Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gurley Public Library temporarily closed due to confirmed coronavirus case Full Story

Give us higher pay not woke words, says ex-driver taking on Uber in the UK

CNN's Scott McLean speaks with Yaseen Aslam, the lead claimant in a UK-based lawsuit against ride-hailing giant Uber. Aslam accuses the company of paying lip service to racial equality while failing to ensure equality for their drivers.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Scott McLean, CNN Business

Yaseen Aslam never set out to drive for a living. But in 2006, laid off from his job in tech with few other options, he found work as a taxi driver. He stuck with it because it offered flexibility and paid well — £500 ($635) in a weekend, after expenses. In 2013, he was lured to a startup offering even more lucrative pay and bonuses: Uber.

But the attractive income didn't last long. Over time, fares were cut and bonuses trimmed, and suddenly there were many more drivers chasing fewer fares. Ultimately, Aslam stopped driving for the same reason he started: he had a mortgage to pay, and a family to support. Uber just wasn't cutting it.

Aslam is the lead plaintiff in a long running lawsuit against Uber that reached the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday. He's trying to force the company to treat its drivers not as contractors, but as employees entitled to the minimum wage, sick leave and the right to unionize. Uber, having lost three times since 2016, is down to its final appeal. It could become a landmark case for workers' rights in Britain, potentially requiring Uber to change its business model in ways that, so far, it has not had to while the appeals have been heard.

For Aslam, the case seems especially timely given recent mass protests over systemic racism. In London, 94% of all private hire drivers are not white, according to a 2018 report commissioned by the Mayor's office. At Uber, the vast majority are also immigrants, according to a study the company conducted with Oxford University in 2018.

Protesters have targeted police brutality, racial bias in the justice system, dated symbols and statues of historical figures tied to slavery. While largely peaceful, some protests have left police stations torched, and parts of cities vandalized. But much of the corporate world has escaped close scrutiny.

Companies responded by issuing statements against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter. Many made large donations to organizations promoting racial equality. Some even changed branding, removed executives for racist behavior, set new targets for hiring Black people, and using their purchasing power to support Black-owned businesses.

Uber has been among the most vocal. It pledged $1 million to social justice causes and waived the delivery fee for Black-owned restaurants on the Uber Eats app in North America "to support the Black community and help fight racial injustice," according to a company statement. "Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community during these difficult times," the company added.

On Twitter, US Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, described the restaurant move as "an expensive exercise in virtue signaling," suggesting Uber would be sued for "explicit race-based discrimination."

Aslam called it a "PR Stunt" to appease the protesters. He suggested the company has spent much more money fighting its workers in his case and other similar lawsuits around the world.

Uber and American rival Lyft, for example, have rejected a recent California law designed to make ride-share drivers employees of Uber. They have said the law doesn't apply to them, and California sued the companies in May for misclassifying their workers.

Aslam, a 38-year-old father of three, doesn't think Uber actually believes in equality. If it did, he says, it would change its business model.

"I think all Uber cares about is money. The way the [business] model is set, it's all about mass-recruiting drivers. It's all about exploiting the workforce," he told CNN Business in an interview.

Uber declined an interview for this article, but Northern Europe general manager Jamie Heywood said in a statement that, "The vast majority of drivers want to work independently, and over a number of years we've made significant changes to our app to offer more benefits with total flexibility," adding that the company now offers free insurance that covers injuries or illness.

Aslam is the founder and president of the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU), a UK labor union. In 2016, under a previous name, the union estimated that drivers earned just £5.17 ($6.56) per hour for a 48-hour work week after deducting costs such as fuel, car rental and Uber's 25% commission. Uber points to the study it conducted with Oxford University, which estimated that drivers earned more than £11 per hour ($13.95) on average — just above the £10.20 ($12.94) London "living wage."

The apparent contradiction between a company talking up its equality and anti-racism credentials, and its majority minority workforce struggling to earn a living wage, is what Helen Lewis calls the "iron law of woke institutions."

Lewis is the author of Difficult Women, a book about the experiences of feminists fighting for equality. Companies often make splashy, but token gestures and fail to make the deeper systemic changes that would make a bigger difference to working moms.

Boosting entry-level salaries, paying all workers a living wage or even just "paying the office cleaners well," would go a lot further to correct racial income disparities than the changes companies often introduce in response to protests, she told CNN Business.

"Companies have managed to, I think, hoodwink left wingers into thinking that big capitalist companies are on their side," she said.

It may take weeks for the UK Supreme Court to rule on Uber's final appeal, and even if the company loses, change may not come overnight. Aslam, who has returned to work in the tech industry, says he will keep fighting for his former colleagues.

"It's just not good enough just to go to a protest and shout 'black life matters,'" Aslam says. "But what are they delivering? It's just words. We're just hearing words. There's nothing behind it."

— CNN's Mick Krever contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8901185
Mobile6150161
Montgomery5178124
Madison358814
Tuscaloosa321555
Marshall240019
Shelby228727
Lee204338
Baldwin199014
Morgan172210
Etowah135615
DeKalb13257
Elmore126827
Walker125750
Unassigned118034
Dallas114113
Franklin102716
Russell9360
Houston8928
Limestone8795
Autauga83820
St. Clair8284
Cullman8267
Calhoun8146
Lauderdale7738
Colbert7579
Chambers73933
Tallapoosa70772
Butler68232
Escambia64012
Talladega6028
Jackson5763
Covington55316
Coffee5464
Pike5466
Dale5384
Lowndes51523
Barbour4794
Chilton4773
Blount4651
Marion43016
Marengo42811
Hale40123
Bullock39510
Clarke3877
Wilcox3519
Winston3508
Perry3353
Randolph32810
Sumter32313
Monroe3183
Pickens3087
Conecuh2909
Bibb2742
Macon26110
Choctaw23812
Greene2209
Washington2199
Henry1923
Lawrence1850
Cherokee1727
Crenshaw1723
Geneva1460
Lamar1341
Clay1242
Fayette1215
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79754

Reported Deaths: 847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16702245
Davidson16223166
Rutherford461841
Hamilton434140
Williamson256218
Sumner250561
Knox241318
Out of TN21849
Wilson162819
Trousdale15436
Unassigned13371
Bradley12397
Putnam12147
Montgomery11738
Robertson114314
Sevier11124
Tipton8098
Macon7038
Lake7020
Bedford68810
Maury6654
Hamblen6606
Bledsoe6411
Hardeman5567
Blount5387
Madison5002
Fayette4737
Washington4700
Sullivan4276
Loudon4083
Rhea4010
Dickson3900
Dyer3734
Cheatham3714
McMinn37119
Gibson3121
Lawrence3026
Anderson3003
Jefferson2641
Cumberland2556
Lauderdale2545
Greene2233
Warren2223
Smith2192
Cocke2171
Giles2072
Carter2052
Coffee2050
Hardin2037
Haywood1924
Monroe1857
Henderson1750
Obion1753
Marshall1662
Franklin1643
McNairy1621
Wayne1500
DeKalb1451
Hawkins1452
Hickman1430
Lincoln1430
Marion1324
Roane1250
White1243
Chester1200
Claiborne1180
Crockett1053
Weakley1011
Campbell1001
Overton911
Carroll802
Grainger740
Grundy722
Jackson720
Cannon710
Polk700
Unicoi690
Henry630
Humphreys622
Sequatchie610
Decatur590
Meigs530
Johnson520
Union500
Perry490
Stewart470
Morgan421
Fentress410
Scott360
Clay340
Moore320
Benton301
Hancock300
Houston300
Lewis190
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events