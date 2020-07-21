Clear
BREAKING NEWS Powerlines, tree down in the area of Mill Road in Madison Full Story

They were trying to save a species. Instead, scientists created a fish that's part sturgeon, part paddlefish, all accident

Researchers in Hungary were trying to save the Russian sturgeon from extinction. Instead, they accidentally created the hybrid "sturddlefish."

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A group of Hungarian aquatic scientists was looking for ways to save the fish responsible for some of the world's finest caviar from extinction.

Instead, they made a Frankenfish.

But their accidental hybrid, a fish that's part American paddlefish and part Russian sturgeon, could benefit fish farming and the industry's carbon footprint. And on their own, the fish are a marvel of biology.

Though they haven't been formally named yet, fellow fishery researchers have given them the moniker "sturddlefish."

The "sturddlefish" study appeared this month in the scientific journal Genes.

How it happened

The initial goal of the study was to encourage the critically endangered sturgeon to reproduce asexually. That isn't quite how it went.

The Russian sturgeon, instead, hybridized with the American paddlefish, the first time the two have ever hybridized successfully in captivity. The paddlefish was originally meant to provide sperm -- not its DNA -- to help the sturgeon reproduce on its own.

The sturgeon isn't so genetically different from paddlefish -- they belong to the same group, Acipenseriformes. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, sturgeon and paddlefish both provide tasty caviar.

But they weren't supposed to hybridize. Previous hybridization attempts between American paddlefish and other sturgeons hadn't worked, the authors wrote. And for their evolutionary similarities, the two have vastly different feeding habits, preferred habitats and physical characteristics.

Plus, the two fish would never have met naturally. The American paddlefish dwells in the Mississippi River Basin, and the Russian sturgeon inhabits Russian rivers. The Russian sturgeon is considered extremely valuable for its roe, or eggs. Both species are threatened by shrinking habitats and overfishing.

While the caviar that comes from sturgeons is a delicacy, the fish themselves are exceedingly rare in Russian waters. That's why the researchers, all from Hungary, wanted to encourage the sturgeon to reproduce through gynogenesis, which uses the treated sperm of another species to coax the specimen's eggs to develop.

But in gynogenesis, the DNA of the sperm specimen isn't supposed to transfer to the offspring.

What the hybrids could do next

There were two types of hybrid fish: One of them is one part paddlefish, two parts sturgeon, and the other is one part paddlefish, four parts sturgeon. Most of them, between 62% to 74%, survived one month after hatching.

Both hybrids resembled the sturgeon, with its ridged back and short nose, though one of them did have a pointier snout reminiscent of its paddlefish parent.

"The how and why are still open questions," said lead author Jenő Káldy, an aquaculture researcher at Hungary's National Agricultural Research and Innovation Centre's Research Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture. The two likely hybridized because the sturgeon was slow to evolve. This means there are likely fewer differences between its morphology and genes and those of other species, including, apparently, the American paddlefish.

Sturgeon hybrids are typically used in aquaculture and provide around 20% of global caviar production, the researchers said. But if the hybrids adopt the paddlefish parents' habits and learn to feed on plankton and other microscopic organisms instead of the more discerning sturgeon's diet of crustaceans and larger fare, they may play "an important role in adapting pond aquaculture to the challenges of climate change," the authors wrote.

Put simply, if these "sturddlefish" end up not needing to be fed and instead can rely on natural plankton in their habitats, the carbon emissions that would've resulted from feeding them will shrink. Paired with their high market value, the accidental hybrids could end up being more valuable than their creators imagined.

As for saving the endangered sturgeon, the study "has taken us closer to our aims," Káldy said.

For now, though, the hybrids live peacefully at a research facility in Hungary, where there's no risk they'll invade non-native waters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8901185
Mobile6150161
Montgomery5178124
Madison358814
Tuscaloosa321555
Marshall240019
Shelby228727
Lee204338
Baldwin199014
Morgan172210
Etowah135615
DeKalb13257
Elmore126827
Walker125750
Unassigned118034
Dallas114113
Franklin102716
Russell9360
Houston8928
Limestone8795
Autauga83820
St. Clair8284
Cullman8267
Calhoun8146
Lauderdale7738
Colbert7579
Chambers73933
Tallapoosa70772
Butler68232
Escambia64012
Talladega6028
Jackson5763
Covington55316
Coffee5464
Pike5466
Dale5384
Lowndes51523
Barbour4794
Chilton4773
Blount4651
Marion43016
Marengo42811
Hale40123
Bullock39510
Clarke3877
Wilcox3519
Winston3508
Perry3353
Randolph32810
Sumter32313
Monroe3183
Pickens3087
Conecuh2909
Bibb2742
Macon26110
Choctaw23812
Greene2209
Washington2199
Henry1923
Lawrence1850
Cherokee1727
Crenshaw1723
Geneva1460
Lamar1341
Clay1242
Fayette1215
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79754

Reported Deaths: 847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16702245
Davidson16223166
Rutherford461841
Hamilton434140
Williamson256218
Sumner250561
Knox241318
Out of TN21849
Wilson162819
Trousdale15436
Unassigned13371
Bradley12397
Putnam12147
Montgomery11738
Robertson114314
Sevier11124
Tipton8098
Macon7038
Lake7020
Bedford68810
Maury6654
Hamblen6606
Bledsoe6411
Hardeman5567
Blount5387
Madison5002
Fayette4737
Washington4700
Sullivan4276
Loudon4083
Rhea4010
Dickson3900
Dyer3734
Cheatham3714
McMinn37119
Gibson3121
Lawrence3026
Anderson3003
Jefferson2641
Cumberland2556
Lauderdale2545
Greene2233
Warren2223
Smith2192
Cocke2171
Giles2072
Carter2052
Coffee2050
Hardin2037
Haywood1924
Monroe1857
Henderson1750
Obion1753
Marshall1662
Franklin1643
McNairy1621
Wayne1500
DeKalb1451
Hawkins1452
Hickman1430
Lincoln1430
Marion1324
Roane1250
White1243
Chester1200
Claiborne1180
Crockett1053
Weakley1011
Campbell1001
Overton911
Carroll802
Grainger740
Grundy722
Jackson720
Cannon710
Polk700
Unicoi690
Henry630
Humphreys622
Sequatchie610
Decatur590
Meigs530
Johnson520
Union500
Perry490
Stewart470
Morgan421
Fentress410
Scott360
Clay340
Moore320
Benton301
Hancock300
Houston300
Lewis190
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events