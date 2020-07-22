Clear

Two couples include a rare comet in their proposals for a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic engagement

A New York couple got engaged under a comet and captured the moment in a spectacular picture.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Two couples had their eyes on the sky when getting engaged, capturing a rare comet the moment the question was popped.

The Neowise comet is a rare comet that only comes around every 6,800 years, according to NASA, and will only be seen in the sky until July 23.

To make their proposals to their girlfriends even more special, two different men -- with the same idea -- decided to use the comet as a backdrop.

Here's how the proposals came together.

A last minute masterpiece

For John Nicotera the cosmic event ended up being a plan B. His original plans to propose to his girlfriend, Erica Pendrak, 26, in Oregon, fell through due to Covid-19.

"I've been very bummed because I was going to do it a Crater Lake and it was going to awesome," he told CNN.

Nicotera, who is a self-proclaimed "space junkie," had been following the comet, and after blanking on how to make up for his planned proposal, it clicked.

"This could be our engagement," he said he thought to himself. "This is not going to happen in our lifetime or five generations' lifetimes."

Nicotera decided to take Pendrak up to Old Forge, New York, near his family's camp to see the comet. He had been in touch with his friend Tim Leach, who was an avid photographer and lived in the ares, to get a feel for the best sport.

On the way, he realized he forgot binoculars, he called Leach hoping he had a pair he could borrow, but he unfortunately did not. The two then decided to meet up with their girlfriends together so they could see the comet through Leach's camera.

Nicotera then spilled the beans to Leach about proposing and the two came up with a last minute plan. They didn't even finalize it until right before Nicotera proposed.

The couples were taking pictures with the comet when Nicotera knew it was his moment. He walked over to Leach and told him in the next picture he was doing it.

"Every single star was out ... it was too special to let it go," he said.

He got down on one knee, and asked Pendrak to marry him. The funny part was, he had to tell her not to move for seven seconds to get the shot. After they celebrated, they staged another photo to make sure the euphoric moment was captured.

"Tim froze time for us so we could live this moment forever," Nicotera said. "I've never seen anything so beautiful."

The perfect setup

Brian Thompson's proposal to Hanna Allen, 28, also included a stunning picture-perfect shot of the Neowise.

"Brian is very much into photography ... and love, loves taking pictures of stars and astrology," Allen told CNN.

He had been tracking the comet and she said she had not seen it yet, so he decided to take her out to the farm where they live in Bahama, North Carolina, so they could take a picture with the cosmic wonder.

"He had the light shining on me so he could get us in the picture, so I couldn't see anything," she said. "So then he just pops up out of nowhere and is down on one knee asking me to marry him."

She said she had no idea that he was going to propose and was so excited she didn't even care about the humidity or the fact that she was wearing sweatpants.

"He told me he proposed to a one-in-a million under a comet we only see every 6,800 years," Allen said.

"All of his friends are mad at him because he set the standard because who else would propose under a comet," she joked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 70413

Reported Deaths: 1325
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9088188
Mobile6279161
Montgomery5244125
Madison365814
Tuscaloosa324855
Marshall242620
Shelby233927
Lee208838
Baldwin207715
Morgan174410
Etowah142215
DeKalb13428
Elmore129027
Unassigned128335
Walker125850
Dallas115013
Franklin103816
Russell9500
Houston9258
Limestone9046
St. Clair8574
Calhoun8496
Autauga84520
Cullman8397
Lauderdale7988
Colbert7859
Chambers74333
Tallapoosa71772
Butler68833
Escambia67613
Talladega6168
Jackson5823
Covington56916
Dale5574
Coffee5544
Pike5526
Lowndes52124
Chilton4913
Barbour4844
Blount4791
Marion43617
Marengo43311
Hale40222
Clarke3987
Bullock39610
Wilcox3589
Winston3528
Perry3393
Randolph33710
Sumter32513
Monroe3233
Pickens3107
Conecuh2979
Bibb2782
Macon26410
Choctaw23812
Washington2259
Greene2249
Lawrence2050
Crenshaw2003
Henry1943
Cherokee1727
Geneva1500
Lamar1401
Clay1322
Fayette1225
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81944

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16904252
Davidson16545172
Rutherford471643
Hamilton442440
Williamson259918
Sumner257162
Knox253918
Out of TN217910
Wilson166419
Trousdale15476
Unassigned13811
Bradley12718
Putnam12678
Montgomery11969
Robertson116015
Sevier11564
Tipton8358
Hamblen7386
Macon7299
Lake7020
Bedford69510
Maury6894
Bledsoe6431
Blount5926
Hardeman5777
Madison5223
Fayette4957
Washington4900
Sullivan4446
Loudon4373
Rhea4090
Dickson3980
Dyer3835
McMinn38219
Cheatham3754
Anderson3273
Gibson3271
Lawrence3216
Jefferson2841
Cumberland2736
Lauderdale2675
Smith2592
Warren2483
Greene2384
Cocke2311
Hardin2317
Carter2202
Coffee2200
Giles2132
Monroe2137
Henderson2060
Haywood2034
Obion1913
DeKalb1801
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1663
Wayne1570
Hawkins1532
Hickman1500
Lincoln1480
Roane1470
Marion1344
White1323
Chester1250
Claiborne1240
Crockett1133
Weakley1091
Campbell1021
Overton981
Grainger920
Jackson870
Carroll852
Polk750
Grundy732
Cannon720
Unicoi700
Decatur690
Henry690
Sequatchie640
Humphreys622
Meigs600
Union560
Johnson520
Perry520
Stewart470
Fentress450
Morgan451
Scott380
Hancock370
Clay350
Benton321
Moore320
Houston310
Lewis210
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events