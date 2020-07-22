Clear

This Florida Republican just delivered a master class in how *not* to apologize

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) apologized after he got into a heated exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). According to an account published by The Hill's Matthew Lillis, Yoho said "f**king bitch" as he walked away.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Wednesday morning, Florida Republican Rep. Ted Yoho took to the House floor to deliver an "apology."

Why the quote marks, you ask? Read on! But first, here's exactly what Yoho said (special thanks to CNN's Ali Main for this transcript):

"I stand before you this morning to address the strife I injected into the already contentious Congress. I have worked with many members in this chamber over the past four terms, members on both sides of the aisle, and each of you know I'm a man of my word, so let me take a moment to address this body.

"I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of my language. The offensive name calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.

"As my colleagues know, I'm passionate about those affected by poverty. My wife Carolyn and I started out together at the age of 19 with nothing. We did odd jobs and we were on food stamps. I know the face of poverty, and for a time, it was mine. That is why I know people in this country can still, with all it's faults, rise up and succeed and not be encouraged to break the law. I will commit to each of you that I will conduct myself from a place of passion and understanding that policy and political disagreement be vigorously debated with the knowledge that we approach the problems facing our nation with the betterment of the country in mind and the people we serve. I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country."

OK, so, let's take a step back.

At issue is a confrontation between Yoho and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the New York Democrat's view on crime and policing on Monday. Here's how CNN reported on the exchange:

"According to an account published in The Hill, Yoho said 'f**king bitch' as he walked away.

"Yoho's office denies that he made the comment, telling CNN in a statement that he "made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her policies to be: bullshit."

Ocasio-Cortez seemed to confirm the version of events first reported in The Hill, however, when she tweeted this on Tuesday afternoon:

"I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation's Capitol yesterday.

"Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.

"But hey, 'b*tches' get stuff done."

Plus, The Hill reporter who witnessed the back-and-forth stuck to his reporting and the original story despite Yoho's denials.

All of which brings us back to the House floor on Wednesday morning and Yoho's attempt to clean up the mess he made earlier in the week.

What's so fascinating about Yoho's statement is that he repeatedly seems to contradict himself and undermine his planned "apology".

To wit:

* "I stand before you this morning to address the strife I injected into the already contentious Congress." Ok, we are off to a good start!

* "I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful." Yes, yes this is all going nicely!

* "The offensive name calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." Er, what? So, Yoho is saying he did not in fact say what AOC (and The Hill reporter) are saying he said to her. But that he is sorry if they were "misconstrued" that way. Here's the thing: He either called her a "f**king bitch" or he didn't. That term doesn't leave a lot to be misconstrued. Or misunderstood.

* "I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country." Did someone ask Yoho to apologize for his "passion or for loving my God, my family and my country?" Did I miss that? And what does that have to do with whether he yelled an epithet about another member of Congress?

Don't insult the word "apology" by calling what Yoho did on Wednesday an apology. Apologies sound like this: I am sorry for what I did (or said). It was a mistake. I will do my absolute best to not let it happen again.

That's not even close to what Yoho offered up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 70413

Reported Deaths: 1325
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9088188
Mobile6279161
Montgomery5244125
Madison365814
Tuscaloosa324855
Marshall242620
Shelby233927
Lee208838
Baldwin207715
Morgan174410
Etowah142215
DeKalb13428
Elmore129027
Unassigned128335
Walker125850
Dallas115013
Franklin103816
Russell9500
Houston9258
Limestone9046
St. Clair8574
Calhoun8496
Autauga84520
Cullman8397
Lauderdale7988
Colbert7859
Chambers74333
Tallapoosa71772
Butler68833
Escambia67613
Talladega6168
Jackson5823
Covington56916
Dale5574
Coffee5544
Pike5526
Lowndes52124
Chilton4913
Barbour4844
Blount4791
Marion43617
Marengo43311
Hale40222
Clarke3987
Bullock39610
Wilcox3589
Winston3528
Perry3393
Randolph33710
Sumter32513
Monroe3233
Pickens3107
Conecuh2979
Bibb2782
Macon26410
Choctaw23812
Washington2259
Greene2249
Lawrence2050
Crenshaw2003
Henry1943
Cherokee1727
Geneva1500
Lamar1401
Clay1322
Fayette1225
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81944

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16904252
Davidson16545172
Rutherford471643
Hamilton442440
Williamson259918
Sumner257162
Knox253918
Out of TN217910
Wilson166419
Trousdale15476
Unassigned13811
Bradley12718
Putnam12678
Montgomery11969
Robertson116015
Sevier11564
Tipton8358
Hamblen7386
Macon7299
Lake7020
Bedford69510
Maury6894
Bledsoe6431
Blount5926
Hardeman5777
Madison5223
Fayette4957
Washington4900
Sullivan4446
Loudon4373
Rhea4090
Dickson3980
Dyer3835
McMinn38219
Cheatham3754
Anderson3273
Gibson3271
Lawrence3216
Jefferson2841
Cumberland2736
Lauderdale2675
Smith2592
Warren2483
Greene2384
Cocke2311
Hardin2317
Carter2202
Coffee2200
Giles2132
Monroe2137
Henderson2060
Haywood2034
Obion1913
DeKalb1801
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1663
Wayne1570
Hawkins1532
Hickman1500
Lincoln1480
Roane1470
Marion1344
White1323
Chester1250
Claiborne1240
Crockett1133
Weakley1091
Campbell1021
Overton981
Grainger920
Jackson870
Carroll852
Polk750
Grundy732
Cannon720
Unicoi700
Decatur690
Henry690
Sequatchie640
Humphreys622
Meigs600
Union560
Johnson520
Perry520
Stewart470
Fentress450
Morgan451
Scott380
Hancock370
Clay350
Benton321
Moore320
Houston310
Lewis210
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events