin104417
Russell9651
Houston9508
Limestone9307
St. Clair8855
Calhoun8706
Autauga86320
Cullman8597
Lauderdale8159
Colbert80510
Chambers74834
Tallapoosa72474
Escambia69715
Butler69333
Talladega6298
Jackson5973
Covington57717
Dale5688
Pike5626
Coffee5554
Lowndes52424
Chilton5074
Blount4981
Barbour4874
Marion44121
Marengo43811
Clarke4038
Hale40322
Bullock40211
Wilcox3639
Winston3589
Perry3513
Randolph33810
Monroe3323
Sumter32513
Pickens3129
Conecuh2999
Bibb2822
Macon26911
Choctaw24412
Washington2349
Greene22510
Lawrence2100
Crenshaw2053
Henry1983
Cherokee1747
Geneva1580
Lamar1451
Clay1352
Fayette1245
Cleburne821
Coosa741
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 84417

Reported Deaths: 888
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16966257
Davidson16695173
Rutherford482843
Hamilton452340
Unassigned27072
Sumner267062
Williamson264819
Knox257821
Out of TN226810
Wilson168819
Trousdale15486
Bradley12848
Putnam12758
Montgomery12229
Robertson118415
Sevier11744
Tipton8408
Hamblen7436
Macon7369
Maury7124
Lake7020
Bedford69610
Blount6636
Bledsoe6431
Hardeman5798
Madison5303
Washington5020
Fayette4958
Sullivan4576
Loudon4433
Rhea4091
Dickson4020
McMinn38419
Dyer3835
Cheatham3824
Anderson3353
Gibson3301
Lawrence3246
Jefferson2891
Cumberland2766
Lauderdale2685
Smith2612
Warren2483
Cocke2381
Hardin2387
Greene2374
Carter2252
Giles2234
Coffee2210
Monroe2137
Henderson2110
Haywood2064
Obion1913
DeKalb1841
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1683
Wayne1590
Roane1560
Hawkins1552
Hickman1540
Lincoln1520
White1383
Marion1354
Claiborne1270
Chester1260
Crockett1153
Weakley1091
Campbell1061
Overton1001
Grainger920
Carroll902
Jackson900
Polk790
Cannon780
Decatur750
Henry751
Unicoi750
Grundy742
Sequatchie680
Humphreys632
Meigs610
Union590
Perry530
Johnson520
Stewart480
Fentress460
Morgan461
Clay390
Hancock390
Scott390
Moore340
Benton331
Houston310
Lewis220
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events